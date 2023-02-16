NBA All-Star Weekend 2023: Schedule, Location, and TV Channel

The NBA season will take a break for NBA All-Star Weekend following the conclusion of the games on Thursday night.

In 2023, the NBA All-Star Game will be hosted at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.

On NBA All-Star Saturday, the best basketball players in the world will gather to put their skills on display in a series of competitions to determine the winner of the 3-Point Shootout, Dunk Contest, and Skills Challenge.

Then, the top players will return to Vivint Arena on Sunday for a classic pickup game that will begin with each team captain selecting their rosters for the NBA All-Star Game.

NBA All-Star Game Team Captains

LeBron James & Giannis Antetokounmpo will be the team captains for both squads for the third time ever. Team LeBron beat Team Giannis in 2019 and 2020.

Since the NBA All-Star Game moved to the team captain format in 2018, LeBron has been a captain every year and has never lost.

In fact, Team LeBron is 5-0 heading into the 2023 NBA All-Star Game. James has beaten teams chosen by Steph Curry (2018), Giannis (twice), and Kevin Durant (2021 & 2022) during that span.

2023 NBA All-Star Game Charities

This year, the NBA All-Stars will be playing with the goal of raising awareness for two local Utah organizations.

Team LeBron will be playing for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Utah while Team Giannis will look to raise funds for Raise the Future.

All in all, the NBA All-Star Game will look to give almost $1 million to the organizations by the end of the weekend.

NBA All-Star Game Schedule: Date, Time, and How to Watch

Most NBA fans are familiar with the NBA All-Star Game and the festivities on NBA All-Star Saturday but there is plenty more to watch for this weekend, including the Jordan Rising Stars Game, the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, and the G League Next-Up Game.

Here is the complete schedule for NBA All-Star Weekend.

Friday, Feb. 17, 2023

5:30 pm ET: Basketball Hall of Fame News Conference (NBA TV)

7 pm ET: Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game (ESPN)

9 pm ET: Jordan Rising Stars (TNT)

Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023

1 pm ET: NBA All-Star Practice (NBA TV)

4 pm ET: NBA x HBCU Classic (NBA TV / TNT / ESPN2)

8 pm ET: State Farm All-Star Saturday Night (TNT)

8:30 pm ET Kia Skills Challenge

9:00 pm ET Starry 3-Point Contest

10:00 pm ET AT&T Slam Dunk Contest

1 pm ET: NBA All-Star Media Day

7 pm ET: Commissioner Adam Silver news conferenc (NBA TV)

Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023