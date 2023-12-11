NFL News and Rumors

Monday Night Football Week 14 Same Game Parlay

Dan Girolamo
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10)

For our Week 14 Monday Night Football same game parlay, we’re heading to South Florida for the game between the Tennessee Titans (4-8) and Miami Dolphins (9-3).

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

SGP (+400): Tyreek Hill 1+ Touchdown, Raheem Mostert 1+ Touchdown, Derrick Henry Over 54.5 Rushing Yards

Death, taxes, and Tyreek Hill going off for the Miami Dolphins.

It feels like every week, you see Hill getting behind the defense for a long touchdown reception. Hill has scored in 10 of 12 games, including seven of the last eight.

With five games remaining, Hill is 519 yards away from the NFL’s first-ever 2,000-yard season. The Dolphins will feed Hill the ball and give him ample opportunities to achieve the record.

That also means touchdowns should follow. The Titans allow 1.00 touchdowns to opposing receivers per game, one of the highest numbers in the NFL. Hill finds the end zone on Monday night.

Speaking of the end zone, Miami’s Raheem Mostert leads the NFL in rushing touchdowns with 14. Mostert has rushed for at least one touchdown in three of the last five games.

Even though De’Von Achane led the team in carries last week, this is still Mostert’s backfield. Mostert has more red zone carries than Achane (28 to 15). If Miami finds itself in a goal line situation, Mostert will be called upon to reach the end zone.

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) heads to the locker room after defeating the Atlanta Falcons at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023.

For Tennessee, running back Derrick Henry remains the team’s best offensive player.

Henry’s production has dramatically increased over the last two weeks. Henry has 39 carries for 178 yards and four touchdowns in the last two games.

Even though Miami is in the top 10 for the fewest rushing yards allowed (96.6 yards/game), the Titans must rely on Henry to control possession and extend drives. It’s their only chance at keeping this close. Henry finds a way to surpass 55+ rushing yards.

Bet on MNF SGP (+400)
Dan Girolamo

