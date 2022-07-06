NBA Rumors: Celtics pursuing Kevin Durant, DeMarcus Cousins

One of the most interesting NBA rumors on social media concerns the Celtics’ pursuit for Kevin Durant and DeMarcus Cousins. While trading for Durant seems like a bit of a stretch, the team is interested in packaging together a deal to trade for the two-time NBA champion.

A trade for Durant is not out of the question. According to the BetOnline sportsbook, the Celtics have +2500 odds of trading for the four-time scoring champion. As it stands now, Durant said that he would prefer to play for either the Heat or Suns.

So, why not the Celtics? They were two wins away from topping the Warriors in the 2022 NBA Finals and winning their 18th championship. Imagine a Boston team with Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart and Durant.

A Kevin Durant trade to the Celtics is unlikely | NBA Rumors

A Boston fan can dream, right? Though, this appears to be fantasy gossip. In reality, the C’s would have to trade away Brown, Smart and multiple future first-round draft picks to acquire Durant. Although impractical, it’s a move that G.M. Brad Stevens could get behind if it means returning to the NBA Finals.

Furthermore, earlier this week, Sam Hauser agreed to re-sign with the Celtics on a three-year, $6 million deal. Hauser’s minimum salary for this contract is set at $5,658,206. In a total of 26 games played in the 2021-22 season, Hauser averaged 2.5 points and 1.1 rebounds per game. And the team re-signed Luke Kornet on a two-year contract. More NBA rumors are on the main page.

Also, the Celtics signed Danilo Gallinari a couple of days ago. Gallinari was traded to the Spurs, along with a 2023 first-round draft pick, 2025 first-round draft pick, a 2026 first-round draft pick and a 2027 first-round draft pick, and the Hawks received Jock Landale and Dejounte Murray. The Celtics are far better off building around the players they already have.

The Celtics signing DeMarcus Cousins is more logical

Anyway, if the Celtics are unable to trade for Durant — considering the asking price is ridiculous — they will pursue DeMarcus Cousins. They have nothing to lose. Leading into the 2022-23 regular season, the team is short on center options. Plus, Al Horford is 36.

Per Spotrac contributor Keith Smith, Cousins would fit in on the roster to benefit Boston’s frontcourt. Unlike all the other NBA trade rumors, Cousins to the Celtics makes sense.

“Cousins showed he’s got enough left when he backed up Nikola Jokic last season,” explained Smith while discussing free agents. “He’s got a prickly attitude, but the hope would be the Celtics could keep him focused. Cousins’ shooting and passing are a nice fit in the frontcourt.”

While not as great of a defensive player nowadays, Cousins averaged 9.0 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists off the bench in 48 games played last season. One could argue that Boston’s defense is fine the way it is. The C’s had the highest defensive efficiency rating in the league in the 2021-22 season.

Instead of trading away vital pieces to acquire Durant, the Celtics are better off signing cheap veterans. They provide greater value to the team without causing havoc to the established roster. Team chemistry is imperative come time to the postseason. Other NBA rumors related to Kevin Durant or DeMarcus Cousins are on the main page.

