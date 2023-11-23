NFL News and Rumors

NFL Thanksgiving Day Games 2023: Best Player Props

Dan Girolamo
Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet

Week 12 starts with a tripleheader on Thanksgiving, with Packers vs. Lions, followed by Commanders vs. Cowboys and 49ers vs. Seahawks. Below, we explore the best player props for the NFL Thanksgiving Day Games.

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Jahmyr Gibbs Over 29.5 Receiving Yards (-126)

Lions running back David Montgomery, quarterback Jared Goff
Left to right: Lions running back David Montgomery, quarterback Jared Goff, running back Jahmyr Gibbs and receiver Jameson Williams celebrate the go-ahead 1-yard touchdown by Montgomery vs. the Bears with 29 seconds remaining at Ford Field, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023.

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs has been on a tear over the last four games, especially in the passing game.

Gibbs’ receiving numbers in the last four games: 23 catches on 26 targets for 189 yards. That averages out to 5.75 catches and 47.25 yards per game.

Gibbs draws a Packers defense that surrenders 31.20 receiving yards per game to opposing running backs. Gibbs should remain a focal point in the passing game, leading to at least 30 receiving yards.

Bet on Jahmyr Gibbs Over 29.5 Receiving Yards (-126) at BetOnline

Zach Charbonnet Under 57.5 Rushing Yards (-104)

Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (oblique) is doubtful for Thursday night’s game against the San Francisco 49ers. With Walker likely out, the Seahawks will turn to Zach Charbonnet as RB1.

Charbonnet draws a brutal matchup against a 49ers defense ranked third against the run (81.4 yards/game).

Two running backs have had success on the ground against the 49ers defense in 2023. Cincinnati’s Joe Mixon rushed for 87 yards, and Cleveland’s Jerome Ford rushed for 84 yards. The next highest rushing total by an opposing running back is 52 yards.

San Francisco shuts down Charbonnet on Thanksgiving.

Bet on Zach Charbonnet Under 57.5 Rushing Yards (-104) at BetOnline
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
Arrow to top