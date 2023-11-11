NFL Week 10 Same Game Parlay: +369 SGP Pick

One of the best games of Week 10 pits the San Francisco 49ers against the Jacksonville Jaguars. With explosive playmakers on each side, the 49ers and Jaguars will be the teams in our Week 10 same game parlay.

NFL Week 10 SGP:

NFL Week 10 Same Game Parlay

SGP (+369): Christian McCaffrey Anytime Touchdown, Deebo Samuel Over 46.5 Receiving Yards, Christian Kirk Over 53.5 Receiving Yards

Imagine you placed an anytime touchdown bet on Christian McCaffrey for the last 17 games. McCaffrey has scored at least one touchdown in 17 straight games, tied for the most in NFL history with Lenny Moore of the Baltimore Colts back in the 1960s.

The Jaguars may have an excellent rushing defense – 79.3 yards/game, fourth in the NFL – but don’t think the 49ers are unaware of the record. That offense will do everything in its power to get McCaffrey that touchdown record.

Welcome back to the lineup, Deebo Samuel. The 49ers star wide receiver has missed the past three games with a shoulder hairline fracture. The 49ers are 0-3 in the games Samuel missed.

Brock Purdy misses his top target. When Samuel is on the field, he’s a game-changer. Samuel has essentially been healthy in four of the six games. In those games, Samuel averaged five catches for 75.5 yards.

While the Jaguars are strong up front, their secondary is the weak link. Jacksonville is the third-worst defense against the pass (263.5 yards/game). As long as Samuel is on the field, he should be in line for 50+ yards receiving.

Calvin Ridley may have garnered the headlines for Jacksonville, but Christian Kirk is their top receiver. Kirk leads the Jaguars with 520 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 43 receptions.

Christian Kirk has a perfect 158.3 NFL Rating when targeted deep. (20+ Yards) #Jaguars Kirk: 7 TGT, 6 REC, 189 Yards, 2TDs

pic.twitter.com/CqeO82QvWZ — Daniel Griffis (@DanDGriffis) November 11, 2023

Top pass catchers have found success against the 49ers. The best receivers the 49ers have faced in the last three games are Cincinnati’s Ja’Maar Chase, Minnesota’s Jordan Addison, and Cleveland’s Amari Cooper. All three receivers hit their over for receiving yards. Kirk should join the overs club by the end of Sunday’s game.