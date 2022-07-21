NBA Trade Rumors: Lakers interested in trading for Pacers’ Buddy Hield

One of the most intriguing NBA trade rumors on social media pertains to the Lakers’ expressed interest in Pacers guard Buddy Hield. Last year, Lakers G.M. Rob Pelinka came close to pulling the trigger on a Hield-trade with the Kings. According to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin of NBA Today, the team still wants to make a move for the six-year guard.

McMenamin explained, “Things have not moved in terms of the Brooklyn front [Kyrie for Russ]. There have been some talks reengaged between the Lakers and the Pacers that would center around Buddy Hield.”

Check out our list of the top 10 online betting sites and sportsbooks in the U.S. in 2022.

Will the Lakers trade Russell Westbrook for Buddy Hield?

If the Lakers were to make a trade for Hield, they would likely give up Russell Westbrook. In addition to shopping the triple-double king, Pacers G.M. Chad Buchanan would demand a future first-round draft pick in return. Per multiple sources, this would be either the Lakers’ 2027 or 2029 first-round draft pick. The story sounds like one of the most accurate NBA trade rumors this offseason.

In the 2021-22 NBA season, in 78 games played with the Lakers, Westbrook averaged 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds, 7.1 assists and 1 steal per game. Also, the guard averaged 44.4% shooting from the field and 29.8% from beyond the arc. Last month, the nine-time All-Star exercised his $47,063,478 player option with the team for the 2022-23 season.

"Things have not moved in terms of the Brooklyn front [Kyrie for Russ]… There has been some talks reengaged between the Lakers and the Pacers that would center around Buddy Hield." — Dave McMenamin#NBATwitter #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/QFJHfuFR1S — 𝙏𝙖𝙡𝙠𝙞𝙣’ 𝙉𝘽𝘼 (@_Talkin_NBA) July 20, 2022

Additionally, if the Lakers can entice the Pacers to take Westbrook, the guard’s salary would become Buchanan’s issue to deal with. But it’s not a problem per se. Indiana can afford Westbrook’s salary. So, this is a potential win-win trade for both teams.

The Lakers are in a win-now mode. LeBron James is turning 38 this December. Plus, Anthony Davis is considered an injury-prone player. If the Lakers are aiming to return to the NBA Finals, they’ll have a better chance with Hield than riding it out with Westbrook.

Last season, factoring in his play with the Kings and Pacers, Hield averaged 15.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1 steal per game. Sometimes less is more. Team chemistry was an issue for Los Angeles in the 2021-22 season. Hield could be that guy to help the Lakers at least return to the playoffs.

BetOnline, Bovada and BetUS are among the best sportsbooks for NBA betting. Check out the available bonuses and compare the top NBA betting sites in 2022.

Lakers could trade Talen Horton-Tucker and Kendrick Nunn | NBA Trade Rumors

Moreover, a Talen Horton-Tucker and Kendrick Nunn trade with the Pacers sounds like a robbery for the Lakers. Even if Pelinka throws in multiple first-round draft picks and Stanley Jones, such a trade would benefit Los Angeles more. The Lakers would have Davis, LeBron, Westbrook and Hield on the roster together.

However, a fan could also argue that trading Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Montrezl Harrell and Kyle Kuzma to the Wizards for Westbrook hurt the Lakers more than it helped. Role players are necessary to complete every playoff contender’s roster. And the team failed to qualify for the play-in tournament last season.

Coming off the bench in the 2021-22 season, Horton-Tucker averaged 10 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1 steal per game with the Lakers. The guard averaged 41.6% from the floor and 26.9% from 3-point range as well.

As for Nunn, the third-year player suffered a bone bruise in his knee during the preseason in 2021. He missed the entire season. In the 2020-21 season, he averaged 14.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game with the Heat. Other NBA trade rumors are on the main page.

To claim other free bonuses and promo codes, read our list of the best offshore betting sites for U.S. bettors. Xbet, MyBookie and GT Bets are among the listed sportsbooks.