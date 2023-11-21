Pittsburgh Steelers Fire OC Matt Canada

The Pittsburgh Steelers have fired offensive coordinator Matt Canada, head coach Mike Tomlin announced in a statement Tuesday.

Statement from Coach Mike Tomlin: pic.twitter.com/kitcpLnyqF — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) November 21, 2023

“Matt Canada has been relieved of his duties as offensive coordinator,” Mike Tomlin said in a statement. “I appreciate Matt’s hard work and dedication, and I wish him the best moving forward in his career.”

Under Canada, the Steelers have struggled on offense the entire season. The Steelers (6-4) have been outgained in every game.

Pittsburgh’s offensive rankings: 28th in total yards (280.1 yards/game), 31st in passing yards (170.0 yards/game), 16th in rushing yards (110.1 yards/game), and 28th in points (16.6 points/game).

Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett has shown little signs of improvement in year two. Pickett completed 15-28 passes for 106 yards in Pittsburgh’s 13-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns in Week 11. Pickett did not have a completion longer than 14 yards.

Every single Kenny Pickett pass attempt that went beyond the sticks today pic.twitter.com/srmjDt4aj2 — Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) November 20, 2023

Steelers Turning To Committee At Offensive Coordinator

#Steelers QB coach Mike Sullivan and RB coach Eddie Faulkner will work together to assume the role as offensive coordinator following the firing of Matt Canada, sources say. This will be Sullivan's third time in an OC role, having done so with the #Giants and #Buccaneers. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 21, 2023

With Canada gone, quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan and running backs coach Eddie Faulker will work together as offensive coordinator, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

The Steelers travel to Cincinnati in Week 12 to play the Bengals on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.