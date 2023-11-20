New York Jets Bench Zach Wilson: Who Will Start At QB?

The New York Jets have benched quarterback Zach Wilson ahead of their Week 12 game against the Miami Dolphins, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Monday. Who will start at QB in Wilson’s place?

Source: The #Jets will start Tim Boyle at QB. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 20, 2023

With Wilson heading to the bench, Tim Boyle will start against quarterback against the Dolphins in the NFL’s first-ever Black Friday game on Prime Video.

Boyle entered the game in the third quarter of the Jets’ 32-6 defeat of the Bills. Boyle completed 7 of 14 passes for 33 yards and one interception.

Boyle, 29, signed as an undrafted free agent with the Green Bay Packers in May 2018. Boyle was one of Aaron Rodgers’ backup quarterbacks for two seasons. Boyle also spent time as a backup with the Detroit Lions (2021-2022) and Chicago Bears (2022) before signing with the Jets in April 2023.

As a starter, Boyle is 0-3 for his career.

Zach Wilson’s Future In New York Is Uncertain

This will be the third straight season that the #Jets start three different QBs — the longest such streak in franchise history. — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) November 20, 2023

The benching of Wilson comes at a time when the Jets’ offense continues to struggle at a historic rate. Before being removed from the Bills’ game on Sunday, Wilson completed 7 of 15 passes for 81 yards with one touchdown and one interception. For the season, Wilson is 190 if 321 for 1,944 yards with six touchdowns and seven interceptions.

The Jets are a bottom-five offense in the league. The Jets’ 11 total touchdowns in 2023 is the worst in the NFL.

Rodgers is going to be the starting quarterback in 2023. However, Wilson may not be his backup. The Jets will most certainly not pick up Wilson’s fifth-year option for 2025. After seeing him struggle as a backup, the Jets will likely spend money in the offseason to bring in a strong backup QB behind Rodgers.

The Jets are 4-6 heading into their Week 12 game against the Dolphins.

The #Jets stood by Zach Wilson as long as they could. But after Sunday, they couldn't any longer. Now, it's on Tim Boyle to hold it down until Aaron Rodgers returns. https://t.co/2moLGLL6eE — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 20, 2023