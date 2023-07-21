As expected, Super Bowl Champion and NFL Hall of Famer Steve Young was not unemployed for long.

Young, 61, was one of the casualties of the massive ESPN layoffs.

His new job is a change of pace; it is football-related but not as part of the media.

Young, the first overall pick in the 1984 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers, will be part of the coaching staff of the Menlo School’s inaugural girls’ flag football team.

In a press release announcing the addition of Young, Young said:

“Flag football will be a wonderful opportunity for young women to show their talent. Football is a great team game that teaches tremendous life lessons. I want to help build women’s flag football.”

He will join forces with another former 49ers quarterback, John Paye, who is an alumnus of the Atherton, California school and the current basketball coach, to coach the girls’ team which already has over 40 participants signed up to play in the fall.

Paye, 58, was the 49ers’ 275th pick of the 1987 NFL Draft in the tenth round.

He was on the 49ers roster for the 1987 and 1988 seasons.

With two Super Bowl Champions on the coaching staff, the number of participants could continue to grow.

Among those playing will be Steve Young’s daughters who will be a senior and freshman in the 2023-2024 school year.

Paye has the golden touch at the school; he’s earned more than 400 wins and four state titles as the girls’ basketball coach.

Girls’ flag football is a growing sport in the United States.

Menlo’s season is slated to begin on August 21 and run through November 4.

The number of opponents the school faces depends upon how many local schools field teams in this first season and the availability of officiating crews.

Having former NFL players involved will boost its popularity.

