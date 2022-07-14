NBA Max Contract Up 76% in 2022 Compared to 2016

Leading into the 2022-23 NBA season, the average NBA max contract is up 76% in 2022 compared to 2016. The cap maximum for next season is set at $123,655,000, and the luxury tax threshold is approximately $150,267,000. Compare the top player max contracts for 2022 and 2016 down below.

Top NBA Max Contracts in 2022

Earlier this month, Nuggets center Nikola Jokic re-signed for a five-year, $270 million max extension. As it stands now, Jokic signed the largest contract this offseason. In second place, Wizards guard Bradley Beal signed a five-year, $251 million contract extension as well.

Of course, Devin Booker also re-signed with the Suns. The guard agreed to a five-year, $224 million max contract extension. The top-eight highest amounts this offseason are featured below.

NBA Player Max Contract Nikola Jokic $270 million Bradley Beal $251 million Devin Booker $224 million Karl-Anthony Towns $224 million Zach LaVine $215.2 million Ja Morant $193 million Zion Williamson $193 million Darius Garland $193 million

Additionally, keep in mind that the top-11 players in 2022 signed multi-year extensions worth at least $100 million. Jokic and Beal are the only two players in NBA history to sign max contracts set at a minimum of $250 million.

Based on the two tables featured here, Beal is the only player to appear near the top of this six-year separation gap comparison.

Top NBA Max Contracts in 2016

Furthermore, guard Mike Conley agreed to a five-year, $153 million max contract extension with the Grizzlies in 2016. This was the largest contract signed by an NBA player that year. Plus, DeMar DeRozan agreed to a five-year, $139 million contract extension with the Raptors. And Beal signed a five-year, $128 million extension with the Wizards that year.

NBA Player Max Contract Mike Conley $153 million DeMar DeRozan $139 million Bradley Beal $128 million Andre Drummond $127 million Nicolas Batum $120 million Al Horford $113 million Hassan Whiteside $98 million Harrison Barnes $94 million

Moreover, at the time of the signing in 2016, Conley had the largest max contract in NBA history. Fast forward to 2022, Jokic just signed a five-year, $270 million max extension. The two-time MVP signed a deal for $117 million more than Conley did six years ago.

Considering this is a 76% increase overall, it’s amazing how much more revenue the NBA has generated since then. The revenue of 30 NBA teams in 2021 came to $6.41 billion.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver projected $10 billion in earnings for the 2021-22 season. Just look at the salary cap. It’s set at $123.6 million for the 2022-23 season. This is an increase of $11.6 million from this past season.

