NFL Thanksgiving Day Same Game Parlay: +391 SGP

Our same game parlay for the NFL’s Thanksgiving Day Games will feature players in the game between the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions.

NFL Thanksgiving Day Same Game Parlay

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

The Best NFL Betting Sites in 2023

NFL Thanksgiving Day Same Game Parlay

SGP (+391): Jordan Love Over 0.5 Pass Interceptions, Jahmyr Gibbs Over 29.5 Receiving Yards, Sam LaPorta Over 43.5 Receiving Yards

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love is coming off his best start in nearly two months. Love completed 27 of 40 passes for 322 yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions in a Packers 23-20 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

It was a rare game where Love did not throw an interception. Since Week 3, Love has thrown at least one interception in six of eight games (10 INTs on the year).

Love threw two interceptions when the Packers faced the Lions in Week 4. The Packers are missing multiple players, including running back Aaron Jones, Love’s favorite target out of the backfield. With a negative game script expected, Love will have to drop back and pass more than usual, leading to at least one interception.

It took longer than expected, but Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs is starting to show why the team took him in the first round. Gibbs has five rushing touchdowns in his last four games.

Gibbs continues to thrive in the passing game, with 23 catches on 26 targets for 189 yards in his last four games. Against a Packers defense that surrenders over 30 yards receiving to opposing running backs, Gibbs should have no problem surpassing 29.5 receiving yards.

Another vital piece of Detroit’s passing game is tight end Sam LaPorta. The rookie ranks fifth in receptions (50) and yards (492) among all tight ends.

LaPorta is coming off his worst game in Week 11 with three receptions for 18 yards. Before Week 11, LaPorta’s lowest receiving yards total in a game was 36. Facing a Packers defense that gives up 49.10 yards to opposing tight ends, LaPorta bounces back in Week 12 and clears 50 yards receiving.