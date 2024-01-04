NFL Pro Bowl Games 2024: AFC, NFC Rosters Revealed

The NFL revealed the rosters for the 2024 Pro Bowl Games. Which players from the AFC and NFC will be going to the Pro Bowl Games in February? Below we examine the Pro Bowl rosters in the AFC and NFC.
NFL Pro Bowl Games 2024 Information
The 2024 NFL Pro Bowl Games will occur on February 1 and 4, 2024. Various venues around Central Florida will host challenges on February 1. The events on February 4 will take place at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida. The Pro Bowl Games will include various skills competitions and three flag football games.
February 1
- Farthest throw
- Best Catch
- Closest to the Pin
- High Stakes
- Dodgeball
- Kick-Tac-Toe
February 4
- Madden NFL Head-to-Head
- Gridiron Gauntlet
- Tug-of-war
- Move the Chains
- Flag football – three 7-on-7 games
NFL Pro Bowl Games 2024 – AFC Roster
Offense
Quarterback
- Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins*
- Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
- Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
Running back
- Raheem Mostert, Miami Dolphins*
- James Cook, Buffalo Bills
- Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans
Fullback
- Alec Ingold, Miami Dolphins*
Wide receiver
- Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins*
- Amari Cooper, Cleveland Browns*
- Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers
- Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals
Tight end
- Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs*
- David Njoku, Cleveland Browns
Tackle
- Laremy Tunsil, Houston Texans*
- Dion Dawkins, Buffalo Bills*
- Terron Armstead, Miami Dolphins
Guard
- Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis Colts*
- Joel Bitonio, Cleveland Browns*
- Joe Thuney, Kansas City Chiefs
Center
- Creed Humphrey, Kansas City Chiefs*
- Tyler Linderbaum, Baltimore Ravens
Defense
Defensive end
- Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns*
- Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas Raiders*
- Trey Hendrickson, Cincinnati Bengals
Interior linemen
- Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs*
- Quinnen Williams, New York Jets*
- Justin Madubuike, Baltimore Ravens
Outside linebacker
- T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers*
- Khalil Mack, Los Angeles Chargers*
- Josh Allen, Jacksonville Jaguars
Inside/middle linebacker
- Roquan Smith, Baltimore Ravens*
- Patrick Queen, Baltimore Ravens
Cornerback
- Pat Surtain II, Denver Broncos*
- Sauce Gardner, New York Jets*
- Jalen Ramsey, Miami Dolphins
- Denzel Ward, Cleveland Browns
Free safety
- Justin Simmons, Denver Broncos*
- Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh Steelers
Strong safety
- Kyle Hamilton, Baltimore Ravens*
Special teams
Long snapper
- Ross Matiscik, Jacksonville Jaguars
Punter
- AJ Cole, Las Vegas Raiders*
Placekicker
- Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens*
Kick returner
- Marvin Mims Jr., Denver Broncos*
Special teamer
- Miles Killebrew, Pittsburgh Steelers*
*Denotes starter
NFL Pro Bowl Games 2024 – NFC Roster
Offense
Quarterback
- Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers*
- Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys
- Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams
Running back
- Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers*
- D’Andre Swift, Philadelphia Eagles
- Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams
Fullback
- Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco 49ers*
Wide receiver
- CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys*
- A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles*
- Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams
Tight end
- George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers*
- Sam LaPorta, Detroit Lions
Tackle
- Trent Williams, San Francisco 49ers*
- Lane Johnson, Philadelphia Eagles*
- Penei Sewell, Detroit Lions
Guard
- Zack Martin, Dallas Cowboys*
- Chris Lindstrom, Atlanta Falcons*
- Landon Dickerson, Philadelphia Eagles
Center
- Jason Kelce, Philadelphia Eagles*
- Frank Ragnow, Detroit Lions
Defense
Defensive end
- Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers*
- Montez Sweat, Chicago Bears*
- Aidan Hutchinson, Detroit Lions
Interior linemen
- Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams*
- Dexter Lawrence, New York Giants*
- Javon Hargrave, San Francisco 49ers
Outside linebacker
- Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys*
- Danielle Hunter, Minnesota Vikings*
- Haason Reddick, Philadelphia Eagles
Inside/middle linebacker
- Fred Warner, San Francisco 49ers*
- Bobby Wagner, Seattle Seahawks
Cornerback
- DaRon Bland, Dallas Cowboys*
- Charvarius Ward, San Francisco 49ers*
- Jaylon Johnson, Chicago Bears
- Devon Witherspoon, Seattle Seahawks
Free safety
- Jessie Bates, Atlanta Falcons*
Strong safety
- Budda Baker, Arizona Cardinals*
- Julian Love, Seattle Seahawks
Special teams
Long snapper
- Andrew DePaola, Minnesota Vikings*
Punter
- Bryan Anger, Dallas Cowboys*
Placekicker
- Brandon Aubrey, Dallas Cowboys*
Kick returner
- Rashid Shaheed, New Orleans Saints*
Special teamer
- Jalen Reeves-Maybin, Detroit Lions*
*Denotes starter