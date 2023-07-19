News

Netflix’s UNTOLD Trailer Previews Docs On Jake Paul, Florida Football

Dan Girolamo
Jake Paul watches a game between the Miami Heat and the New York Knicks

Netflix has released the trailer for UNTOLD Volume 3, an anthology series covering infamous moments in sports history. The four-week event starts August 1 and will feature installments involving Jake Paul, Johnny Manziel, Victor Conte, and Urban Meyer’s Florida Gators.

Untold Trailer

UNTOLD Volume 3 consists of three movies and one four-episode series. New installments will be released weekly.

Below are the details and dates for each installment. UNTOLD Volume 3 streams exclusively on Netflix.

Jake Paul and the Problem Child – August 1

Paul is one of the most polarizing names in pop culture. From his initial rise on the Disney Channel to his YouTube empire, Paul became an Internet celebrity overnight.

However, the problematic media personality hit a rough patch due to multiple real-life controversies.

Paul is now making a name for himself in boxing as he prepares to box UFC superstar Nate Diaz on August 5.

Johnny Football – August 8

In 2012, Johnny Manziel, aka Johnny Football, was arguably the most electrifying man in college football.

Manziel’s play on the field resulted in a Heisman Trophy, but his antics off the field cost him a shot at success in the NFL.

Johnny Football chronicles the rise and fall of Manziel as he attempts to find peace nearly a decade later.

Hall of Shame – August 15

In 1984, Victor Conte founded the sports nutrition center known as BALCO.

Conte became linked to successful athletes such as Barry Bond, Marion Jones, and Tim Mongomery. Conte was credited with playing a role in their success.

However, BALCO became embroiled in one of the most infamous doping scandals in the early 2000s.

Swamp Kings – August 23

The four-part series chronicles the Florida Gators’ rise to prominence under Meyer from 2006-2009.

Featuring interviews with players such as Tim Tebow, Brandon Spikes, and Brandon James, Swamp Kings will explore the Gators’ two National Title teams.

The series will also explore the infamous players on the team, most notably Aaron Hernandez.

Topics  
News
Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
