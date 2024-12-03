Featured

Mike Tomlin Calls Out George Pickens

Mathew Huff
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens

Despite the success the Pittsburgh Steelers have been having, some are questioning the maturity of star wide receiver, George Pickens. Head coach, Mike Tomlin, recently called out his wide receiver and gave him some tough love calling on him to grow up. 

“He’s just got to grow up, man,” Tomlin said. “This is an emotional game, man. These divisional games are big. He got a target on his back because he’s George, he understands that. But he’s got to grow up. He’s got to grow up in a hurry.” 

Pickens had a solid day, but also punted the ball into the stands after scoring a touchdown. A celebration that could net him a fine from the league. Pickens has also had multiple instances this season where he was been flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct along with instigating some fights. After the win over the Cincinnati Bengals, Pickens himself had some interesting words in terms of if he could have done anything differently. 

“No, honestly, like I said, I can just keep running my routes, keep playing,” he said. “We got refs out there to make certain calls for certain penalties, certain flags. If they don’t make it, then I’m pretty sure they’ll take it up [inaudible].”

He also added: “To be honest, it was kind of a ticky-tack game, and I’m just glad we came out with the dub.”

Currently, Pittsburgh is 9-3 and atop of the AFC North.

Steelers Head Coach, Mike Tomlin, Calls on Star Wideout, George Pickens, to Grow Up 

George Pickens’ Season So Far 

Pickens has had a terrific campaign for the Steelers thus far. On the year, he has logged 55 receptions for 850 yards, 15.5 yards per reception, three receiving touchdowns, and 4.6 receptions per game. Pickens has also recorded a catch percentage of 61.1 percent, 70.8 receiving yards per game, and 9.4 receiving yards per target. Considering the success that the Steelers have had this season along with his personal success, George Pickens could very well be headed to his first Pro Bowl. His talent is undeniable, and he certainly gets results for Pittsburgh’s offense. An offensive unit that has been stale for the last couple of seasons. The key will be whether or not he can keep the unnecessary antics during games to a minimum going forward for the Pittsburgh Steelers. 

Steelers Looking Like Dark Horse Super Bowl Contenders

As of December 3rd, 2024, the Steelers have odds of +2,400 per FanDuel. Their defense is still one of the best in the league and the offense looks rejuvenated with a new face at the quarterback position. Can they best the likes of the Buffalo Bills or the Kansas City Chiefs? It depends. Matchups and home field advantage will be extremely vital for Pittsburgh in the postseason. Especially considering the Steelers have one of the best home field advantages in the entire NFL. George Pickens could be the x-factor for the Steelers and if he can “grow up,” like Mike Tomlin wants him to, then the sky is the limit for this Steelers squad. 

Mathew Huff

Mathew is a contributor here for TheSportsDaily along with being one with BasketballInsiders. Along with basketball, Mathew also has a passion for the NFL and loves helping gamblers win as much money as they can. He has been in the sports writing industry for close to 7 years now, but is always focused on providing his best effort to potential sports bettors.
