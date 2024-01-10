In a stunning move, Pete Carroll is out as the Seattle Seahawks head coach, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Wednesday. Who will replace Carroll as the Seahawks’ head coach?

Pete Carroll Out As Seahawks Head Coach

A shocker in Seattle: Pete Carroll is expected to be out as the Seahawks head coach, per sources. He still could remain in the organization, but not as the head coach. pic.twitter.com/fh4Jo8oMlk — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 10, 2024

After 14 seasons in Seattle, Carroll will no longer be the Seahawks head coach. However, Carroll will remain within the organization as an advisor, owner Jody Allen announced Wednesday.

“After thoughtful meetings and careful consideration for the best interest of the franchise, we have amicably agreed with Pete Carroll that his role will evolve from Head Coach to remain with the organization as an advisor,” Allen said in a statement. “Pete is the winningest coach in Seahawks history, brought the city its first Super Bowl title, and created a tremendous impact over the past 14 years on the field and in the community. His expertise in leadership and building a championship culture will continue as an integral part of our organization moving forward.”

Carroll ends his tenure as the most successful coach in Seahawks’ history. Carroll compiled a record of 137-89 record in 14 seasons. Seattle made the playoffs in 10 of Carroll’s 14 seasons.

The Seahawks reached the Super Bowl in 2013 and 2014, winning the franchise’s first championship with a 43-8 victory over the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII.

Statement from Jody Allen – Chair, Seattle Seahawks pic.twitter.com/RNUZvF6Vgp — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) January 10, 2024

Who Will Replace Pete Carroll As The Seahawks Head Coach?

#Cowboys DC Dan Quinn would quickly be considered a strong candidate to replace Pete Carroll, who now exits as HC. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 10, 2024

With Carroll out, who will become the next head coach of the Seahawks?

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn instantly vaults to the top of the list of potential candidates. Quinn worked for the Seahawks from 2009-2010 and 2013-2014.

Quinn served as the defensive coordinator in his second stint with the Seahawks. Seattle reached two Super Bowls with Quinn running the defense, culminating with a blowout victory over the Broncos in the 2013-2014 Super Bowl.