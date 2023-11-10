NFL News and Rumors

NFL Week 10 Injury Report: Roster Updates For Week 10 NFL Games

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
5 min read
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins

The NFL Week 10 Injury Report is live. There are many skill players at impact positions out for Sunday’s games. Which players will not be suiting up? Below, we examine the injury updates from around the NFL.

The Best NFL Betting Sites in 2023

$1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now
$750 Sportsbook Bonus
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now
125% Welcome Bonus, Up To $3,125 in Free Bets
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now
$750 Sports Betting Bonus
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now

Notable Week 10 Injuries

After a huge win against the Buccaneers, the Texans will be missing multiple skill players against the Bengals, including running back Dameon Pierce (ankle), full back Andrew Beck (ankle/elbow/shoulder), wide receiver Nico Collins (calf), and tight end Brevin Jordan (foot). For Cincinnati, wide receiver Tee Higgins (hamstring) and defensive end Sam Hubbard (out) have been ruled out.

Things will not get any easier for the Patriots. New England has over 10 players on the injury report, with wide receiver DeVante Parker (concussion), tackle Trent Brown (non-injury related/personal/ankle), and cornerback J.C. Jackson (non-injury related/personal) out against the Colts.

Other notable players that have been ruled out include Jaguars wide receiver Zay Jones (knee), Vikings quarterback Jaren Hall (concussion), Giants tackle Evan Neal, and Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks (concussion).

NFL Week 10 Injury Report

Indianapolis Colts (4-5) at New England Patriots (2-7) [Germany] – Nov. 12, 9:30 a.m. ET

Colts

  • Out: TE Drew Ogletree (foot), CB JuJu Brents (quad)
  • Questionable: WR Josh Downs (knee), WR Alec Pierce (ankle), LB Zaire Franklin (knee)

Patriots

  • Out: WR DeVante Parker (concussion), OT Trent Brown (non-injury related/personal/ankle), CB J.C. Jackson (non-injury related/personal)
  • Questionable: WR Demario Douglas (ankle), WR Matthew Slater (ankle), OL Vederian Lowe (ankle), DL Christian Barmore (knee), DL Deatrich Wise (shoulder), LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (hamstring), CB Myles Bryant (chest), CB Jack Jones (knee), CB Jonathan Jones (knee)

Cleveland Browns (5-3) at Baltimore Ravens (7-2) – Nov. 12, 1 p.m. ET

Browns

  • Out: WR David Bell (knee), WR Marquise Goodwin (concussion), OT Dawand Jones (knee/shoulder)
  • Questionable: RB Pierre Strong (hamstring), CB Greg Newsome II (groin)

Ravens

  • Questionable: RB Keaton Mitchell (hamstring), OT Morgan Moses (shoulder), CB Jalyn Armour-Davis (illness), CB Marlon Humphrey (hamstring)

Houston Texans (4-4) at Cincinnati Bengals (5-3) – Nov. 12, 1 p.m. ET

Texans

  • Out: RB Dameon Pierce (ankle), FB Andrew Beck (ankle/elbow/shoulder), WR Nico Collins (calf), TE Brevin Jordan (foot), LB Jake Hansen (hamstring/hand), LB Henry To’oTo’o (concussion), S Jimmie Ward (hamstring), K Ka’imi Fairbairn (quad)
  • Questionable: WR Robert Woods (foot), DE Jerry Hughes (back), CB Steven Nelson (back/neck)

Bengals

  • Out: WR Tee Higgins (hamstring), DE Sam Hubbard (ankle)
  • Doubtful: DT Josh Tupou (shoulder)
  • Questionable: WR Ja’Marr Chase (back), WR Charlie Jones (thumb)

San Francisco 49ers (5-3) at Jacksonville Jaguars (6-2) – Nov. 12, 1 p.m. ET

49ers

  • Out: G Aaron Banks (toe), DE Drake Jackson (knee)
  • Questionable: OT Trent Williams (ankle), DL Robert Beal (hamstring), DL Javon Hargrave (knee), LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (ankle), CB Darrell Luter (knee), CB Samuel Womack (knee)

Jaguars

  • Out: WR Zay Jones (knee)
  • Questionable: OL Ezra Cleveland (toe), CB Tyson Campbell (hamstring), S Andre Cisco (hamstring), S Daniel Thomas (hamstring)

New Orleans Saints (5-4) at Minnesota Vikings (5-4) – Nov. 12, 1 p.m. ET

Saints

  • Out: RB Kendre Miller (ankle), DE Isaiah Foskey (quadricep)
  • Questionable: FB Adam Prentice (knee)

Vikings

  • Out: QB Jaren Hall (concussion)
  • Doubtful: DE Dean Lowry (groin)
  • Questionable: WR Justin Jefferson (hamstring), WR K.J. Osborn (concussion), TE T.J. Hockenson, OT Chris Reed (foot), LB Brian Asamoah (ankle)

Green Bay Packers (3-5) at Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3) – Nov. 12, 1 p.m. ET

Packers

  • Doubtful: LB Quay Walker (groin), CB Jaire Alexander (shoulder)
  • Questionable: OT Josh Myers (knee), OT Yosh Nijman (back), OT Jon Runyan (neck), DL Kenny Clark (shoulder), S Rudy Ford (calf)

Steelers

  • Out: DT Montravius Adams (ankle), S Minkah Fitzpatrick (hamstring)

Tennessee Titans (3-5) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-5) – Nov. 12, 1 p.m. ET

Titans

  • Out: WR Treylon Burks (concussion), OT Daniel Brunskill (ankle), OT Nicholas Petit-Frere (shoulder), CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (thumb), S Mike Brown (ankle)
  • Questionable: QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle), CB Anthony Kendall (hamstring)

Buccaneers 

  • Out: CB Josh Hayes (concussion)
  • Doubtful: G Matt Feiler (knee)
  • Questionable: WR Trey Palmer (neck/illness), DL Logan Hall (groin), DL Calijah Kancey (quadriceps), CB Carlton Davis (toe), CB Jamel Dean (concussion)

Detroit Lions (6-2) at Los Angeles Chargers (4-4) – Nov. 12, 4:05 p.m. ET

Lions

  • Out: G Halapoulivaati Vaitai (back)
  • Doubtful: DL Levi Onwuzurike (hip)
  • Questionable: WR Donovan Peoples-Jones (ribs), OT Dan Skipper (ribs)

Chargers

  • No injury designations

Atlanta Falcons (4-5) at Arizona Cardinals (1-8) – Nov. 12, 4:05 p.m. ET

Falcons

  • Out: WR Mack Hollins (ankle), DB Dee Alford (ankle)
  • Questionable: DT David Onyemata (ankle)

Cardinals

  • Out: RB Emari Demercado (toe), OL Trystan Colon (calf)
  • Questionable: RB James Conner (knee), WR Michael Wilson (shoulder), TE Geoff Swaim (back), OL Will Hernandez (knee), OL D.J. Humphries (ankle), OL Carter O’Donnell (ankle), LB Ezekiel Turner (hamstring)

New York Giants (2-7) at Dallas Cowboys (5-3) – Nov. 12, 4:25 p.m. ET

Giants

  • Out: RB Deon Jackson (concussion), OL Evan Neal (ankle), DB Adoree’ Jackson (concussion/neck)
  • Questionable: RB Jashaun Corbin (hamstring), WR Parris Campbell (hamstring), OL Mark Glowinski (non-injury related/personal matter), LB Azeez Ojulari (ankle)

Cowboys

  • Questionable: WR KaVontae Turpin (shoulder)

Washington Commanders (4-5) at Seattle Seahawks (5-3) – Nov. 12, 4:25 p.m. ET

Commanders

  • Questionable: WR Curtis Samuel (toe)

Seahawks

  • Out: G Anthony Bradford (not-injury related/knee)
  • Questionable: RB DeeJay Dallas (shoulder), RB Kenny McIntosh (knee), TE Colby Parkinson (biceps), LB Jordyn Brooks (hamstring)

SNF: New York Jets (4-4) at Las Vegas Raiders (4-5) – Nov. 12, 8:20 p.m. ET

Jets

  • Out: OL Duane Brown (hip), OL Billy Turner (finger), LB Chazz Surratt (ankle)
  • Questionable: DL Will McDonald (ankle)

Raiders

  • Doubtful: OT Kolton Miller (shoulder)
  • Questionable: FB Jakob Johnson (concussion), CB Marcus Peters (knee)

MNF: Denver Broncos (3-5) at Buffalo Bills (5-4) – Nov. 13, 8:15 p.m. ET

  • N/A, released on Saturday

Bye: Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams, Miami Dolphins, Philadelphia Eagles

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Mike Tomlin

Gymnast Harlyn Tomlin, Daughter Of Steelers HC Mike Tomlin, Makes Her College Selection

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  8min
NFL News and Rumors
Patrick & Brittany Mahomes Kick Off SKIMS Christmas Campaign
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes Kick Off SKIMS Christmas Campaign
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  19h
NFL News and Rumors
Dolphins-Chiefs Sets Viewership Record with 9.6M Viewers
NFL International Series: Dolphins-Chiefs Sets Viewership Record with 9.6 Million Viewers
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  19h
NFL News and Rumors
panthers bryce young sanced on tnf (1)
NFL Thursday Night Football: Fans Watch Chicago Bears Upend Punchless Carolina Panthers at Soldier Field
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  19h
NFL News and Rumors
bryce young cj stroud
Week 1 NFL Starters at Quarterback Were Younger Than They’ve Been For a Decade
Author image David Evans  •  20h
NFL News and Rumors
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen
How to Watch Broncos vs. Bills on Monday Night Football | Free MNF Live Stream
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  22h
NFL News and Rumors
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs
How to Watch Jets vs. Raiders on Sunday Night Football | Free SNF Live Stream
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  22h
More News
Arrow to top