MLB Winter Meetings Day 3 Recap: A Red Sox-Yankees Trade, White Sox add Pitching, Trout, & More from Nashville!

USATSI_22034090 (1)

 

Day 3 of the 2023 MLB Winter Meetings from the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center is in the books. Like Day 2, Day 3 took on a life of its own as the MLB Hot Stove continues to bubble over. The biggest story of the day, and of the Winter Meetings, has been the drama surrounding free agent megastar Shohei Ohtani. The Ohtani rumors have taken on a life of their own and now have their own running thread that you’re encouraged to read. Now back to the Winter Meetings, Day 3 say a trade between rivals, signings galore, and a major victory (maybe) for the Big League clubs in Ohio.

Here’s a look at almost everything that happened on Day 3 of the 2023 MLB Winter Meetings in Nashville.

Ohio Wins the MLB Draft Lottery

The 2nd edition of the MLB Draft Lottery was held on Tuesday night from Nashville, TN. The MLB Network production featured country singer Brad Paisely, aka Peyton Manning’s commercial partner, announcing pre-selected picks off of giant cards. The whole thing was just boring TV with no sense of drama, which is a shame because it had drama. The Cleveland Guardians, a club with a 2% chance of getting the No.1 overall pick, jumped to the top to claim their first-ever No. 1 overall pick in franchise history.  The Cincinnati Reds were edged out for the top spot by their Ohio counterparts; however the Reds were able to secure the No. 2 overall pick despite having slim 0.9% chance to get that high. Look folks, there’s drama there! But once again, Major League Baseball chose not to embrace the drama and instead provided a ho hum TV production.  Anyway, congrats Cleveland! I’m sure “Teepee Talk” was fired up on Tuesday night.

Red Sox-Yankees Make a Trade!

MLB Winter Meetings Day 3 Recap: A Red Sox-Yankees Trade, White Sox add Pitching, Trout, & More from Nashville!
Aug 26, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox right fielder Alex Verdugo (99) reacts after hitting a home run during the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

First, CM Punk returns to the WWE and now the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees have completed a trade with each other. Hell really has frozen over!

The stunner of Day 2 came shortly after 9 PM/EST on Tuesday night when the hated rivals completed a trade sending OF Alex Verdugo to the Bronx in exchange for prospects Dick Fitts, Greg Weissert, and Nicholas Judice. The Verdugo acquisition –which was seen by many as a stopgap in case a Juan Soto deal falls through– won’t prevent the Yankees from acquiring the San Diego slugger, reports Jeff Passan. In fact, MLB Insider Jon Heyman doubles down and believes the Yankees are still in on Soto and potentially Cody Bellinger.

Speaking of Soto …

A Juan Soto Trade Update

MLB Winter Meetings Day 3 Recap: A Red Sox-Yankees Trade, White Sox add Pitching, Trout, & More from Nashville!
Juan Soto

The Yankees pursuit of San Diego Padres star Soto has stalled out reportedly due to the Friars high demands for the slugger. According to NJ Advanced Media’s Randy Miller, there’s an “existing framework” of a deal between the two clubs, however counterproposals have been rejected by both sides. For what it’s worth, YES Network commentator Jack Curry believes the Soto-to-Yankees deal gets done. Here’s what he had to say on YES Network’s Talkin’ Yanks:

Yamamoto to the Bronx is Looking Likely

MLB Winter Meetings Day 3 Recap: A Red Sox-Yankees Trade, White Sox add Pitching, Trout, & More from Nashville!
Aug 4, 2021; Yokohama, Japan; Team Japan pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto (17) throws a pitch against Korea in a baseball semifinal match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Yokohama Baseball Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees look to be taking a massive lead in the Yoshinobu Yamamoto sweepstakes. The Bronx Bombers are “way ahead” is the latest coming from Nashville and rival executives. Yankees’ manager Aaron Boone is expected to meet with Yamamoto during his recruitment process, according to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale.

Trout Fishin’ Done for Now

MLB Winter Meetings Day 3 Recap: A Red Sox-Yankees Trade, White Sox add Pitching, Trout, & More from Nashville!
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

This is going to burst the bubble of Philadelphia sports radio host Joe Giglio, but the Los Angeles Angels are “definitively” not trading OF Mike Trout this offseason. The quote comes directly from LA’s general manager Perry Minasian, as relayed by The Athletic’s Sam Blum. Now, that doesn’t mean Trout is going to stay in Anaheim forever, it’s a long season after all, but he’s staying put for the short term.

White Sox Sign Erick Fedde

MLB Winter Meetings Day 3 Recap: A Red Sox-Yankees Trade, White Sox add Pitching, Trout, & More from Nashville!
Eric Fedde | Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago White Sox made a move with a starting pitcher, no not the one you’re thinking of! Dylan Cease still resides on the Southside of Chicago for the time being. The ChiSox signed former Washington Nationals‘ starter Erick Fedde to a 2-year/$15MM contract, reports ESPN’s Jeff Passan. The six-year-plus Major League veteran has a 21-33 career record with a 5.41 ERA and 1.523 WHIP in 102 Big League appearances. While those numbers are not good, the 18th overall pick in the 2014 MLB Draft had a career resurgence in 2023 with the NC Dinos of the KBO League. Fedde posted a 20-6 record with a 2.00 ERA, 209 K, and a 0.954 WHIP in 180.1 innings pitched for the Dinos. His 2023 performance earned him the KBO MVP Award, KBO’s version of the Cy Young Award, and a KBO All-Star selection.

Other Moves from Day 3 of the 2o24 MLB Winter Meetings

Arrow to top