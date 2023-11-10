The NFL Week 10 Injury Report is live. There are many skill players at impact positions out for Sunday’s games. Which players will not be suiting up? Below, we examine the injury updates from around the NFL.

The Best NFL Betting Sites in 2023

Notable Week 10 Injuries

Players ruled out for Sunday include Nico Collins (pictured), Dameon Pierce, Brevin Jordan, Ka’imi Fairbairn, Andrew Beck, Jimmie Ward, Tee Higgins, Sam Hubbard, Zay Jones, Aaron Banks, Drake Jackson, Treylon Burks, Nicholas Petit-Frere, Daniel Brunskill, Minkah Fitzpatrick,… pic.twitter.com/Xd0eSEKrBg — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 10, 2023

After a huge win against the Buccaneers, the Texans will be missing multiple skill players against the Bengals, including running back Dameon Pierce (ankle), full back Andrew Beck (ankle/elbow/shoulder), wide receiver Nico Collins (calf), and tight end Brevin Jordan (foot). For Cincinnati, wide receiver Tee Higgins (hamstring) and defensive end Sam Hubbard (out) have been ruled out.

Things will not get any easier for the Patriots. New England has over 10 players on the injury report, with wide receiver DeVante Parker (concussion), tackle Trent Brown (non-injury related/personal/ankle), and cornerback J.C. Jackson (non-injury related/personal) out against the Colts.

Other notable players that have been ruled out include Jaguars wide receiver Zay Jones (knee), Vikings quarterback Jaren Hall (concussion), Giants tackle Evan Neal, and Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks (concussion).

NFL Week 10 Injury Report

#Vikings WR Justin Jefferson (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 10, 2023

Indianapolis Colts (4-5) at New England Patriots (2-7) [Germany] – Nov. 12, 9:30 a.m. ET

Colts

Out: TE Drew Ogletree (foot), CB JuJu Brents (quad)

TE Drew Ogletree (foot), CB JuJu Brents (quad) Questionable: WR Josh Downs (knee), WR Alec Pierce (ankle), LB Zaire Franklin (knee)

Patriots

Out: WR DeVante Parker (concussion), OT Trent Brown (non-injury related/personal/ankle), CB J.C. Jackson (non-injury related/personal)

WR DeVante Parker (concussion), OT Trent Brown (non-injury related/personal/ankle), CB J.C. Jackson (non-injury related/personal) Questionable: WR Demario Douglas (ankle), WR Matthew Slater (ankle), OL Vederian Lowe (ankle), DL Christian Barmore (knee), DL Deatrich Wise (shoulder), LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (hamstring), CB Myles Bryant (chest), CB Jack Jones (knee), CB Jonathan Jones (knee)

Cleveland Browns (5-3) at Baltimore Ravens (7-2) – Nov. 12, 1 p.m. ET

Browns

Out: WR David Bell (knee), WR Marquise Goodwin (concussion), OT Dawand Jones (knee/shoulder)

WR David Bell (knee), WR Marquise Goodwin (concussion), OT Dawand Jones (knee/shoulder) Questionable: RB Pierre Strong (hamstring), CB Greg Newsome II (groin)

Ravens

Questionable: RB Keaton Mitchell (hamstring), OT Morgan Moses (shoulder), CB Jalyn Armour-Davis (illness), CB Marlon Humphrey (hamstring)

Houston Texans (4-4) at Cincinnati Bengals (5-3) – Nov. 12, 1 p.m. ET

Texans

Out: RB Dameon Pierce (ankle), FB Andrew Beck (ankle/elbow/shoulder), WR Nico Collins (calf), TE Brevin Jordan (foot), LB Jake Hansen (hamstring/hand), LB Henry To’oTo’o (concussion), S Jimmie Ward (hamstring), K Ka’imi Fairbairn (quad)

RB Dameon Pierce (ankle), FB Andrew Beck (ankle/elbow/shoulder), WR Nico Collins (calf), TE Brevin Jordan (foot), LB Jake Hansen (hamstring/hand), LB Henry To’oTo’o (concussion), S Jimmie Ward (hamstring), K Ka’imi Fairbairn (quad) Questionable: WR Robert Woods (foot), DE Jerry Hughes (back), CB Steven Nelson (back/neck)

Bengals

Out: WR Tee Higgins (hamstring), DE Sam Hubbard (ankle)

WR Tee Higgins (hamstring), DE Sam Hubbard (ankle) Doubtful: DT Josh Tupou (shoulder)

DT Josh Tupou (shoulder) Questionable: WR Ja’Marr Chase (back), WR Charlie Jones (thumb)

San Francisco 49ers (5-3) at Jacksonville Jaguars (6-2) – Nov. 12, 1 p.m. ET

49ers

Out: G Aaron Banks (toe), DE Drake Jackson (knee)

G Aaron Banks (toe), DE Drake Jackson (knee) Questionable: OT Trent Williams (ankle), DL Robert Beal (hamstring), DL Javon Hargrave (knee), LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (ankle), CB Darrell Luter (knee), CB Samuel Womack (knee)

Jaguars

Out: WR Zay Jones (knee)

WR Zay Jones (knee) Questionable: OL Ezra Cleveland (toe), CB Tyson Campbell (hamstring), S Andre Cisco (hamstring), S Daniel Thomas (hamstring)

New Orleans Saints (5-4) at Minnesota Vikings (5-4) – Nov. 12, 1 p.m. ET

Saints

Out: RB Kendre Miller (ankle), DE Isaiah Foskey (quadricep)

RB Kendre Miller (ankle), DE Isaiah Foskey (quadricep) Questionable: FB Adam Prentice (knee)

Vikings

Out: QB Jaren Hall (concussion)

QB Jaren Hall (concussion) Doubtful: DE Dean Lowry (groin)

DE Dean Lowry (groin) Questionable: WR Justin Jefferson (hamstring), WR K.J. Osborn (concussion), TE T.J. Hockenson, OT Chris Reed (foot), LB Brian Asamoah (ankle)

Green Bay Packers (3-5) at Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3) – Nov. 12, 1 p.m. ET

Packers

Doubtful: LB Quay Walker (groin), CB Jaire Alexander (shoulder)

LB Quay Walker (groin), CB Jaire Alexander (shoulder) Questionable: OT Josh Myers (knee), OT Yosh Nijman (back), OT Jon Runyan (neck), DL Kenny Clark (shoulder), S Rudy Ford (calf)

Steelers

Out: DT Montravius Adams (ankle), S Minkah Fitzpatrick (hamstring)

Tennessee Titans (3-5) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-5) – Nov. 12, 1 p.m. ET

Titans

Out: WR Treylon Burks (concussion), OT Daniel Brunskill (ankle), OT Nicholas Petit-Frere (shoulder), CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (thumb), S Mike Brown (ankle)

WR Treylon Burks (concussion), OT Daniel Brunskill (ankle), OT Nicholas Petit-Frere (shoulder), CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (thumb), S Mike Brown (ankle) Questionable: QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle), CB Anthony Kendall (hamstring)

Buccaneers

Out: CB Josh Hayes (concussion)

CB Josh Hayes (concussion) Doubtful: G Matt Feiler (knee)

G Matt Feiler (knee) Questionable: WR Trey Palmer (neck/illness), DL Logan Hall (groin), DL Calijah Kancey (quadriceps), CB Carlton Davis (toe), CB Jamel Dean (concussion)

Detroit Lions (6-2) at Los Angeles Chargers (4-4) – Nov. 12, 4:05 p.m. ET

Lions

Out: G Halapoulivaati Vaitai (back)

G Halapoulivaati Vaitai (back) Doubtful: DL Levi Onwuzurike (hip)

DL Levi Onwuzurike (hip) Questionable: WR Donovan Peoples-Jones (ribs), OT Dan Skipper (ribs)

Chargers

No injury designations

Atlanta Falcons (4-5) at Arizona Cardinals (1-8) – Nov. 12, 4:05 p.m. ET

Falcons

Out: WR Mack Hollins (ankle), DB Dee Alford (ankle)

WR Mack Hollins (ankle), DB Dee Alford (ankle) Questionable: DT David Onyemata (ankle)

Cardinals

Out: RB Emari Demercado (toe), OL Trystan Colon (calf)

RB Emari Demercado (toe), OL Trystan Colon (calf) Questionable: RB James Conner (knee), WR Michael Wilson (shoulder), TE Geoff Swaim (back), OL Will Hernandez (knee), OL D.J. Humphries (ankle), OL Carter O’Donnell (ankle), LB Ezekiel Turner (hamstring)

New York Giants (2-7) at Dallas Cowboys (5-3) – Nov. 12, 4:25 p.m. ET

Giants

Out: RB Deon Jackson (concussion), OL Evan Neal (ankle), DB Adoree’ Jackson (concussion/neck)

RB Deon Jackson (concussion), OL Evan Neal (ankle), DB Adoree’ Jackson (concussion/neck) Questionable: RB Jashaun Corbin (hamstring), WR Parris Campbell (hamstring), OL Mark Glowinski (non-injury related/personal matter), LB Azeez Ojulari (ankle)

Cowboys

Questionable: WR KaVontae Turpin (shoulder)

Washington Commanders (4-5) at Seattle Seahawks (5-3) – Nov. 12, 4:25 p.m. ET

Commanders

Questionable: WR Curtis Samuel (toe)

Seahawks

Out: G Anthony Bradford (not-injury related/knee)

G Anthony Bradford (not-injury related/knee) Questionable: RB DeeJay Dallas (shoulder), RB Kenny McIntosh (knee), TE Colby Parkinson (biceps), LB Jordyn Brooks (hamstring)

SNF: New York Jets (4-4) at Las Vegas Raiders (4-5) – Nov. 12, 8:20 p.m. ET

Jets

Out: OL Duane Brown (hip), OL Billy Turner (finger), LB Chazz Surratt (ankle)

OL Duane Brown (hip), OL Billy Turner (finger), LB Chazz Surratt (ankle) Questionable: DL Will McDonald (ankle)

Raiders

Doubtful: OT Kolton Miller (shoulder)

OT Kolton Miller (shoulder) Questionable: FB Jakob Johnson (concussion), CB Marcus Peters (knee)

MNF: Denver Broncos (3-5) at Buffalo Bills (5-4) – Nov. 13, 8:15 p.m. ET

N/A, released on Saturday

Bye: Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams, Miami Dolphins, Philadelphia Eagles