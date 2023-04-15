Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid, Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic were named finalists for the 2022-2023 NBA MVP. This marks the second-straight season that these three players are finalists in the MVP category for the 2022-2023 NBA Awards.

NBA Awards 2023

MVP

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets

Embiid will look to get over the hump and win the first MVP trophy of his career after coming in second place the past two seasons. Embiid finished the season averaging 33.1 points per game, marking the second-straight year he led the league in scoring. Jokic, who was .2 assists away from averaging a triple-double, will look to become the fourth player ever to win three-straight MVPs and the first since Larry Bird did it with the Boston Celtics in the 1980s. If Antetokounmpo, arguably the best player in the NBA, wins, it would be his third MVP in five seasons.

View the rest of the finalists for the 2022-2023 NBA Awards below.

Defensive Player of the Year

Jaren Jackson Jr., Memphis Grizzlies

Brook Lopez, Milwaukee Bucks

Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers

Coach of the Year

Mike Brown, Sacramento Kings

Mark Daigneault, Oklahoma City Thunder

Joe Mazzulla, Boston Celtics

Most Improved Player

Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder

Lauri Markkanen, Utah Jazz

Rookie of the Year

Paolo Banchero, Orlando Magic

Walker Kessler, Utah Jazz

Jalen Williams, Oklahoma City Thunder

Clutch Player of the Year

Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat

DeMar DeRozan, Chicago Bulls

De’Aaron Fox, Sacramento Kings

Sixth Man of the Year

Malcolm Brogdon, Boston Celtics

Bobby Portis, Milwaukee Bucks

Immanuel Quickley, New York Knicks

