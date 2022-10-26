The NFL is often described as a passing league but that notion seems to be changing this season.

The quarterback position has been changing and signal callers are being asked to run the ball more often.

With several rookie quarterbacks under center, more NFL teams have also been relying on the run game to move the ball.

As a result, passing yards are nearing their lowest mark in more than a decade.

Data provided to The Sports Daily indicates that passing yards per game have reached their lowest mark since 2017 and are in danger of reaching lows that haven’t been seen since 2010

Passing touchdowns per game are also down by 15 percent compared to last year, marking their lowest total (1.3) since the 2008 season.

NFL Team Average Fewest Passing Yards Since 2017

The 2022 NFL season has brought forth some unexpected narratives like the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles and the plus-.500 New York Jets.

Another unexpected occurrence has been the lack of passing and overall scoring this season.

So far, NFL teams have recorded fewer passing yards per game than in any season since the 2017 campaign.

NFL teams come in averaging just 225.8 passing yards per game, the second-lowest mark since 2011.

Check out the chart below for the NFL average passing yards.

Year Average Passing Yards/Game 2022 225.8 2021 228.3 2020 240.2 2019 235 2018 237.8 2017 224.4 2016 241.5 2015 243.8 2014 236.8 2013 235.6 2012 231.3 2011 229.7 2010 221.5 2009 218.5 2008 211.3 2007 214.3 2006 204.8

NFL Teams Average Least Amount of Passing Touchdowns Since 2008

Along with a decrease in yardage, the average number of passing TDs per game has also dropped to new lows as well.

For the 2022 NFL season, teams are averaging just 1.3 passing touchdowns per game, down 15 percent decrease compared to last season.

That also marks the lowest number since 2008, a span of more than 14 years.

Check out the chart below for the average team passing touchdowns per game, by year.

Year Average Passing TDs 2022 1.3 2021 1.5 2020 1.7 2019 1.6 2018 1.7 2017 1.4 2016 1.5 2015 1.6 2014 1.6 2013 1.6 2012 1.5 2011 1.5 2010 1.5 2009 1.4 2008 1.3 2007 1.4 2006 1.3

NFL Unders Are Hitting At Profitable 60.4% Rate In 2022

Not only is passing down but scoring is also down league-wide this year.

Last season, the league averaged 23 points per game and that number has decreased to just 21.7 points so far this year.

Fans that have been betting on the NFL have been able to earn a profit on this league-wide trend, as the ‘under’ has won at a 60.4 percent rate, according to our sports betting experts.

Several factors have contributed to the decrease in passing offense and touchdowns.

A shortened preseason certainly hasn’t helped. Neither has the retirement of three of the league’s top quarterbacks of the last decade.

The NFL was forced to welcome in the next generation of quarterbacks after saying goodbye to Drew Brees, Philip Rivers, and Ben Roethlisberger in the offseason.

The position under center has also changed with the dual-threat QBs like Lamar Jackson, Jalen Hurts, and even Daniel Jones proving that teams can win with running quarterbacks.