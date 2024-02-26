With the NFL franchise/transition tag deadline set for March 5, a trio of free-agent running backs will be at the center of the conversation. This includes Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs, and Tony Pollard. Will any of these players receive the franchise tag?

The New York Giants are not expected to tag Barkley, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Monday. However, the Giants will speak with Barkley about signing a contract to remain with the team. Barkley’s franchise tag number would have been $12,109,200.

Similarly to Barkley’s situation in New York, the Las Vegas Raiders are unlikely to tag Jacobs for $14,149,200. The Raiders will attempt to re-sign Jacobs.

Additionally, Pollard will not be tagged by the Dallas Cowboys for $12,109,200.

Barkley, Jacobs, and Pollard were all tagged last offseason. Barkley and Jacobs agreed to adjusted one-year deals while Pollard played on the tag.

More Updates On Running Backs And The Franchise Tag

Schefter also provided updates on Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry and Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler.

The Titans are not tagging Henry, making him a free agent. Henry, who recently turned 30, finished the final year of his four-year, $50 million extension this past season.

Finally, Schefter reported the Chargers will not tag Ekeler as they will allow the 28-year-old to test free agency. Ekeler is coming off a four-year, $24 million contract.

These five running backs could all be playing for different teams next season. The debate over paying running backs will only intensify this offseason with a wealth of talent looking for new deals.