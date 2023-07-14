Two key NFL RBs seem destined to hold out as training camp nears

As the franchise tag deadline looms, it appears that both Saquon Barkley of the New York Giants and Josh Jacobs of the Las Vegas Raiders are prepared to sit out portions of training camp if contract extensions cannot be reached. Talks between the players and their respective teams have reportedly made little progress, and significant strides would need to be made for any chance of deals before the deadline.

Saquon Barkley Giants contract saga seems headed for holdout

Saquon Barkley said the quiet part out loud last month: “When they have the tag, they have all the leverage. That’s just the reality of it.” Yes, that is the reality of it. Against Barkley’s wishes, the Giants put… pic.twitter.com/PEEO2VSxF1 — Dr.LyndaBarnes (@MrsBarnesII) July 12, 2023

Guaranteed Money is the Issue for Saquon

While the specific key issues for Jacobs are not known, it is said that the main hurdle for a Barkley extension is the guaranteed money. The Giants’ offers have fallen short of the minimum Barkley could secure under the next two franchise tags, with the 2023 tag worth $10.091 million and a potential 2024 tag guaranteed at least $12.1 million. The Giants’ current offers are reportedly lower than either scenario, causing a gap in guaranteed money.

Furthermore, there are projections that the 2024 franchise tag for running backs could exceed $13 million, which would significantly increase the total payout for Barkley under consecutive tags. The Giants’ offers, however, have not met these potential figures. Agents negotiating extensions for franchise-tagged players typically use the guaranteed money of consecutive tags as a baseline for extension talks, so anything below that is considered a lowball offer.

While the salary scale for running backs and a shift in team priorities are contributing factors, other considerations specific to each franchise have also impacted the extension negotiations. The Giants have concerns about Barkley’s injuries in previous seasons, despite considering him the centerpiece of their offense. On the other hand, the Raiders’ impasse with Jacobs seems to be centered around their approach to roster construction and allocation of funds, with a significant extension for a running back not being a priority.

RB Contracts Get Harder and Harder

One agent familiar with running back negotiations noted that the value of running backs is being depressed as teams focus on paying top wide receivers. This has led to a reallocation of funds within team budgets, often at the expense of running backs. The long-term direction of both the Giants and the Raiders is expected to reflect this trend.

“The big [running back] contracts have turned into catching a falling knife,” the agent said. “Coaches and general managers are more focused on paying two or three receivers to maximize the return on the quarterback. That money has to come from somewhere. It’s usually not coming out of the offensive line and it’s definitely not coming at the expense of a franchise quarterback. So it comes out of the pockets of running backs. That’s where it is.”

As the deadline approaches, the outcome of the negotiations for Barkley and Jacobs remains uncertain, as does their presence on the field for training camps later this month. The financial landscape of the NFL and the shifting priorities within teams are likely to influence the direction of these talks in the coming days.