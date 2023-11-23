Week 12 starts with a tripleheader on Thanksgiving, with Packers vs. Lions, followed by Commanders vs. Cowboys and 49ers vs. Seahawks. Below, we explore the best player props for the NFL Thanksgiving Day Games.

NFL Thanksgiving Day Games 2023: Best Player Props

Jahmyr Gibbs Over 29.5 Receiving Yards (-126)

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs has been on a tear over the last four games, especially in the passing game.

Gibbs’ receiving numbers in the last four games: 23 catches on 26 targets for 189 yards. That averages out to 5.75 catches and 47.25 yards per game.

Gibbs draws a Packers defense that surrenders 31.20 receiving yards per game to opposing running backs. Gibbs should remain a focal point in the passing game, leading to at least 30 receiving yards.

Zach Charbonnet Under 57.5 Rushing Yards (-104)

Excited that Zach Charbonnet finally gets his chance to shine in a lead role. Not excited that it’s potentially against SF, DAL, and PHI. — Dave Kluge (@DaveKluge) November 21, 2023

Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (oblique) is doubtful for Thursday night’s game against the San Francisco 49ers. With Walker likely out, the Seahawks will turn to Zach Charbonnet as RB1.

Charbonnet draws a brutal matchup against a 49ers defense ranked third against the run (81.4 yards/game).

Two running backs have had success on the ground against the 49ers defense in 2023. Cincinnati’s Joe Mixon rushed for 87 yards, and Cleveland’s Jerome Ford rushed for 84 yards. The next highest rushing total by an opposing running back is 52 yards.

San Francisco shuts down Charbonnet on Thanksgiving.