Mohammed Usman Steps in for Valter Walker Against Jake Collier at UFC Vegas 79 on Sept. 23

Garrett Kerman
Mohammed Usman will step in for Valter Walker against Jake Collier at UFC Fight Night on Sept. 23. The fight will take place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

 Mohammed Usman vs. Jake Collier

Mohammed Usman is a 34-year-old heavyweight fighter from Nigeria. Usman has a professional record of 9-2-0. He has 4 knockouts and 2 submissions. Usman is known for his powerful striking and his wrestling ability much like his older brother Kamaru Usman. He was signed to the UFC after winning The Ultimate Fighter Season 30 where he defeated Zac Pauga in the finals by knockout in the second round.

Jake Collier is a 34-year-old heavyweight fighter from Missouri. Collier has a professional record of 13-9. He has 5 knockouts and 4 submissions. Collier is known for his striking ability and his ground-and-pound. Collier is coming off three straight losses with only 1 win in his last 5 fights. He is desperately in need of a win against Usman if he wants to keep his job-fighting in the UFC.

This fight is a great matchup between two up-and-coming heavyweight contenders. Usman is the more explosive fighter, while Collier is the more technical fighter. This fight is likely to be a close one, and it could help one of them keep it moving up the rankings.

Usman is the more dangerous striker in this fight. He has the power to knock Collier out with one punch as well as the wrestling pedigree to take Collier down and beat him up there. However, Collier is the more technical striker with the volume advantage which will make it hard for Usman to get within boxing range to land big powerful shots and to land the takedowns.

This fight is a toss-up. Usman has the power to win by knockout and the ability to take the fight to the mat, but Collier has the defensive wrestling and technical striking to win by decision. This fight is likely to be a close one, but I’d have to side with Usman who seems to be the hungrier fighter with the upward career trajectory right now.

MMA UFC UFC News and Rumors
Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
