Netflix Announces New Sports Docuseries Receiver

Dan Girolamo
On Tuesday, Netflix announced a new sports series, Receiver, will follow the NFL’s top pass-catchers for the 2023-2024 season. Find out which players are involved below.

Receiver will follow five pass-cachers: Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson, San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel, and Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown.

The series will depict life on and off the field during the 2023 season, which ended with the Kansas City Chiefs defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl.

Receiver comes from the same team behind Quarterback, the 2023 Netflix series that followed NFL quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins, and Marcus Mariota.

The eight-episode series will premiere in the summer of 2024.

Peyton Manning And Patrick Mahomes Will Produce Receiver

Two legendary quarterbacks are involved in Receiver. Peyton Manning, who produced Quarterback, returns to produce Receiver under his Omaha Productions banner alongside Jamie Horowitz.

“We are excited to be working again with Netflix and NFL Films to give fans unprecedented access to what it’s like to play receiver at the highest level,” said Peyton Manning in a press release. “As we did with Quarterback, we look forward to telling the stories of five incredible receivers, each with their unique personality, skillset, and motivation for what drives them to be the best.” 

Mahomes, one of the stars of Quarterback, will produce Receiver under 2PM Productions with Jacquelyn Dahl.

Additional producers on Receiver include the trio of Ross Ketover, Pat Kelleher, and Keith Cossrow for NFL Films.

“The natural progression is from a pass to a catch, so we’re excited to dive into the Receiver world after the success of our Quarterback series,” said Gabe Spitzer, Vice President, Nonfiction Sports, Netflix. “NFL Films, Omaha Productions and 2PM Productions have delivered again in finding unique and dynamic athletes who will further highlight the drama of this sport on and off the field.” 

Dan Girolamo

