The NFL Week 10 Injury Report is live. There are many skill players at impact positions out for Sunday’s games. Which players will not be suiting up? Below, we examine the injury updates from around the NFL.
The Best NFL Betting Sites in 2023
|1.
|
$1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
|Claim Now
|2.
|
$750 Sportsbook Bonus
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
|Claim Now
|3.
|
125% Welcome Bonus, Up To $3,125 in Free Bets
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
|Claim Now
|4.
|
$750 Sports Betting Bonus
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
|Claim Now
Notable Week 10 Injuries
Players ruled out for Sunday include Nico Collins (pictured), Dameon Pierce, Brevin Jordan, Ka’imi Fairbairn, Andrew Beck, Jimmie Ward, Tee Higgins, Sam Hubbard, Zay Jones, Aaron Banks, Drake Jackson, Treylon Burks, Nicholas Petit-Frere, Daniel Brunskill, Minkah Fitzpatrick,… pic.twitter.com/Xd0eSEKrBg
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 10, 2023
After a huge win against the Buccaneers, the Texans will be missing multiple skill players against the Bengals, including running back Dameon Pierce (ankle), full back Andrew Beck (ankle/elbow/shoulder), wide receiver Nico Collins (calf), and tight end Brevin Jordan (foot). For Cincinnati, wide receiver Tee Higgins (hamstring) and defensive end Sam Hubbard (out) have been ruled out.
Things will not get any easier for the Patriots. New England has over 10 players on the injury report, with wide receiver DeVante Parker (concussion), tackle Trent Brown (non-injury related/personal/ankle), and cornerback J.C. Jackson (non-injury related/personal) out against the Colts.
Other notable players that have been ruled out include Jaguars wide receiver Zay Jones (knee), Vikings quarterback Jaren Hall (concussion), Giants tackle Evan Neal, and Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks (concussion).
NFL Week 10 Injury Report
#Vikings WR Justin Jefferson (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 10, 2023
Indianapolis Colts (4-5) at New England Patriots (2-7) [Germany] – Nov. 12, 9:30 a.m. ET
Colts
- Out: TE Drew Ogletree (foot), CB JuJu Brents (quad)
- Questionable: WR Josh Downs (knee), WR Alec Pierce (ankle), LB Zaire Franklin (knee)
Patriots
- Out: WR DeVante Parker (concussion), OT Trent Brown (non-injury related/personal/ankle), CB J.C. Jackson (non-injury related/personal)
- Questionable: WR Demario Douglas (ankle), WR Matthew Slater (ankle), OL Vederian Lowe (ankle), DL Christian Barmore (knee), DL Deatrich Wise (shoulder), LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (hamstring), CB Myles Bryant (chest), CB Jack Jones (knee), CB Jonathan Jones (knee)
Cleveland Browns (5-3) at Baltimore Ravens (7-2) – Nov. 12, 1 p.m. ET
Browns
- Out: WR David Bell (knee), WR Marquise Goodwin (concussion), OT Dawand Jones (knee/shoulder)
- Questionable: RB Pierre Strong (hamstring), CB Greg Newsome II (groin)
Ravens
- Questionable: RB Keaton Mitchell (hamstring), OT Morgan Moses (shoulder), CB Jalyn Armour-Davis (illness), CB Marlon Humphrey (hamstring)
Houston Texans (4-4) at Cincinnati Bengals (5-3) – Nov. 12, 1 p.m. ET
Texans
- Out: RB Dameon Pierce (ankle), FB Andrew Beck (ankle/elbow/shoulder), WR Nico Collins (calf), TE Brevin Jordan (foot), LB Jake Hansen (hamstring/hand), LB Henry To’oTo’o (concussion), S Jimmie Ward (hamstring), K Ka’imi Fairbairn (quad)
- Questionable: WR Robert Woods (foot), DE Jerry Hughes (back), CB Steven Nelson (back/neck)
Bengals
- Out: WR Tee Higgins (hamstring), DE Sam Hubbard (ankle)
- Doubtful: DT Josh Tupou (shoulder)
- Questionable: WR Ja’Marr Chase (back), WR Charlie Jones (thumb)
San Francisco 49ers (5-3) at Jacksonville Jaguars (6-2) – Nov. 12, 1 p.m. ET
49ers
- Out: G Aaron Banks (toe), DE Drake Jackson (knee)
- Questionable: OT Trent Williams (ankle), DL Robert Beal (hamstring), DL Javon Hargrave (knee), LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (ankle), CB Darrell Luter (knee), CB Samuel Womack (knee)
Jaguars
- Out: WR Zay Jones (knee)
- Questionable: OL Ezra Cleveland (toe), CB Tyson Campbell (hamstring), S Andre Cisco (hamstring), S Daniel Thomas (hamstring)
New Orleans Saints (5-4) at Minnesota Vikings (5-4) – Nov. 12, 1 p.m. ET
Saints
- Out: RB Kendre Miller (ankle), DE Isaiah Foskey (quadricep)
- Questionable: FB Adam Prentice (knee)
Vikings
- Out: QB Jaren Hall (concussion)
- Doubtful: DE Dean Lowry (groin)
- Questionable: WR Justin Jefferson (hamstring), WR K.J. Osborn (concussion), TE T.J. Hockenson, OT Chris Reed (foot), LB Brian Asamoah (ankle)
Green Bay Packers (3-5) at Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3) – Nov. 12, 1 p.m. ET
Packers
- Doubtful: LB Quay Walker (groin), CB Jaire Alexander (shoulder)
- Questionable: OT Josh Myers (knee), OT Yosh Nijman (back), OT Jon Runyan (neck), DL Kenny Clark (shoulder), S Rudy Ford (calf)
Steelers
- Out: DT Montravius Adams (ankle), S Minkah Fitzpatrick (hamstring)
Tennessee Titans (3-5) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-5) – Nov. 12, 1 p.m. ET
Titans
- Out: WR Treylon Burks (concussion), OT Daniel Brunskill (ankle), OT Nicholas Petit-Frere (shoulder), CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (thumb), S Mike Brown (ankle)
- Questionable: QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle), CB Anthony Kendall (hamstring)
Buccaneers
- Out: CB Josh Hayes (concussion)
- Doubtful: G Matt Feiler (knee)
- Questionable: WR Trey Palmer (neck/illness), DL Logan Hall (groin), DL Calijah Kancey (quadriceps), CB Carlton Davis (toe), CB Jamel Dean (concussion)
Detroit Lions (6-2) at Los Angeles Chargers (4-4) – Nov. 12, 4:05 p.m. ET
Lions
- Out: G Halapoulivaati Vaitai (back)
- Doubtful: DL Levi Onwuzurike (hip)
- Questionable: WR Donovan Peoples-Jones (ribs), OT Dan Skipper (ribs)
Chargers
- No injury designations
Atlanta Falcons (4-5) at Arizona Cardinals (1-8) – Nov. 12, 4:05 p.m. ET
Falcons
- Out: WR Mack Hollins (ankle), DB Dee Alford (ankle)
- Questionable: DT David Onyemata (ankle)
Cardinals
- Out: RB Emari Demercado (toe), OL Trystan Colon (calf)
- Questionable: RB James Conner (knee), WR Michael Wilson (shoulder), TE Geoff Swaim (back), OL Will Hernandez (knee), OL D.J. Humphries (ankle), OL Carter O’Donnell (ankle), LB Ezekiel Turner (hamstring)
New York Giants (2-7) at Dallas Cowboys (5-3) – Nov. 12, 4:25 p.m. ET
Giants
- Out: RB Deon Jackson (concussion), OL Evan Neal (ankle), DB Adoree’ Jackson (concussion/neck)
- Questionable: RB Jashaun Corbin (hamstring), WR Parris Campbell (hamstring), OL Mark Glowinski (non-injury related/personal matter), LB Azeez Ojulari (ankle)
Cowboys
- Questionable: WR KaVontae Turpin (shoulder)
Washington Commanders (4-5) at Seattle Seahawks (5-3) – Nov. 12, 4:25 p.m. ET
Commanders
- Questionable: WR Curtis Samuel (toe)
Seahawks
- Out: G Anthony Bradford (not-injury related/knee)
- Questionable: RB DeeJay Dallas (shoulder), RB Kenny McIntosh (knee), TE Colby Parkinson (biceps), LB Jordyn Brooks (hamstring)
SNF: New York Jets (4-4) at Las Vegas Raiders (4-5) – Nov. 12, 8:20 p.m. ET
Jets
- Out: OL Duane Brown (hip), OL Billy Turner (finger), LB Chazz Surratt (ankle)
- Questionable: DL Will McDonald (ankle)
Raiders
- Doubtful: OT Kolton Miller (shoulder)
- Questionable: FB Jakob Johnson (concussion), CB Marcus Peters (knee)
MNF: Denver Broncos (3-5) at Buffalo Bills (5-4) – Nov. 13, 8:15 p.m. ET
- N/A, released on Saturday
Bye: Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams, Miami Dolphins, Philadelphia Eagles