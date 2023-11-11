New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley has been named the 2023 Week 10 NFLPA Community MVP.

Barkley earned the honor by going back to Pennsylvania where he spent many of his formative years and visiting homeless people in Allentown.

In partnership with his foundation, the Michael Ann & Saquon Barkley Hope Foundation, Barkley visited Operation Address The Homeless (OATH) in Allentown, PA.

He did not just donate items such as hats, coats, gloves, sleeping bags, and personal care items; he went out into the woods and talked to the people, offering a sympathetic and empathetic ear.

New York Giants’ RB Saquon Barkley is the Week 10 NFLPA Community MVP after he went out to a homeless camp in the woods of Allentown, PA to hear their stories and donate essential items for the upcoming winter months. pic.twitter.com/OjOjSV8gQa

— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 10, 2023

Barkley revealed that this was not just an act of charity; he shared that he dealt with “home insecurity” at times when he was growing up.

He was homeless for almost a year while in elementary school.

NFL players using their platform for the greater good is one of the great byproducts of this game; the NFLPA Community MVP awards were established in 2014 to showcase players’ good works.

Players selected for the weekly award receive a $10,000 donation to their foundation or charity of choice.

#Giants RB Saquon Barkley has been named the Week 10 #NFLPA Community MVP after meeting with individuals at a homeless camp to hear their stories & donate essential supplies for the upcoming winter months! 🙌🙌🙌 (h/t: @NFLPA)#NYGiants | @saquon pic.twitter.com/OaIijoillR — The Athletes Plug (@TheAthletesPlug) November 10, 2023

Barkley’s and the Giants season have not gone as they hoped.

But there are more important things than football, and that’s what this NFLPA Community MVP award symbolizes.

The 2-7 Giants travel to Dallas to take on the Cowboys in Week 10; they will look to be a spoiler and upset the 5-3 Cowboys who are in second place behind the Eagles in the NFC East.

Watch the Giants vs. Cowboys game on FOX at 4:25 PM EST on November 12, 2023.