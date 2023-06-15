NFL News and Rumors

Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins To Star In Netflix Docuseries 'Quarterback'

Netflix’s new docuseries ‘Quarterback’ is set to debut in July. The series will follow Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins, and Marcus Mariota on their journeys through the 2022 season. Find out more about the new NFL and Netflix collaboration below.

It’s officially the offseason but football fans that can’t wait to see some NFL action might not have to wait much longer.

Netflix has done it again with a new release of a docuseries that will follow some of the top NFL quarterbacks throughout the season.

NFL fans will get a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to be a quarterback in the league. The docuseries will follow Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes, Minnesota Vikings’ Kirk Cousins, and former Atlanta Falcons’ Marcus Mariota throughout the 2022 NFL season.

The Netflix series, titled “Quarterback”, will be released on July 12th ahead of the NFL season.

Check out the trailer for Netflix’s Quarterback below.

Patrick Mahomes Stars in New Netflix Series Quarterback

Thanks to Netflix, fans will get an up close and personal look at one of Mahomes’ most successful seasons.

The 27-year-old cemented his legacy as one the best quarterbacks of all time with another Super Bowl victory. Last year, the Chiefs’ quarterback won the regular season MVP, the Super Bowl, and the Super Bowl MVP.

The Netflix documentary will shed insight into the highs and lows of the season.

Along with Mahomes, Cousins, and Mariota will be mic’d up. ‘Quarterback’ will follow all three players throughout the season as they prepare for games and give a behind-the-scenes look into their lives off the field.

Cousins had a pretty strong season last year appearing in his fourth Pro Bowl and leading the Vikings to a 13-4 record. Meanwhile, Mariota navigated his first season with the Atlanta Falcons, where his team exceeded expectations to finish 7-10. Mariota finished the season with 2,219 passing yards, 15 touchdowns, and nine interceptions after reclaiming a starting job for the first time since 2019.

Mahomes Production Company Involved in Making of Quarterback

The 2022-2023 season was successful on and off the field for Mahomes. Before even winning the Super Bowl, Mahomes had signed a deal with his production company, 2PM Productions, to help produce this series with Netflix.

Along with Mahomes, both NFL Films and Peyton Manning’s Omaha productions will be involved in this new Netflix docuseries.

Football fans can catch the first episode on July 12.

