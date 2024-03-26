The NFL and Santa are teaming up again this season. According to Andrew Beaton of The Wall Street Journal, the NFL plans to play on Christmas Day in 2024.

NFL Plans To Play On Christmas Day In 2024

New: After the NFL previously said it wouldn’t play on Christmas this year because the holiday is on a Wednesday, the league is calling an audible. Christmas NFL will be back this year, with games played by teams that played the previous Saturday. https://t.co/bCUZ8P7hjp — Andrew Beaton (@andrewlbeaton) March 26, 2024

The NFL previously said it would not schedule a game on Christmas in 2024 because Dec. 25 falls on a Wednesday. However, the league has reversed course and plans to schedule a game on Christmas this season.

The 2023 NFL Christmas Day tripleheader drew monster ratings for the league. CBS’ game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs garnered an average audience of 29.2 million, the most-watched Christmas Day NFL regular season game ever.

Fox’s game between the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles reported 29.0 million viewers, while ESPN’s contest between the Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers recorded 27.1 million viewers.

NFL Steals Christmas From The NBA

Starting Christmas Day, we’ll have this weeklong football stretch: December 25th: NFL game

December 26th: NFL game

December 28th: NFL games

December 29th: NFL games

December 30th: NFL game

December 31st: College Football Quarterfinals

January 1st: College Football Quarterfinals https://t.co/FtQTSGrEi2 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 26, 2024

With the move to schedule a game on Christmas, the NFL continues to steal the spotlight from the NBA.

In years past, the NBA owned Christmas, with the league airing five national games featuring some of the league’s most popular teams, including the New York Knicks, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers, and Boston Celtics.

After 2024, Christmas is set to fall on a Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Monday over the next four years. Since the NFL typically plays games these days, you can expect the league to play on Christmas for the foreseeable future.