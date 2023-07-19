Netflix has released the trailer for UNTOLD Volume 3, an anthology series covering infamous moments in sports history. The four-week event starts August 1 and will feature installments involving Jake Paul, Johnny Manziel, Victor Conte, and Urban Meyer’s Florida Gators.

Untold Trailer

UNTOLD Volume 3 consists of three movies and one four-episode series. New installments will be released weekly.

Below are the details and dates for each installment. UNTOLD Volume 3 streams exclusively on Netflix.

Jake Paul and the Problem Child – August 1

Paul is one of the most polarizing names in pop culture. From his initial rise on the Disney Channel to his YouTube empire, Paul became an Internet celebrity overnight.

However, the problematic media personality hit a rough patch due to multiple real-life controversies.

Paul is now making a name for himself in boxing as he prepares to box UFC superstar Nate Diaz on August 5.

Johnny Football – August 8

In 2012, Johnny Manziel, aka Johnny Football, was arguably the most electrifying man in college football.

Manziel’s play on the field resulted in a Heisman Trophy, but his antics off the field cost him a shot at success in the NFL.

Johnny Football chronicles the rise and fall of Manziel as he attempts to find peace nearly a decade later.

Hall of Shame – August 15

In 1984, Victor Conte founded the sports nutrition center known as BALCO.

Conte became linked to successful athletes such as Barry Bond, Marion Jones, and Tim Mongomery. Conte was credited with playing a role in their success.

However, BALCO became embroiled in one of the most infamous doping scandals in the early 2000s.

Swamp Kings – August 23

The four-part series chronicles the Florida Gators’ rise to prominence under Meyer from 2006-2009.

Featuring interviews with players such as Tim Tebow, Brandon Spikes, and Brandon James, Swamp Kings will explore the Gators’ two National Title teams.

The series will also explore the infamous players on the team, most notably Aaron Hernandez.

Comprehensive Betting Guides 2023