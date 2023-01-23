News

NFL to refund over 50,000 tickets for neutral site AFC championship game

Joe Lyons
The NFL will refund over 50,000 tickets bought by Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills fans for the potential neutral site AFC Championship game.

Tickets for a potential neutral site AFC Championship game in Atlanta went on sale to team season ticket holders and over 50,000 were bought in 24 hours.

Following Cincinnati’s 27-10 victory over Buffalo in the divisional round, the AFC Championship will no longer be required to play at a neutral site.

The Bengals and Chiefs will matchup for the second season in a row for a spot in the Super Bowl against the Philadelphia Eagles or San Francisco 49ers.

Buffalo and Cincinnati only played 16 regular season games following the abandonment of their showdown earlier this month when Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest.

Bengals vs Chiefs will once again take place at the Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri in what promises to be an elite spectacle for fans of the sport.

Star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase told the media postgame that he used the neutral site ticket sale as extra motivation for Sunday’s game.

Minus their respective rookie seasons, Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow have made the AFC Championship game every year of their careers.

Mahomes suffered an ankle sprain in the divisional round victory over Jacksonville but is planning to play against the Bengals this weekend.

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites SportsLens, Basketball Insiders and Business2Community. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest FC, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. His sports betting work can be found on SportsLens and Basketball Insiders. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites SportsLens, Basketball Insiders and Business2Community. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest FC, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. His sports betting work can be found on SportsLens and Basketball Insiders. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
