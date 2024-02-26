NFL News and Rumors

NFL RB Franchise Tag Updates: Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs, Tony Pollard

Dan Girolamo
Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26)

With the NFL franchise/transition tag deadline set for March 5, a trio of free-agent running backs will be at the center of the conversation. This includes Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs, and Tony Pollard. Will any of these players receive the franchise tag?

NFL RB Franchise Tag Updates: Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs, Tony Pollard

The New York Giants are not expected to tag Barkley, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Monday. However, the Giants will speak with Barkley about signing a contract to remain with the team. Barkley’s franchise tag number would have been $12,109,200.

Similarly to Barkley’s situation in New York, the Las Vegas Raiders are unlikely to tag Jacobs for $14,149,200. The Raiders will attempt to re-sign Jacobs.

Additionally, Pollard will not be tagged by the Dallas Cowboys for $12,109,200.

Barkley, Jacobs, and Pollard were all tagged last offseason. Barkley and Jacobs agreed to adjusted one-year deals while Pollard played on the tag.

More Updates On Running Backs And The Franchise Tag

Schefter also provided updates on Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry and Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler.

The Titans are not tagging Henry, making him a free agent. Henry, who recently turned 30, finished the final year of his four-year, $50 million extension this past season.

Finally, Schefter reported the Chargers will not tag Ekeler as they will allow the 28-year-old to test free agency. Ekeler is coming off a four-year, $24 million contract.

These five running backs could all be playing for different teams next season. The debate over paying running backs will only intensify this offseason with a wealth of talent looking for new deals.

Topics  
NFL Free Agency NFL News and Rumors
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
Dan Girolamo

