NBA Rumors: Pacers, Pistons, Spurs interested in Cavaliers’ Collin Sexton

One of the most interesting NBA rumors right now pertains to Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton. According to Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com, the Pacers, Pistons and Spurs are interested in the fourth-year player. Fedor also reported that Sexton is demanding starting guard salary. This could mean about $20 million per season. It seems like a hefty demand for a player coming back from a season-ending injury.

Entering this offseason, the guard is a restricted free agent. Will the Cavaliers match any offer the Pacers, Pistons or Spurs decide to negotiate with Sexton? Well, they should. Sexton missed most of the 2021-22 season due to a torn meniscus in his left knee. He sustained the injury on Nov. 7, when the Cavs defeated the Knicks 126-109 at Madison Square Garden. But he is a top 20 scorer, make no mistake.

In the 2020-21 season, Sexton averaged 24.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game in 60 games played. He led the Cavaliers in scoring, and the guard ranked 18th in the NBA for points per game. Fans may argue that he only led Cleveland in points because the team went 22-50 (.306). In other words, a not-so-great team. An above average player can take over an underperforming team.

However, without reading too much into it, Garland and Sexton are the Cavs’ star players. With both players out, the Cavs would have been one of the worst teams in the league this season. On the other hand, maybe the Cavs would have defeated the Hawks in the play-in tournament this season with Sexton healthy. Either point is fair. He’s a valuable guard.

Moreover, in 11 games played during the 2021-22 season, Sexton averaged 16 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game prior to his injury. Also, he shot 45% from the field and 24.4% from downtown.

The Spurs or Pacers are a perfect fit for Collin Sexton

If the Cavaliers refuse or cannot match an offer this offseason, the Spurs are the best available option listed here for Sexton. They finished 34-48 (.415) overall this season, ranking 10th in the Western Conference standings. Head coach Gregg Popovich is one of the greatest NBA coaches in the league’s history. He knows how to utilize talent. Plus, Dejounte Murray and Devin Vassell could use his support. But the West is more competitive than the East.

Additionally, going from the Cavaliers to the Pistons at the moment would be a downgrade for Sexton. Of course, Cade Cunningham, the number one pick of the 2021 NBA Draft, would enjoy having him as a teammate. Though, Detroit seems more like a dead end. The problem is that the Pistons are in a rebuilding mode. They have not made the playoffs since the 2018-19 season.

The Pacers have an easier path in the Eastern Conference | NBA Rumors

Furthermore, if the report is true, signing with the Pacers is not a bad idea. Before the NBA trade deadline this season, the Pacers sent Domantas Sabonis, Jeremy Lamb, Justin Holiday and a protected 2023 second-round draft pick to the Kings for Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield and Tristan Thompson. Adding Sexton to the roster would give Indiana more than enough depth to make a push for a playoff spot next season.

Since Collin Sexton is seeking a contract in the $18 million-$20 million range, the odds of one of these three teams backing out of a deal is likely. The guard earned $6,349,671 this season, and he didn’t even play most of the season. That’s quite a jump in salary for a young player who is returning from a major injury. He is just 23 years old. The Cavaliers selected him eighth overall in the 2018 NBA Draft. Other NBA rumors are on the main page.

