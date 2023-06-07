Mike Smith’s expert picks and predictions for the 2023 Belmont Stakes have been released. Find Mike Smith’s Belmont Stakes 2023 expert picks and predictions for the third leg of the Triple Crown.

The Belmont Stakes, the third and final leg of the Triple Crown, is set for Saturday, June 10, at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York. The post time is set for approximately 7:02 p.m. ET. Unfortunately, there will be no Triple Crown winner this year, but Preakness winner National Treasure can secure two of the three legs with a win at the Belmont.

Here are Smith’s expert picks and predictions for the 2023 Belmont Stakes.

Mike Smith Belmont Stakes 2023 Expert Picks & Predictions

Forte (+220) is the morning line favorite in the 2023 Belmont Stakes. Hall of Fame jockey Mike Smith, who rode Justify to the 2018 Triple Crown, believes Forte is the horse to beat.

Forte (+220)

If anyone knows a thing or two about the Belmont and the Triple Crown, it’s Smith. The legendary figure is horse racing royalty and is widely considered one of the best jockeys to compete in the sport.

Smith owns the record for most victories in Breeders’ Cup races with 27. Smith has won seven Triple Crown races, including three wins in the Belmont Stakes (2010, 2013, 2018).

Smith, who will serve as a commentator for Fox’s coverage of the Belmont, shared his insight on Saturday’s race with America’s Best Racing.

Smith pointed out that closers can win the race, but a forwardly-placed horse is more likely to win.

“It doesn’t favor closers as much as you would think it would,” Smith said. “It’s almost the opposite. It doesn’t mean a closer can’t win the race.”

Preakness winner National Treasure (+600) will have a good chance to win, according to Smith. ” I still don’t think we’ve seen the best of him,” Smith said, citing slow pace at the Preakness as a reason for his win.

Tapit Trice (+400) is another horse to keep an eye on. However, Smith believes Tapit Trice has “some issues now and then” that could deter its chances. Many experts have viewed Tapit Trice as a Belmont-winning horse, considering his sire, Tapit, has produced four Belmont winners.

Yet, Smith’s pick in the Belmont is the favorite, Forte, who will be on a mission after being scratched from the Kentucky Derby. Despite the layoff, Smith believes the horse will be ready thanks to trainer Todd Pletcher, a four-time Belmont winner.

“To me, the best horse in the race is Forte. His résumé says so over and over again,” Smith said. “That’s not to say that the others can’t do it. They’re in the Belmont for a reason. They have a lot of talent. But if we see the Forte we’ve seen in the past, to me he’s just superior.”

