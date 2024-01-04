NFL News and Rumors

NFL Pro Bowl Games 2024: AFC, NFC Rosters Revealed

A general overall view of the Pro Bowl Games logo

The NFL revealed the rosters for the 2024 Pro Bowl Games. Which players from the AFC and NFC will be going to the Pro Bowl Games in February? Below we examine the Pro Bowl rosters in the AFC and NFC.

NFL Pro Bowl Games 2024 Information

The 2024 NFL Pro Bowl Games will occur on February 1 and 4, 2024. Various venues around Central Florida will host challenges on February 1. The events on February 4 will take place at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida. The Pro Bowl Games will include various skills competitions and three flag football games.

February 1

  • Farthest throw
  • Best Catch
  • Closest to the Pin
  • High Stakes
  • Dodgeball
  • Kick-Tac-Toe

February 4

  • Madden NFL Head-to-Head
  • Gridiron Gauntlet
  • Tug-of-war
  • Move the Chains
  • Flag football – three 7-on-7 games

NFL Pro Bowl Games 2024 – AFC Roster

Offense

Quarterback 

  • Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins*
  • Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
  • Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Running back 

  • Raheem Mostert, Miami Dolphins*
  • James Cook, Buffalo Bills
  • Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans

Fullback 

  • Alec Ingold, Miami Dolphins*

Wide receiver 

  • Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins*
  • Amari Cooper, Cleveland Browns*
  • Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers
  • Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals

Tight end 

  • Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs*
  • David Njoku, Cleveland Browns

Tackle 

  • Laremy Tunsil, Houston Texans*
  • Dion Dawkins, Buffalo Bills*
  • Terron Armstead, Miami Dolphins

Guard 

  • Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis Colts*
  • Joel Bitonio, Cleveland Browns*
  • Joe Thuney, Kansas City Chiefs

Center 

  • Creed Humphrey, Kansas City Chiefs*
  • Tyler Linderbaum, Baltimore Ravens

Defense

Defensive end 

  • Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns*
  • Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas Raiders*
  • Trey Hendrickson, Cincinnati Bengals

Interior linemen 

  • Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs*
  • Quinnen Williams, New York Jets*
  • Justin Madubuike, Baltimore Ravens

Outside linebacker 

  • T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers*
  • Khalil Mack, Los Angeles Chargers*
  • Josh Allen, Jacksonville Jaguars

Inside/middle linebacker 

  • Roquan Smith, Baltimore Ravens*
  • Patrick Queen, Baltimore Ravens

Cornerback 

  • Pat Surtain II, Denver Broncos*
  • Sauce Gardner, New York Jets*
  • Jalen Ramsey, Miami Dolphins
  • Denzel Ward, Cleveland Browns

Free safety

  • Justin Simmons, Denver Broncos*
  • Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh Steelers

Strong safety 

  • Kyle Hamilton, Baltimore Ravens*

Special teams

Long snapper 

  • Ross Matiscik, Jacksonville Jaguars

Punter 

  • AJ Cole, Las Vegas Raiders*

Placekicker 

  • Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens*

Kick returner 

  • Marvin Mims Jr., Denver Broncos*

Special teamer 

  • Miles Killebrew, Pittsburgh Steelers*

*Denotes starter

NFL Pro Bowl Games 2024 – NFC Roster

Offense

Quarterback 

  • Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers*
  • Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys
  • Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

Running back 

  • Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers*
  • D’Andre Swift, Philadelphia Eagles
  • Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams

Fullback 

  • Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco 49ers*

Wide receiver 

  • CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys*
  • A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles*
  • Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams

Tight end 

  • George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers*
  • Sam LaPorta, Detroit Lions

Tackle

  • Trent Williams, San Francisco 49ers*
  • Lane Johnson, Philadelphia Eagles*
  • Penei Sewell, Detroit Lions

Guard 

  • Zack Martin, Dallas Cowboys*
  • Chris Lindstrom, Atlanta Falcons*
  • Landon Dickerson, Philadelphia Eagles

Center

  • Jason Kelce, Philadelphia Eagles*
  • Frank Ragnow, Detroit Lions

Defense

Defensive end

  • Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers*
  • Montez Sweat, Chicago Bears*
  • Aidan Hutchinson, Detroit Lions

Interior linemen 

  • Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams*
  • Dexter Lawrence, New York Giants*
  • Javon Hargrave, San Francisco 49ers

Outside linebacker

  • Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys*
  • Danielle Hunter, Minnesota Vikings*
  • Haason Reddick, Philadelphia Eagles

Inside/middle linebacker 

  • Fred Warner, San Francisco 49ers*
  • Bobby Wagner, Seattle Seahawks

Cornerback

  • DaRon Bland, Dallas Cowboys*
  • Charvarius Ward, San Francisco 49ers*
  • Jaylon Johnson, Chicago Bears
  • Devon Witherspoon, Seattle Seahawks

Free safety 

  • Jessie Bates, Atlanta Falcons*

Strong safety 

  • Budda Baker, Arizona Cardinals*
  • Julian Love, Seattle Seahawks

Special teams

Long snapper 

  • Andrew DePaola, Minnesota Vikings*

Punter 

  • Bryan Anger, Dallas Cowboys*

Placekicker

  • Brandon Aubrey, Dallas Cowboys*

Kick returner 

  • Rashid Shaheed, New Orleans Saints*

Special teamer 

  • Jalen Reeves-Maybin, Detroit Lions*

*Denotes starter

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
