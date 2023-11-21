NFL Week 12 Power Rankings: Eagles Sit Alone at the Top

Rank Team Super Bowl Odds Notes

1 Philadelphia Eagles (9-1)

+400 The Eagles were outplayed for three quarters. Yet, they made the necessary plays in the fourth quarter to beat the Chiefs. That is the sign of a special team. The road to the Super Bowl in the NFC will go through Philadelphia.

2 Detroit Lions (8-2)

+1100 The Lions showed no signs of life through three and a half quarters. Then, Jared Goff and the offense came alive, scoring 17 unanswered points in the final 4:14 to edge out the Bears 31-26. Lions welcome the Packers to Detroit on Thanksgiving Day.

3 San Francisco 49ers (7-3)

+425 Remember when the 49ers lost three straight games? Since returning from a bye, the 49ers have outscored their two opponents 61-17, resulting in two victories. Before a trip to Philly, the 49ers must first play the Seahawks on Thanksgiving night.

4 Kansas City Chiefs (7-3)

+475 Kansas City’s refusal to sign a top wide receiver reared its ugly head in their 21-17 loss to the Eagles. On a positive note, the Chiefs’ defense pushed the Eagles around throughout the night. Kansas City remains the team to beat in the AFC.

5 Baltimore Ravens (8-3) +800 The Ravens have all the components of a championship team: a great coach, a special quarterback, and a good defense. The loss of Mark Andrews will hurt the offense in the immediate future.

6 Dallas Cowboys (7-3)

+1200 The Cowboys continue to beat up the bad teams on their schedule, highlighted by their 33-10 win over the Carolina Panthers in Week 11. The Cowboys begin a stretch of two Thursday games in a row, starting with the Commanders on Thanksgiving.

7 Miami Dolphins (7-3)

+900 The Dolphins’ 20-13 win over the Raiders is deceiving if you look at the close score. Miami outgained the Raiders by over 125 yards, but the Dolphins’ three turnovers kept this a one-possession game. Miami heads to the Meadowlands for the first-ever Black Friday game.

8 Jacksonville Jaguars (7-3)

+1600 Trevor Lawrence had four touchdowns – two passing and two running – in Jacksonville’s 34-14 win over the Tennessee Titans. The Jags head to Houston to take on the Texans, with first place on the line in the AFC South.

9 Cleveland Browns (7-3)

+4500 No Deshaun Watson? No problem. Dorian Thompson-Robinson completed 24-43 passes for 165 yards and one interception in a hard-fought 13-10 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Because of their defense, the Browns are a team no one wants to face in the AFC Playoffs.

10 Pittsburgh Steelers (6-4) +7500 Same old story for the Steelers in their 13-10 loss over the Browns. The Steelers offense was outgained for the 10th time in 2023, prompting Mike Tomlin to fire OC Matt Canada. Steelers play the Joe Burrow-less Bengals on Sunday.

11 Seattle Seahawks (6-4)

+5000 Looking at Seattle’s upcoming schedule, the Seahawks will regret losing to the Rams in Week 11. The next four games for Seattle: 49ers, Cowboys, 49ers, and Eagles.

12 Houston Texans (6-4)

+1200 Rookie sensation C.J. Stroud threw three interceptions, and the Houston offense did not score a point in the second half. Yet, the Texans found a way to beat the Arizona Cardinals by a score of 21-16. DeMeco Ryans should be a COY frontrunner. The Texans play the Jaguars for first place in Week 12.

13 Minnesota Vikings (6-5)

+5000 Despite a herculean effort from Joshua Dobbs, the Vikings fell to the Broncos 21-20. The Vikings are the No. 7 seed in the NFC and hold a two-game lead over the No. 8 seed. The Vikings welcome the Bears to town on Monday Night Football.

14 Buffalo Bills (6-5)

+2500 The Bills might have been down, but they are not out. Buffalo re-entered the playoff conversation in Week 11 with a 32-6 win over the New York Jets. After the dismissal of OC Ken Dorsey, the Bills gained close to 400 yards of total offense. The Bills’ next three games: Eagles, Chiefs, and Cowboys. They must go at least 1-2.

15 Cincinnati Bengals (5-5) +12500 The Bengals season took a devasting turn in their 34-20 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Joe Burrow will miss the rest of the season with a torn ligament in his right wrist. Can Jake Browning guide the Bengals back into playoff contention?

16 Indianapolis Colts (5-5)

+20000 The Colts had a bye in Week 11. If the season ended today, the Colts would occupy the No. 9 spot in the AFC, two shy of a playoff berth. The Colts welcome the Bucs to Indy in a must-win game.

17 Denver Broncos (5-5) +10000 After a 1-5 start, the Broncos have won four straight to get back to .500. Russell Wilson’s touchdown to interception ratio is one of the best in the NFL at 19:4. Denver plays Cleveland at home on Sunday.

18 New Orleans Saints (5-5) +6600 The Saints had a bye in Week 11. The NFC South is the weakest division in the NFC. There’s a possibility the winner of the division could be under .500. The Saints are in first place by one game. New Orleans plays the Falcons in a crucial NFC South showdown in Week 12.

19 Los Angeles Chargers (4-6) +8000 Whatever you do, don’t ask Brandon Staley about who’s calling the defenses. Five of the Chargers’ six losses have come by three points or less. That’s not a good look for Staley, who is probably coaching for his job. The Chargers play the Ravens on Sunday Night Football in Week 12.

20 Las Vegas Raiders (5-6)

+30000 Hats off to the Raiders. As a 14-point underdog, Las Vegas kept Sunday’s game against the Dolphins within one possession for the majority of their 20-13 loss. The team clearly likes playing for interim coach Antonio Pierce. Let’s see how much magic the Raiders have left when they square off against the Chiefs on Sunday afternoon.

21 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-6)

+20000 The Bucs made a valiant effort in their 27-14 loss to the 49ers. Because they play in the NFC South, the Bucs are still alive for a playoff spot. 8-9 could be good enough to win it. The Bucs travel to Indy to play the Colts in an important game for both teams.

22 Atlanta Falcons (4-6)

+17500 The Falcons had a bye in Week 11. At 4-6, Arthur Smith is handing the keys to the offense back to Desmond Ridder. Atlanta has a talented roster of skilled players, but the quarterback remains the biggest weakness. If the Falcons beat the Saints in Week 12, they are back in the NFC South race.

23 Los Angeles Rams (4-6) +15000 With their season on the line, the Rams outscored the Seahawks 10-0 in the fourth quarter to win 17-16. The Rams are now just two games back for the seventh and final playoff spot in the NFC. The Rams play the Cardinals in an NFC West matchup on Sunday.

24 Washington Commanders (4-7) +20000 The Commanders were nearly double-digit favorites against the Giants. Yet, Washington was a total no-show in their 31-19 loss. If the Commanders get blown out by the Cowboys on Thanksgiving, do not be surprised if Ron Rivera is fired on Friday.

25 New York Jets (4-6)

+20000 Enough is enough. The team scored their first touchdown of November in a 32-6 loss to the Bills. The New York Jets cannot start Zach Wilson at quarterback for the rest of the season. Robert Saleh finally got the memo and benched Wilson. Tim Boyle will now start against the Dolphins on Black Friday. However, expect Trevor Siemian to start for the Jets at some point.

26 Green Bay Packers (4-6) +15000 The Packers kept their postseason hopes alive with a 23-20 win over the Chargers. Credit to Jordan Love, who played his best game in two months, completing 27-40 passes for 322 yards and two touchdowns. The Packers play the Lions on Thanksgiving.

27 Chicago Bears (3-8)

+100000 The Bears outplayed the Lions for roughly 55 of 60 minutes. Then, the Lions scored 17 unanswered points to win 31-26. If the Bears lose next Monday night, don’t be surprised if Matt Eberflus is fired going into Chicago’s bye week.

28 Tennessee Titans (3-7)

+50000 Are the Titans a sneaky threat to land a top-3 pick? The Titans were dominated by the Jaguars in their 34-14 loss. Will Levis continues to show signs of improvement, which is promising for Titans’ fans.

29 New York Giants (3-8) +150000 Tommy DeVito heard the slander and responded with the best game of his NFL career. DeVito completed 18-26 passes for 246 yards and three touchdowns in a 31-19 win over the Commanders. The Giants play the Patriots on Sunday in an important tankathon game.

30 Arizona Cardinals (2-9)

+200000 Would the Cardinals be better off keeping Kyler Murray and drafting Marvin Harrison Jr. and the top offensive lineman? That’s a question Arizona brass must ask as the offseason approaches.

31 New England Patriots (2-8)

+150000 Are the Patriots going to tank? That’s the million-dollar question. All of their fans want it to happen to increase their chances of drafting a top QB. Sunday will be a huge litmus test for the tank when they head to the Meadowlands to play the Giants.