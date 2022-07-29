With training camps well underway across the nation, we are taking an in-depth look at the latest roster news across the league with little over a month until the season commences once more.

New NFL Regulation Headgear in Action

For the first time in history, the league has made it a requirement for players in certain positions to don a padded shell called a Guardian Cap, which is placed over the helmet. Linebackers and tight ends were pictured across the country with the new regulation padding during practice this week.

The new headgear is said to reduce the impact of a collision by up to 10% if one player is wearing it, while a clash with two players wearing one would see the impact dampened by double that.

Owners voted in March to require players from all 32 teams to wear the caps having been an optional piece of kit in recent seasons.

Buccaneers Rocked by Major Injury Concern

With Tampa adding seven-time Pro Bowler Julio Jones to their stacked roster of wide receivers, veteran quarterback Tom Brady will be licking his lips at the thought of his offensive options for 2022.

However, the Buccaneers will be praying an injury to centre Ryan Jensen sustained during Thursday’s training is nothing to be concerned about although a significant knee injury is feared to be the case.

Losing one of Brady’s most formidable enforcers could be a huge loss for Tampa ahead of their off-season preparations, but a full diagnosis can not be given until the substantial swelling around his knew has subsided.

See below for the moment the injury occurred.

Be advised that the scream you hear in this video of Ryan Jensen is…AWFUL. You may not want to have your volume on pic.twitter.com/GljhpNejUV — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) July 28, 2022

‘GET THAT OUTTA HERE’: Mayfield Snaps at Fan Holding Browns Jersey

Former Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is seemingly keen to put his career in Cleveland behind him after footage emerged of an encounter with a fan attempting to antagonise the 27-year-old.

After being traded earlier this month to the Carolina Panthers, Mayfield was not amused by the gesture which occurred on Wednesday afternoon.

Baker to a fan holding his Browns jersey: “Get that jersey outta here.” pic.twitter.com/jDkZcoqp8K — Schuyler Callihan (@Callihan_) July 27, 2022

The 27-year-old reportedly failed to connect two consecutive throws during seven-on-seven drills, but some early-season rust is to be expected which is likely further compounded by the fact he had surgery back in January on his shoulder.

Roster Moves