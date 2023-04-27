Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards faces potential legal repercussions after an incident that took place at Denver’s Ball Arena following a playoff loss to the Nuggets. Edwards has been cited for third-degree assault and could face jail time and a fine if convicted.

Edwards Wild Swing of Chair Leads to Citation for Assault

In the heat of the moment, the 21-year-old All-Star guard allegedly swung a folding chair, striking two female employees as he made his way to the locker room. The Denver Police Department confirmed the citation on Wednesday, with the incident occurring after the Timberwolves’ series-ending loss in Game 5 of the NBA playoffs. Watch one angle of the incident below:

Anthony Edwards could face legal action,per @DenverSportsCom “A law enforcement source said Edwards picked up a chair & swung it, striking a security guard…A source confirmed the incident and said both employees were injured & asked to file charges.” pic.twitter.com/gtSYeMA5YR — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) April 26, 2023

Although the injuries sustained by the employees were not serious, the situation has brought increased scrutiny to the young basketball star. The Timberwolves organization acknowledged the incident in a statement, saying,

“We are aware of the alleged incident regarding Anthony Edwards following Game 5 in Denver and are in the process of gathering more information. We have no further comment at this moment.”

Edwards Frustration at Missing Game-Tying Shot Could Mean 18 Months Jail Time

The encounter took place after a nail-biting finish to the game, which saw Denver emerge victorious with a 112-109 score. Edwards had a chance to tie the game with a three-point shot at the buzzer, but his attempt fell short, ending the Timberwolves’ playoff run. Seemingly in frustration, Edwards on his run back to the locker room, grabbed a chair and swung it wildly. It was then, he allegedly struck two female arena employees.

According to the citation, Edwards is set to appear in a Denver court on June 9. Third-degree assault is considered a class one misdemeanor in Colorado, defined as “knowingly or recklessly” causing bodily injury. If convicted, Edwards could face up to 18 months in jail and a fine of $1,000.

The incident was captured on video by witnesses and quickly spread across social media platforms, adding to the already high-profile nature of the case. Watch a second angle of the incident below:

Another angle of Anthony Edwards’ postgame incident pic.twitter.com/9ZENsEMzzx — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) April 26, 2023

Despite the negative publicity, the talented young player has continued to be a force on the court, finishing with a team-high 29 points during Tuesday’s match against the Nuggets.

As the legal process unfolds, the Minnesota Timberwolves and the NBA will likely keep a close eye on the situation. The outcome of this case could have significant implications for Edwards’ career and the reputation of the Timberwolves organization.

With the stakes high for both the player and the team, fans and the NBA community will eagerly await the resolution of this case. The upcoming court date will reveal more about the severity of the charges and the potential consequences for Edwards, who has quickly become one of the league’s most promising young talents.

