The NFL will host a tripleheader on Thanksgiving Day. Find out how to watch all three NFL games on Thanksgiving Day.

The NFL takes centerstage on Thanksgiving with a tripleheader of intriguing matchups in Week 12. The Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys continue their annual tradition of playing on Thanksgiving. The night game will feature an NFC West rivalry.

Below, you’ll find information on how to watch the NFL’s tripleheader with a free live stream.

How to Watch NFL Thanksgiving Day Games 2023: Date, Time, & TV Channel

Green Bay Packers (4-6) vs. Detroit Lions (8-2)

It was a WILD ending in Detroit on #MaddenThanksgiving last year. What's in store for 2023? 🦃🏈 📺: #GBvsDET — Thanksgiving Day 12:30pm ET on FOX

📱: Stream on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/7Ia6cHrQbw — NFL (@NFL) November 22, 2023

🏈 Game: Packers vs. Lions

📅 Date : Thursday – Nov. 23, 2023

: Thursday – Nov. 23, 2023 🕗 Time : 12:30 p.m. ET

: 12:30 p.m. ET 🏟 Location : Ford Field — Detroit, Michigan

: Ford Field — Detroit, Michigan 📺 TV Channel: Fox

Fox 💻 Live Stream: BetOnline

Washington Commanders (4-7) vs. Dallas Cowboys (7-3)

Whether it’s lunch or dinner, you won’t want to miss this #MaddenThanksgiving NFC East battle 👀🦃 📺: #WASvsDAL — Thursday 4:30pm ET on CBS

📱: Stream on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/1H3foUMH7c — NFL (@NFL) November 22, 2023

🏈 Game: Commanders vs. Cowboys

📅 Date : Thursday – Nov. 23, 2023

: Thursday – Nov. 23, 2023 🕗 Time : 4:30 p.m. ET

: 4:30 p.m. ET 🏟 Location : AT&T Stadium — Arlington, Texas

: AT&T Stadium — Arlington, Texas 📺 TV Channel: CBS

CBS 💻 Live Stream: BetOnline

San Francisco 49ers (7-3) vs. Seattle Seahawks (6-4)

End your #MaddenThanksgiving by watching the NFC West's best 🍿 📺: #SFvsSEA — Thursday 8:20pm ET on NBC

📱: Stream on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/OoFCMcC4GK — NFL (@NFL) November 22, 2023

🏈 Game: 49ers vs. Seahawks

📅 Date : Thursday – Nov. 23, 2023

: Thursday – Nov. 23, 2023 🕗 Time : 8:20 p.m. ET

: 8:20 p.m. ET 🏟 Location : Lumen Field — Seattle, Washington

: Lumen Field — Seattle, Washington 📺 TV Channel: NBC

NBC 💻 Live Stream: BetOnline

Watch NFL Thanksgiving Day Games 2023 With a Free Live Stream

Got more than enough football for you and your family this Turkey Day#MaddenThanksgiving pic.twitter.com/kx6CIxKveI — NFL (@NFL) November 21, 2023

The Thanksgiving tripleheader begins with Packers vs. Lions at 12:30 pm. ET on Fox. Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews, and Tom Rinaldi will be on the call.

The second game features the Commanders vs. Cowboys at 4:30 p.m. ET on CBS. Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, and Tracy Wolfson will provide commentary on the broadcast.

The night’s final game between the 49ers vs. Seahawks kicks off at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC. Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, and Melissa Stark will call the game.

NFL+ subscribers can stream all three games on Thanksgiving. Without cable, fans can watch the games on streaming TV services, such as YouTube TV or FuboTV. Both services are cheaper alternatives to cable and offer free trials at sign-up.

NFL+ subscribers can stream all three games on Thanksgiving. Without cable, fans can watch the games on streaming TV services, such as YouTube TV or FuboTV. Both services are cheaper alternatives to cable and offer free trials at sign-up.

How To Watch NFL Thanksgiving Games 2023

NFL Thanksgiving Day Games 2023

No one could explain how to cut up a turducken like John Madden#MaddenThanksgiving pic.twitter.com/iIwRK6IGo3 — NFL (@NFL) November 22, 2023

All three games feature favorites of at least 7.5 points – Lions -7.5, Cowboys -13.5, and 49ers -7.5.

View the odds for the game via BetOnline below.

