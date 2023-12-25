How to Watch NFL Christmas Day Games 2023 | Free Live Stream

The NFL will play on Christmas Day in 2023. The Week 16 tripleheader includes the Las Vegas Raiders (6-8) vs. Kansas City Chiefs (9-5), New York Giants (5-9) vs. Philadelphia Eagles (10-4), and Baltimore Ravens (11-3) vs. San Francisco 49ers (11-3). Find out how to watch the NFL Christmas Day games with a free live stream.
How To Watch NFL Monday Night Football Week 16: Date, Time, & TV Channel
Happy Holidays, here's a holiday treat! 🏈
CBS | @paramountplus | @Nickelodeon pic.twitter.com/RCnz5Ds6RW
— NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 25, 2023
- 🏈 Game: Raiders vs. Chiefs
- 📅 Date: Monday – Dec. 25, 2023
- 🕗 Time: 1 p.m. ET
- 🏟 Location: Arrowhead Stadium – Kansas City, Missouri
- 📺 TV Channel: CBS, Paramount+, Nickelodeon
- 💻 Live Stream: Jazz Sports
NFC East Rivalry on Christmas Day 🎅🎄
Who wins?? pic.twitter.com/ENMeYJOFJQ
— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 23, 2023
- 🏈 Game: Giants vs. Eagles
- 📅 Date: Monday – Dec. 25, 2023
- 🕗 Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
- 🏟 Location: Lincoln Financial Field – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- 📺 TV Channel: Fox
- 💻 Live Stream: Jazz Sports
What will Christmas night hold? 🔮🎄 #BALvsSF | 8:15 ET | ABC/ESPN+
— NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) December 25, 2023
- 🏈 Game: Ravens vs. 49ers
- 📅 Date: Monday – Dec. 25, 2023
- 🕗 Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- 🏟 Location: Levi’s Stadium – Santa Clara, California
- 📺 TV Channel: ABC, ESPN, ESPN+
- 💻 Live Stream: Jazz Sports
NFL Tripleheader – How to Watch NFL Christmas Day Games 2023 With A Free Live Stream
The game between the Raiders and Chiefs starts at 1 p.m. ET on CBS. Nickelodeon will offer a kid-friendly broadcast, and Paramount+ will stream the simulcast. Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, and Tracy Wolfson provide coverage for CBS.
Giants vs. Eagles kicks off at 4:30 p.m. ET on Fox. Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston, and Pam Oliver will be on the broadcast for Fox.
The last game of the day featuring the Ravens and 49ers kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN and ABC. ESPN+ subscribers can stream the game. ESPN’s top broadcast team of Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, and Lisa Salters will call the game at Levi’s Stadium.
For those looking to watch the game without cable, consider watching through a live streaming TV service. YouTube TV and FuboTV are two of the better services on the market. Both services offer free trials.
If you plan on making a wager for any of the Christmas Day games, try to make it at Jazz Sports. The online sportsbook gives bettors a free live stream after placing a bet.
New Jazz Sports customers will get a 100% welcome bonus of up to $2,500 on Sports Bonus on their first-ever Jazz Sports deposit. Use code Jazz100.
How To Watch NFL Christmas Day Games Through Jazz Sports
- Click here to sign up for Jazz Sports
- Create an account and make a minimum qualifying deposit of $50.
- Place a bet on an NFL game
- Stream the NFL game for free
NFL Christmas Day Games 2023 Odds
Las Vegas Raiders (6-8) at Kansas City Chiefs (9-5) – Dec. 25, 1 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Las Vegas Raiders
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Play
|Moneyline
|+440
|-565
|Jazz Sports
|Point Spread
|+10.5 (-110)
|-10.5 (-110)
|Jazz Sports
|Total Points
|Over 40.5 (-110)
|Under 40.5 (-110)
|Jazz Sports
New York Giants (5-9) at Philadelphia Eagles (10-4) – Dec. 25, 4:30 p.m. ET
|Bet
|New York Giants
|Philadelphia Eagles
|Play
|Moneyline
|+600
|-850
|Jazz Sports
|Point Spread
|+14 (-110)
|-14 (-110)
|Jazz Sports
|Total Points
|Over 43 (-110)
|Under 43 (-110)
|Jazz Sports
MNF: Baltimore Ravens (11-3) at San Francisco 49ers (11-3) – Dec. 25, 8:15 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Baltimore Ravens
|San Francisco 49ers
|Play
|Moneyline
|+215
|-265
|Jazz Sports
|Point Spread
|+6 (-110)
|+6 (-110)
|Jazz Sports
|Total Points
|Over 46.5 (-110)
|Under 46.5 (-110)
|Jazz Sports
*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.