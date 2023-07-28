The Los Angeles Rams are just one year removed from their Super Bowl Championship season.

Serious injuries and bad luck took their toll in 2022 so much so that the Rams finished a disappointing 5-12.

Perhaps that’s why t-shirts with inspirational and encouraging messages have shown up on the sidelines at training camp.

There are two shirts: one says “Model the Way,” and the other says “Mentally and Physically Tough Players Who Play Smart & Love to Compete.”

New t-shirts on the sidelines at @RamsNFL 2023 training camp.

As expected, fans have reactions to these shirts and took to social media to share their thoughts.

What Fans Said

The words “cheesy” and “terrible” seemed to be frequently used.

Another funny opinion came from Twitter user: football enjoyer who likes the reds.

He wrote:

“I think the second one should be even longer”

He is not wrong, there is barely enough shirt space to cover the long phrase.

Twitter user Craig also alluded to the lengthy phrase.

He wrote:

“Can you stop walking for a full 5 min so I can read your busy shirt?”

It is safe to say that the shirts did not win over the fans, but the 2023 Rams can gain their favor by getting off to a good start despite a difficult schedule to open up the season.

Their first three games are against 2022 playoff teams: at Seattle in Week 1, hosting San Francisco in Week 2, and at Cincinnati in Week 3 Monday Night Football.

Los Angeles Rams 2023 #NFL Schedule 1 – at SEA

2 – SF

3 – at CIN (M)

4 – at IND

5 – PHI

6 – ARI

7 – PIT

8 – at DAL

9 – at GB

10 – BYE

11 – SEA

12 – at ARI

13 – CLE

14 – at BAL

15 – WAS

16 – NO (T)

17 – at NYG

18 – at SF#RamsHouse — NFL Analytics & Stats (@gofbanalytics) July 22, 2023

