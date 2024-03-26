NFL News and Rumors

NFL Plans To Play On Christmas Day In 2024

Dan Girolamo
San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23)

The NFL and Santa are teaming up again this season. According to Andrew Beaton of The Wall Street Journal, the NFL plans to play on Christmas Day in 2024.

The NFL previously said it would not schedule a game on Christmas in 2024 because Dec. 25 falls on a Wednesday. However, the league has reversed course and plans to schedule a game on Christmas this season.

The 2023 NFL Christmas Day tripleheader drew monster ratings for the league. CBS’ game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs garnered an average audience of 29.2 million, the most-watched Christmas Day NFL regular season game ever.

Fox’s game between the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles reported 29.0 million viewers, while ESPN’s contest between the Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers recorded 27.1 million viewers.

NFL Steals Christmas From The NBA

With the move to schedule a game on Christmas, the NFL continues to steal the spotlight from the NBA.

In years past, the NBA owned Christmas, with the league airing five national games featuring some of the league’s most popular teams, including the New York Knicks, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers, and Boston Celtics.

After 2024, Christmas is set to fall on a Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Monday over the next four years. Since the NFL typically plays games these days, you can expect the league to play on Christmas for the foreseeable future.

NFL News and Rumors
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
Dan Girolamo

