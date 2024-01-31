Who is Mike Macdonald? Meet The Seahawks New Head Coach

The Seattle Seahawks have hired Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald as their next head coach, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Wednesday. Learn more about Macdonald below.

Seattle Seahawks Hire Mike Macdonald As Next Head Coach

A youth movement in Seattle: Seahawks are expected to hire Ravens’ defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald as their new head coach, league sources tell ESPN. They’re still finalizing the deal, but Seattle has its man. At 36, Macdonald now becomes the NFL’s youngest head coach. pic.twitter.com/uZ3vbXTS4n — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 31, 2024

The Seahawks met with Macdonald for a second interview on Wednesday before hiring him. Macdonald reportedly signed a six-year contract with the Seahawks.

Macdonald succeeds Pete Carroll, who coached Seattle for the last 14 seasons before stepping down. Carroll coached the Seahawks to their lone Super Bowl win in 2013-2014.

At 36, Macdonald is now the youngest coach in the NFL, edging out New England’s Jerod Mayo by 16 months.

Mike Macdonald Became A Rising Star With Ravens

From our breaking news segment during @SeniorBowl coverage: The #Seahawks hire #Ravens DC Mike Macdonald as their new head coach. pic.twitter.com/Kt96bMvKGf — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 31, 2024

Macdonald first started with the Ravens in 2014 as a coaching intern. He proceeded to spend seven seasons in Baltimore as a defensive assistant (2015-2016), defensive backs coach (2017), and linebackers coach (2018-2020).

Macdonald left the Ravens in 2021 to become Michigan’s defensive coordinator under Jim Harbaugh. In one season, Macdonald guided Michigan to a top-10 defense in the country.

Jim’s brother, John, brought Macdonald back to the NFL in 2022 as the Ravens defensive coordinator. In two seasons, the Ravens became one of the best defenses in the NFL. In 2023, the Ravens became the first team in NFL history to lead the league in the fewest points allowed (16.5), most sacks (60), and most takeaways (31, tied for first) in one season.

Macdonald was one of the most in-demand head coaching candidates this offseason. Macdonald interviewed with the Seahawks, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Los Angeles Chargers, Tennessee Titans, and Washington Commanders.

Macdonald now inherits a Seattle defense with young, emerging talent, including Devon Witherspoon, Tariq Woolen, and Jordyn Brooks.