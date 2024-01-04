NFL Pro Bowl Games 2024: AFC, NFC Rosters Revealed

The NFL revealed the rosters for the 2024 Pro Bowl Games. Which players from the AFC and NFC will be going to the Pro Bowl Games in February? Below we examine the Pro Bowl rosters in the AFC and NFC.

NFL Pro Bowl Games 2024 Information

The 2024 NFL Pro Bowl Games will occur on February 1 and 4, 2024. Various venues around Central Florida will host challenges on February 1. The events on February 4 will take place at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida. The Pro Bowl Games will include various skills competitions and three flag football games.

February 1

Farthest throw

Best Catch

Closest to the Pin

High Stakes

Dodgeball

Kick-Tac-Toe

February 4

Madden NFL Head-to-Head

Gridiron Gauntlet

Tug-of-war

Move the Chains

Flag football – three 7-on-7 games

NFL Pro Bowl Games 2024 – AFC Roster

Offense

Quarterback

Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins*

Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Running back

Raheem Mostert, Miami Dolphins*

James Cook, Buffalo Bills

Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans

Fullback

Alec Ingold, Miami Dolphins*

Wide receiver

Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins*

Amari Cooper, Cleveland Browns*

Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers

Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals Tight end Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs*

David Njoku, Cleveland Browns Tackle Laremy Tunsil, Houston Texans*

Dion Dawkins, Buffalo Bills*

Terron Armstead, Miami Dolphins Guard Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis Colts*

Joel Bitonio, Cleveland Browns*

Joe Thuney, Kansas City Chiefs Center Creed Humphrey, Kansas City Chiefs*

Tyler Linderbaum, Baltimore Ravens Defense Defensive end Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns*

Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas Raiders*

Trey Hendrickson, Cincinnati Bengals Interior linemen Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs*

Quinnen Williams, New York Jets*

Justin Madubuike, Baltimore Ravens Outside linebacker T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers*

Khalil Mack, Los Angeles Chargers*

Josh Allen, Jacksonville Jaguars Inside/middle linebacker Roquan Smith, Baltimore Ravens*

Patrick Queen, Baltimore Ravens Cornerback Pat Surtain II, Denver Broncos*

Sauce Gardner, New York Jets*

Jalen Ramsey, Miami Dolphins

Denzel Ward, Cleveland Browns Free safety Justin Simmons, Denver Broncos*

Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh Steelers Strong safety Kyle Hamilton, Baltimore Ravens* Special teams Long snapper Ross Matiscik, Jacksonville Jaguars Punter AJ Cole, Las Vegas Raiders* Placekicker Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens* Kick returner Marvin Mims Jr., Denver Broncos* Special teamer Miles Killebrew, Pittsburgh Steelers* *Denotes starter NFL Pro Bowl Games 2024 – NFC Roster 2024 #ProBowlGames Inside Linebackers! pic.twitter.com/w057YnppTj — NFL (@NFL) January 4, 2024 Offense Quarterback Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers*

Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams Running back Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers*

D’Andre Swift, Philadelphia Eagles

Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams Fullback Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco 49ers* Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys*

A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles*

Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams Tight end George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers*

Sam LaPorta, Detroit Lions Tackle Trent Williams, San Francisco 49ers*

Lane Johnson, Philadelphia Eagles*

Penei Sewell, Detroit Lions Guard Zack Martin, Dallas Cowboys*

Chris Lindstrom, Atlanta Falcons*

Landon Dickerson, Philadelphia Eagles Center Jason Kelce, Philadelphia Eagles*

Frank Ragnow, Detroit Lions Defense Defensive end Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers*

Montez Sweat, Chicago Bears*

Aidan Hutchinson, Detroit Lions Interior linemen Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams*

Dexter Lawrence, New York Giants*

Javon Hargrave, San Francisco 49ers Outside linebacker Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys*

Danielle Hunter, Minnesota Vikings*

Haason Reddick, Philadelphia Eagles Inside/middle linebacker Fred Warner, San Francisco 49ers*

Bobby Wagner, Seattle Seahawks Cornerback DaRon Bland, Dallas Cowboys*

Charvarius Ward, San Francisco 49ers*

Jaylon Johnson, Chicago Bears

Devon Witherspoon, Seattle Seahawks Free safety Jessie Bates, Atlanta Falcons* Strong safety Budda Baker, Arizona Cardinals*

Julian Love, Seattle Seahawks Special teams Long snapper Andrew DePaola, Minnesota Vikings* Punter Bryan Anger, Dallas Cowboys* Placekicker Brandon Aubrey, Dallas Cowboys* Kick returner Rashid Shaheed, New Orleans Saints* Special teamer Jalen Reeves-Maybin, Detroit Lions* *Denotes starter