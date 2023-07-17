On Monday, the 4 p.m. ET deadline for franchised players to sign long-term deals passed, with New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley, Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard, and Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs unable to agree on contracts with their respective teams.

Saquon Barkley and Josh Jacobs still have not signed their $10.091 million franchise tag tenders yet, so they can skip all of training camp without getting fined since they're not under contract. They would lose game checks only if they miss regular season games. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 17, 2023

Barkley, Pollard, and Jacobs were the only three players who were tagged that could not come to an agreement on a long-term deal.

Pollard is the only one of the three to sign the franchise tender worth $10.09 million. That number is fully-guaranteed for the 2023 season.

Barkley and Jacobs have not signed the franchise tender, and ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the duo is not expected to report to training camp. As Schefter pointed out, Barkley and Jacobs will only be fined if they miss games since they have yet to sign the franchise tender.

Saquon Barkley Tweets Response

It is what it is — Saquon Barkley (@saquon) July 17, 2023

According to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, Barkley was not thrilled with the franchise tag. The Giants offered Barkley a deal during the bye week last November, which he declined.

Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post said the Giants’ best offer for Barkley was $19.5 million guaranteed. Ultimately, that was not enough for Barkley to sign the deal.

Breaking: #Giants best offer to Saquon Barkley so far included $19.5M guaranteed, per sources. Two franchise tags would guarantee him $22.2M. As one independent agent said about that $19M number, ‘No deal to be done that low.’ @nypostsports — Ryan Dunleavy (@rydunleavy) July 13, 2023

