How to Watch NFL Thanksgiving Day Games 2023 | Free Live Stream

Dan Girolamo
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love

The NFL will host a tripleheader on Thanksgiving Day. Find out how to watch all three NFL games on Thanksgiving Day.  

The NFL takes centerstage on Thanksgiving with a tripleheader of intriguing matchups in Week 12. The Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys continue their annual tradition of playing on Thanksgiving. The night game will feature an NFC West rivalry.

Below, you’ll find information on how to watch the NFL’s tripleheader with a free live stream.

How to Watch NFL Thanksgiving Day Games 2023: Date, Time, & TV Channel

Green Bay Packers (4-6) vs. Detroit Lions (8-2)

  • 🏈 Game: Packers vs. Lions
  • 📅 Date: Thursday – Nov. 23, 2023
  • 🕗 Time: 12:30 p.m. ET
  • 🏟 Location: Ford Field — Detroit, Michigan
  • 📺 TV Channel: Fox
  • 💻 Live Stream: BetOnline

Washington Commanders (4-7) vs. Dallas Cowboys (7-3)

  • 🏈 Game: Commanders vs. Cowboys
  • 📅 Date: Thursday – Nov. 23, 2023
  • 🕗 Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
  • 🏟 Location: AT&T Stadium — Arlington, Texas
  • 📺 TV Channel: CBS
  • 💻 Live Stream: BetOnline

San Francisco 49ers (7-3) vs. Seattle Seahawks (6-4)

  • 🏈 Game: 49ers vs. Seahawks
  • 📅 Date: Thursday – Nov. 23, 2023
  • 🕗 Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
  • 🏟 Location: Lumen Field — Seattle, Washington
  • 📺 TV Channel: NBC
  • 💻 Live Stream: BetOnline

Watch NFL Thanksgiving Day Games 2023 With a Free Live Stream

The Thanksgiving tripleheader begins with Packers vs. Lions at 12:30 pm. ET on Fox. Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews, and Tom Rinaldi will be on the call.

The second game features the Commanders vs. Cowboys at 4:30 p.m. ET on CBS. Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, and Tracy Wolfson will provide commentary on the broadcast.

The night’s final game between the 49ers vs. Seahawks kicks off at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC. Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, and Melissa Stark will call the game.

NFL+ subscribers can stream all three games on Thanksgiving. Without cable, fans can watch the games on streaming TV services, such as YouTube TV or FuboTV. Both services are cheaper alternatives to cable and offer free trials at sign-up.

For a free live stream, place a wager on one of the games at BetOnline. The online sportsbook will give bettors a free live stream of the game after placing a bet.

This Thanksgiving, receive up to $500 in Sportsbook Free Play to bet on the Thanksgiving NFL games and the rest of the weekend’s matchups. Use promo code TG2023 in the cashier to take home a 50% Reload Bonus, up to $500, when you deposit just $100 or more.

How To Watch NFL Thanksgiving Games 2023 With BetOnline

  1. Click here to sign up for BetOnline
  2. Create an account and deposit $100 or more
  3. Use code TG2023 in the cashier to take home a 50% Reload Bonus, up to $500.
  4. Place a bet on one of the Thanksgiving games
  5. Receive a free live stream of the game

NFL Thanksgiving Day Games 2023

All three games feature favorites of at least 7.5 points – Lions -7.5, Cowboys -13.5, and 49ers -7.5.

View the odds for the game via BetOnline below.

Bet Green Bay Packers Detroit Lions Play
Moneyline +290 -360 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +7.5 (-105) -7.5 (-115) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 47 (-115) Under 47 (-105) BetOnline logo

 

Bet Washington Commanders Dallas Cowboys Play
Moneyline +580 -800 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +13.5 (-110) -13.5 (-110) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 48.5 (-107) Under 48.5 (-113) BetOnline logo

 

Bet San Francisco 49ers Seattle Seahawks Play
Moneyline +295 -365 BetOnline logo
Point Spread -7.5 (+110) +7.5 (-130) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 43.5 (-115) Under 43.5 (-105) BetOnline logo

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Lines are accurate at the time of publication but are subject to change.

NFL News and Rumors
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
