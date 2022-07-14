NBA News and Rumors

NBA Max Contract Up 76% in 2022 Compared to 2016

James Foglio
Linkedin
NBA Max Contract Up 76% in 2022 Compared to 2016

Leading into the 2022-23 NBA season, the average NBA max contract is up 76% in 2022 compared to 2016. The cap maximum for next season is set at $123,655,000, and the luxury tax threshold is approximately $150,267,000. Compare the top player max contracts for 2022 and 2016 down below.

Top NBA Max Contracts in 2022

Earlier this month, Nuggets center Nikola Jokic re-signed for a five-year, $270 million max extension. As it stands now, Jokic signed the largest contract this offseason. In second place, Wizards guard Bradley Beal signed a five-year, $251 million contract extension as well.

Of course, Devin Booker also re-signed with the Suns. The guard agreed to a five-year, $224 million max contract extension. The top-eight highest amounts this offseason are featured below.

NBA Player Max Contract
Nikola Jokic $270 million
Bradley Beal $251 million
Devin Booker $224 million
Karl-Anthony Towns $224 million
Zach LaVine $215.2 million
Ja Morant $193 million
Zion Williamson $193 million
Darius Garland $193 million

Additionally, keep in mind that the top-11 players in 2022 signed multi-year extensions worth at least $100 million. Jokic and Beal are the only two players in NBA history to sign max contracts set at a minimum of $250 million.

Based on the two tables featured here, Beal is the only player to appear near the top of this six-year separation gap comparison.

Top NBA Max Contracts in 2016

Furthermore, guard Mike Conley agreed to a five-year, $153 million max contract extension with the Grizzlies in 2016. This was the largest contract signed by an NBA player that year. Plus, DeMar DeRozan agreed to a five-year, $139 million contract extension with the Raptors. And Beal signed a five-year, $128 million extension with the Wizards that year.

NBA Player Max Contract
Mike Conley $153 million
DeMar DeRozan $139 million
Bradley Beal $128 million
Andre Drummond $127 million
Nicolas Batum $120 million
Al Horford $113 million
Hassan Whiteside $98 million
Harrison Barnes $94 million

Moreover, at the time of the signing in 2016, Conley had the largest max contract in NBA history. Fast forward to 2022, Jokic just signed a five-year, $270 million max extension. The two-time MVP signed a deal for $117 million more than Conley did six years ago.

Considering this is a 76% increase overall, it’s amazing how much more revenue the NBA has generated since then. The revenue of 30 NBA teams in 2021 came to $6.41 billion.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver projected $10 billion in earnings for the 2021-22 season. Just look at the salary cap. It’s set at $123.6 million for the 2022-23 season. This is an increase of $11.6 million from this past season.

James Foglio

James is an avid basketball and football fan. His favorite teams are the Boston Celtics and New England Patriots. He earned his bachelor's degree in English and Creative Writing at South New Hampshire University.
James is an avid basketball and football fan. His favorite teams are the Boston Celtics and New England Patriots. He earned his bachelor's degree in English and Creative Writing at South New Hampshire University.
