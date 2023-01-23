NFL to refund over 50,000 tickets for neutral site AFC championship game

The NFL will refund over 50,000 tickets bought by Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills fans for the potential neutral site AFC Championship game.

Tickets for a potential neutral site AFC Championship game in Atlanta went on sale to team season ticket holders and over 50,000 were bought in 24 hours.

Following Cincinnati’s 27-10 victory over Buffalo in the divisional round, the AFC Championship will no longer be required to play at a neutral site.

The Bengals and Chiefs will matchup for the second season in a row for a spot in the Super Bowl against the Philadelphia Eagles or San Francisco 49ers.

Joe Burrow was asked about the NFL's plans for a neutral site AFC Championship game, and the tickets that were pre-purchase. “Better send them refunds” 🤣pic.twitter.com/7yjV2eWGKl — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 22, 2023

Buffalo and Cincinnati only played 16 regular season games following the abandonment of their showdown earlier this month when Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest.

Bengals vs Chiefs will once again take place at the Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri in what promises to be an elite spectacle for fans of the sport.

Star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase told the media postgame that he used the neutral site ticket sale as extra motivation for Sunday’s game.

"You think that's not disrespectful?" Ja'Marr Chase and the AFC championship neutral site tickets motivation. #Bengals pic.twitter.com/PwAHe5xdPg — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) January 23, 2023

Minus their respective rookie seasons, Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow have made the AFC Championship game every year of their careers.

Mahomes suffered an ankle sprain in the divisional round victory over Jacksonville but is planning to play against the Bengals this weekend.