NFL News and Rumors

Pittsburgh Steelers Fire OC Matt Canada

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Steelers OC Matt Canada

The Pittsburgh Steelers have fired offensive coordinator Matt Canada, head coach Mike Tomlin announced in a statement Tuesday.

Pittsburgh Steelers Fire OC Matt Canada

“Matt Canada has been relieved of his duties as offensive coordinator,” Mike Tomlin said in a statement. “I appreciate Matt’s hard work and dedication, and I wish him the best moving forward in his career.”

Under Canada, the Steelers have struggled on offense the entire season. The Steelers (6-4) have been outgained in every game.

Pittsburgh’s offensive rankings: 28th in total yards (280.1 yards/game), 31st in passing yards (170.0 yards/game), 16th in rushing yards (110.1 yards/game), and 28th in points (16.6 points/game).

Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett has shown little signs of improvement in year two. Pickett completed 15-28 passes for 106 yards in Pittsburgh’s 13-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns in Week 11. Pickett did not have a completion longer than 14 yards.

Steelers Turning To Committee At Offensive Coordinator

With Canada gone, quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan and running backs coach Eddie Faulker will work together as offensive coordinator, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

The Steelers travel to Cincinnati in Week 12 to play the Bengals on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors Steelers
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland

NFL Week 12: Schedule, Point Spreads, Totals, and Betting Lines

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  11h
NFL News and Rumors
eagles hold off chiefs on mnf (1)
Monday Night Football: Fans Watch As Philadelphia Eagles Drop Kansas City Chiefs, Jason Kelce Gets Best Of Little Brother During ‘Kelce Bowl’
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  11h
NFL News and Rumors
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren
PFF Week 11 Player Grades And Team of the Week
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  12h
NFL News and Rumors
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins
Minnesota Vikings QB Kirk Cousins Leans On Family And Advice From Aaron Rodgers To Manage Achilles Injury
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  19h
NFL News and Rumors
Inside, we explore a same game parlay in Week 10's Monday Night Football Game between the Denver Broncos and Buffalo Bills.
Eagles vs. Chiefs Same Game Parlay: +750 SGP For Monday Night Football
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  11h
NFL News and Rumors
NFL money
Top 5 Most Ridiculous NFL Fines in 2023: A Look at the NFL’s Most Questionable & Absurd Fines
Author image David Evans  •  21h
NFL News and Rumors
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates
Eagles vs. Chiefs Monday Night Football Props: Patrick Mahomes Among Best Bets
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  11h
More News
Arrow to top