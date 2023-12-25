NFL News and Rumors

How to Watch NFL Christmas Day Games 2023 | Free Live Stream

Dan Girolamo
Patrick Mahomes rolls out for the Chiefs

The NFL will play on Christmas Day in 2023. The Week 16 tripleheader includes the Las Vegas Raiders (6-8) vs. Kansas City Chiefs (9-5), New York Giants (5-9) vs. Philadelphia Eagles (10-4), and Baltimore Ravens (11-3) vs. San Francisco 49ers (11-3). Find out how to watch the NFL Christmas Day games with a free live stream.

How To Watch NFL Monday Night Football Week 16: Date, Time, & TV Channel

  • 🏈 Game: Raiders vs. Chiefs
  • 📅 Date: Monday – Dec. 25, 2023
  • 🕗 Time: 1 p.m. ET
  • 🏟 Location: Arrowhead Stadium – Kansas City, Missouri
  • 📺 TV Channel: CBS, Paramount+, Nickelodeon
  • 💻 Live Stream: Jazz Sports

  • 🏈 Game: Giants vs. Eagles
  • 📅 Date: Monday – Dec. 25, 2023
  • 🕗 Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
  • 🏟 Location: Lincoln Financial Field – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • 📺 TV Channel: Fox
  • 💻 Live Stream: Jazz Sports

  • 🏈 Game: Ravens vs. 49ers
  • 📅 Date: Monday – Dec. 25, 2023
  • 🕗 Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
  • 🏟 Location:  Levi’s Stadium – Santa Clara, California
  • 📺 TV Channel: ABC, ESPN, ESPN+
  • 💻 Live Stream: Jazz Sports

NFL Tripleheader – How to Watch NFL Christmas Day Games 2023 With A Free Live Stream

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jadeveon Clowney
The game between the Raiders and Chiefs starts at 1 p.m. ET on CBS. Nickelodeon will offer a kid-friendly broadcast, and Paramount+ will stream the simulcast. Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, and Tracy Wolfson provide coverage for CBS.

Giants vs. Eagles kicks off at 4:30 p.m. ET on Fox. Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston, and Pam Oliver will be on the broadcast for Fox.

The last game of the day featuring the Ravens and 49ers kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN and ABC. ESPN+ subscribers can stream the game. ESPN’s top broadcast team of Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, and Lisa Salters will call the game at Levi’s Stadium.

For those looking to watch the game without cable, consider watching through a live streaming TV service. YouTube TV and FuboTV are two of the better services on the market. Both services offer free trials.

If you plan on making a wager for any of the Christmas Day games, try to make it at Jazz Sports. The online sportsbook gives bettors a free live stream after placing a bet.

New Jazz Sports customers will get a 100% welcome bonus of up to $2,500 on Sports Bonus on their first-ever Jazz Sports deposit. Use code Jazz100.

How To Watch NFL Christmas Day Games Through Jazz Sports

  1. Click here to sign up for Jazz Sports
  2. Create an account and make a minimum qualifying deposit of $50.
  3. Place a bet on an NFL game
  4. Stream the NFL game for free
Bet NFL Christmas Day 2023 at Jazz Sports

NFL Christmas Day Games 2023 Odds

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley
Las Vegas Raiders (6-8) at Kansas City Chiefs (9-5) – Dec. 25, 1 p.m. ET

Bet Las Vegas Raiders Kansas City Chiefs Play
Moneyline +440 -565 Jazz Sports
Point Spread +10.5 (-110) -10.5 (-110) Jazz Sports
Total Points Over 40.5 (-110) Under 40.5 (-110) Jazz Sports

New York Giants (5-9) at Philadelphia Eagles (10-4) – Dec. 25, 4:30 p.m. ET

Bet New York Giants Philadelphia Eagles Play
Moneyline +600 -850 Jazz Sports
Point Spread +14 (-110) -14 (-110) Jazz Sports
Total Points Over 43 (-110) Under 43 (-110) Jazz Sports

MNF: Baltimore Ravens (11-3) at San Francisco 49ers (11-3) – Dec. 25, 8:15 p.m. ET

Bet Baltimore Ravens San Francisco 49ers Play
Moneyline +215 -265 Jazz Sports
Point Spread +6 (-110) +6 (-110) Jazz Sports
Total Points Over 46.5 (-110) Under 46.5 (-110) Jazz Sports

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
