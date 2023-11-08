NFL News and Rumors

Zach Wilson: Will The New York Jets Bench Their Starting Quarterback?

Zach Wilson

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson continues to struggle as the team failed to score a touchdown in their 27-6 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Will Robert Saleh bench Wilson?

 Will The New York Jets Bench Zach Wilson?

On Tuesday, Saleh spoke about Wilson’s struggles and admitted the former No. 2 pick needs to be better. However, Saleh would not put the team’s offensive woes solely on Wilson.

“Some things he still needs to get rid of whether it’s understanding when enough is enough,” Saleh told reporters on Tuesday (Via NFL.com). Understanding what defenses are giving you and just being a little bit quicker and saying no to things, if you will. I thought overall he was distributing the ball and like I said we were moving it at times, always presence in the pocket for every quarterback in football can always be a little bit better, but like I said, he could be a lot better. It’s lazy to just put it all on him. I think like I said, it was a very, it was collective all the way across the board.”

Wilson completed 33-49 passes for 263 yards. Though his numbers were better than Chargers QB Justin Herbert, Wilson struggled to throw the ball all night, finishing with a 65.4 rating and a 41.1 QBR. Wilson was also sacked eight times.

To say the Jets’ offense has been terrible would be an understatement. The Jets have the fewest touchdowns in the NFL with eight. The Jets’ last three touchdowns have all come on one-play drives.

Will Robert Saleh Make a Change At Quarterback?

Is it time for Saleh to bench Wilson and start Trevor Siemian?

On The Michael Kay Show, Saleh gave an incomplete answer as to why Siemian has not had his chance under center.

“I don’t know… you got me. I’m going to plead the fifth on all this one,” said Saleh.

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers continues to make miraculous progress in his recovery from a torn Achilles. There have been rumors that Rodgers is targeting Christmas Eve against the Washington Commanders as his return date.

However, Rodgers may not have anything to play for if the Jets have been eliminated from playoff contention by then.

The Jets head to Las Vegas to play the Raiders on Sunday Night Football in Week 10.

