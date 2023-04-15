NBA News and Rumors

NBA Awards 2022-2023: Embiid, Giannis, Jokic Named MVP Finalists


Dan Girolamo



Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid, Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic were named finalists for the 2022-2023 NBA MVP. This marks the second-straight season that these three players are finalists in the MVP category for the 2022-2023 NBA Awards.

NBA Awards 2023

MVP

  • Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
  • Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers
  • Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets

Embiid will look to get over the hump and win the first MVP trophy of his career after coming in second place the past two seasons. Embiid finished the season averaging 33.1 points per game, marking the second-straight year he led the league in scoring. Jokic, who was .2 assists away from averaging a triple-double, will look to become the fourth player ever to win three-straight MVPs and the first since Larry Bird did it with the Boston Celtics in the 1980s. If Antetokounmpo, arguably the best player in the NBA, wins, it would be his third MVP in five seasons.

View the rest of the finalists for the 2022-2023 NBA Awards below.

Defensive Player of the Year

  • Jaren Jackson Jr., Memphis Grizzlies 
  • Brook Lopez, Milwaukee Bucks 
  • Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers

Coach of the Year

  • Mike Brown, Sacramento Kings
  • Mark Daigneault, Oklahoma City Thunder
  • Joe Mazzulla, Boston Celtics

Most Improved Player

  • Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks
  • Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder
  • Lauri Markkanen, Utah Jazz

Rookie of the Year

  • Paolo Banchero, Orlando Magic
  • Walker Kessler, Utah Jazz
  • Jalen Williams, Oklahoma City Thunder 

Clutch Player of the Year 

  • Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat
  • DeMar DeRozan, Chicago Bulls
  • De’Aaron Fox, Sacramento Kings

Sixth Man of the Year

  • Malcolm Brogdon, Boston Celtics
  • Bobby Portis, Milwaukee Bucks
  • Immanuel Quickley, New York Knicks 


Dan Girolamo

Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
