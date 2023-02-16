NBA All-Star Game Draft 2023: LeBron To Make Doncic No. 1 Pick

The 2023 NBA All-Star Game is set to tip off from Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah on Sunday night.

Every year, the league has been adding new variations to keep NBA All-Star Weekend exciting.

Last season, the league added the Elam Ending to the All-Star Game, adding a new element of intrigue to the game’s final frame.

This year, the NBA has turned the midseason showcase into a more of a classic pick-up game. In 2023, team captains LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo will select their teams right before the All-Star Game.

According to the best offshore sportsbooks, Team LeBron is more than likely going to pick Luka Doncic with the first overall selection.

2023 NBA All-Star Game Rosters

The 2023 NBA All-Star Game starters are set.

Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, and Zion Williamson were forced to withdraw from the game due to injury. The three All-Star Game starters will be replaced by Joel Embiid, Ja Morant, and Lauri Markkanen to begin the game. Meanwhile, snubs Pascal Siakam, Anthony Edwards, and De’Aaron Fox will take their spots on the floor in Salt Lake City.

Team LeBron and Team Giannis will be able to pick their teams from the list of players below.

2023 NBA All-Star Game Starters

LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers (captain)

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks (captain)

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers

Kyrie Irving, Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks

Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets

Joel Embiid*, Philadelphia 76ers

Ja Morant*, Memphis Grizzlies

Lauri Markkanen*, Utah Jazz

*replaced All-Star Game starter

2023 NBA All-Star Game Reserves

Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat

Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics

DeMar DeRozan, Chicago Bulls

Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana Pacers

Jrue Holiday, Milwaukee Bucks

Julius Randle, New York Knicks

Pascal Siakam*, Toronto Raptors

Anthony Edwards*, Minnesota Timberwolves

De’Aaron Fox*, Sacramento Kings

Paul George, Los Angeles Clippers

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder

Jaren Jackson Jr., Memphis Grizzlies

Damian Lillard, Portland Trailblazers

Domantas Sabonis, Sacramento Kings

*All-Star Game replacements

Team LeBron Predicted To Select Doncic No. 1 Overall

Team LeBron will have the luxury of picking first overall in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game Draft. As a result, LeBron will have his choice from the collection of the world’s best basketball players.

According to the top online sportsbooks, that choice is going to be none other than Dallas Mavericks’ star Luka Doncic. Doncic is the odds-on favorite to be the first pick in the NBA All-Star Draft with +250 odds, followed by Philadelphia 76ers’ center Joel Embiid at +350. Nikola Jokic (+400), Kyrie Irving (+475), and Jayson Tatum (+475) round out the top five players with the best odds to be selected first by Team LeBron.

Check out the complete NBA All-Star Game Draft odds from BetOnline.