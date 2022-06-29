MLB Picks and Parlays | Parlay Picks for the MLB Games Today (June 29)

With plenty of MLB games set to take place on Wednesday, June 29, come check out our MLB picks and parlays to make some money with us. With our expert analysis and how well we’ve been making money recently, we should be able to continue our hot stretch on Wednesday.

MLB Parlay of the Day | Best MLB Parlay Bet Today June 29

Take our MLB Parlay Bet of the Day, which offers an excellent return at +412 parlay odds at BetOnline.

RELATED: The Best Parlay Betting Apps

How to Bet on the MLB Games Today

Betting on the MLB online has never been easier.

The MLB sportsbooks allow fans to sign up, claim free bets, and bet on the MLB within a few short clicks.

Below, we’ll break down how to bet on the MLB and claim up to $5,750 in betting offers at the best offshore betting sites.

Click here to get your MLB free bets and free bonus cash Sign up and make a qualifying deposit of $55 Get your MLB betting bonus in free bets Place your free MLB bets at BetOnline

RELATED: The Best MLB Online Sportsbooks

The Best MLB Sportsbooks for Parlay Betting

RELATED: The Best Online Sportsbooks in the US

MLB Picks and Parlays Today | Best Parlay Bets for the MLB Games Today June 29

Come check out our expert analysis for our MLB picks and parlays of the day. We’re going to give bettors three picks that have great value and are all thoroughly researched.

Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (June 29): NY Yankees -1.5 (-145)

With our first MLB pick of the night, let’s go with the New York Yankees to beat the Oakland Athletics by -1.5 runs. The Yankees have been able to come away with two impressive wins in the first two games of this three-game series and it would be likely if they find a way to get the job done once again on Wednesday. The Yankees are going to be throwing Jameson Taillon and he’s held hitters in the current Oakland Athletics lineup to a .172 batting average and has a strikeout percentage of nearly 30%.

The Yankees are probably the last team that the Oakland Athletics want to play considering that the Yankees have the best pitching staff in baseball and the Oakland Athletics currently have the worst team batting average in the league at .210.

RELATED: Offshore Sports Betting Guide

Best MLB Parlay Bets Tonight (June 29): San Diego Padres ML (-130)

With our second MLB betting pick of the night, let’s go with the San Diego Padres to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks outright. The Diamondbacks are going to start Madison Bumgarner, but the current San Diego Padres lineup has done a decent job against him. Hitters are hitting nearly .275 against them and also have an average exit velocity above 91 MPH.

Mike Clevenger is going to be starting for the San Diego Padres and he’s done a great job against the current Arizona Diamondbacks lineup throughout his career. Hitters are only hitting .235 against him and have an average exit velocity below 83.5 MPH. The Padres lost a tough one on Tuesday night, 7-6, after giving up seven runs in the last three innings.

RELATED: Sportsbook Promo Codes

MLB Parlay Picks for (June 29): Houston Astros ML (-140)

For our final MLB pick, let’s go with the Houston Astros to beat the New York Mets once again. This Astros team might be the best in all of baseball, despite how well the Mets and Yankees have played this season. The Astros are going to be coming into this one after a huge 9-1 win in the first game of the series and with them throwing Justin Verlander on Wednesday, they should be able to get the job done once again.

Justin Verlander has been elite throughout the season and that’s been evident by his 2.22 ERA and 0.87 WHIP. He’s coming off an outing against the New York Yankees where he threw seven innings and only gave up one earned run. If he can keep that New York Yankees lineup at bay, he should be able to do the same thing against the New York Mets.