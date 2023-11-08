New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson continues to struggle as the team failed to score a touchdown in their 27-6 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Will Robert Saleh bench Wilson?

Will The New York Jets Bench Zach Wilson?

Here's an insane stat: the Jets have not had a TD drive of longer than one play since the KC game. All three of their TDs since were one-play drives from Breece Hall (72-yard run vs Broncos, 50-yard pass vs. Giants and the 8-yard run where the Eagles seemed to let him score.) — Andy Vasquez (@andy_vasquez) November 7, 2023

On Tuesday, Saleh spoke about Wilson’s struggles and admitted the former No. 2 pick needs to be better. However, Saleh would not put the team’s offensive woes solely on Wilson.

“Some things he still needs to get rid of whether it’s understanding when enough is enough,” Saleh told reporters on Tuesday (Via NFL.com). Understanding what defenses are giving you and just being a little bit quicker and saying no to things, if you will. I thought overall he was distributing the ball and like I said we were moving it at times, always presence in the pocket for every quarterback in football can always be a little bit better, but like I said, he could be a lot better. It’s lazy to just put it all on him. I think like I said, it was a very, it was collective all the way across the board.”

Wilson completed 33-49 passes for 263 yards. Though his numbers were better than Chargers QB Justin Herbert, Wilson struggled to throw the ball all night, finishing with a 65.4 rating and a 41.1 QBR. Wilson was also sacked eight times.

To say the Jets’ offense has been terrible would be an understatement. The Jets have the fewest touchdowns in the NFL with eight. The Jets’ last three touchdowns have all come on one-play drives.

Trevor Siemian doesn’t magically solve all the Jets offensive problems but he can’t be worse than Zach Wilson. Team needs a spark. 8 touchdowns in 8 games is historically bad. Worst 3rd down offense in NFL in last 45 years. Last in Red Zone %. Something has to change. #Jets — Jake Asman (@JakeAsman) November 7, 2023

Will Robert Saleh Make a Change At Quarterback?

Oh wow…@RealMichaelKay asked #Jets HC Robert Saleh straight up why not give Trevor Siemian a try over Zach Wilson at QB? Saleh paused, seemed flustered, tried to answer then said, ‘I don’t know… you got me I’m going to plead the 5th on all this one’ 😳 ‘they’re valid… pic.twitter.com/dJDqxMI2n7 — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) November 7, 2023

Is it time for Saleh to bench Wilson and start Trevor Siemian?

On The Michael Kay Show, Saleh gave an incomplete answer as to why Siemian has not had his chance under center.

“I don’t know… you got me. I’m going to plead the fifth on all this one,” said Saleh.

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers continues to make miraculous progress in his recovery from a torn Achilles. There have been rumors that Rodgers is targeting Christmas Eve against the Washington Commanders as his return date.

However, Rodgers may not have anything to play for if the Jets have been eliminated from playoff contention by then.

The Jets head to Las Vegas to play the Raiders on Sunday Night Football in Week 10.

Chargers’ safety Derwin James asked Aaron Rodgers, postgame last night, “When you coming back?” Rodgers responded, “A few weeks.” pic.twitter.com/R4jMNSLQ6E — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 7, 2023