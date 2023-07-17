NFL News and Rumors

Saquon Barkley, Tony Pollard, Josh Jacobs Unable To Sign Long-Term Deals

Dan Girolamo
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley

On Monday, the 4 p.m. ET deadline for franchised players to sign long-term deals passed, with New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley, Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard, and Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs unable to agree on contracts with their respective teams.

Barkley, Pollard, Jacobs Unable To Sign Long-Term Deals

Barkley, Pollard, and Jacobs were the only three players who were tagged that could not come to an agreement on a long-term deal.

Pollard is the only one of the three to sign the franchise tender worth $10.09 million. That number is fully-guaranteed for the 2023 season.

Barkley and Jacobs have not signed the franchise tender, and ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the duo is not expected to report to training camp. As Schefter pointed out, Barkley and Jacobs will only be fined if they miss games since they have yet to sign the franchise tender.

Saquon Barkley Tweets Response

Minutes before the deadline, Barkley tweeted, “It is what it is.”

According to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, Barkley was not thrilled with the franchise tag. The Giants offered Barkley a deal during the bye week last November, which he declined.

Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post said the Giants’ best offer for Barkley was $19.5 million guaranteed. Ultimately, that was not enough for Barkley to sign the deal.

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
