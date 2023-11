The NFL Week 11 Injury Report is live. Which players have been ruled out? Below, we examine the injury updates from around the NFL.

Notable Week 11 Injuries

Players ruled out for Sunday include Dameon Pierce, Jimmie Ward, Emari Demarcado, Zach Pascal, Adoree Jackson, Evan Neal, Duane Brown, Billy Turner, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Keanu Neal, Marquise Goodwin, Juan Thornhill, Treylon Burks, Andre Dillard, Sean Murphy-Bunting, Jamal Agnew,… — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 17, 2023

The biggest injury news comes from the AFC North. Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson and Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow are out for the remainder of 2023 with season-ending injuries.

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson will remain on the IR, making him ineligible to return on Sunday night against the Denver Broncos.

Notable players out for Week 11 include Texans running back Dameon Pierce (ankle), Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (hamstring), Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert, cornerback Jaycee Horn (hamstring), and wide receiver Treylon Burks (concussion).

NFL Week 11 Injury Report

List of significant QB injuries this season continue to grow: 🏈Joe Burrow, wrist

🏈Deshaun Watson, shoulder

🏈Kirk Cousins: Achilles

🏈Daniel Jones: Knee

🏈Anthony Richardson: Shoulder

🏈Aaron Rodgers: Achilles — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 17, 2023

Pittsburgh Steelers (6-3) at Cleveland Browns (6-3) – Nov. 19, 1 p.m. ET

Steelers

Out: DT Montravius Adams (ankle), S Minkah Fitzpatrick (hamstring), S Keanu Neal (rib)

Questionable: TE Pat Freiermuth (hamstring)

Browns

Out: WR Marquise Goodwin (concussion), S Juan Thornhill (calf)

Questionable: T Dawand Jones (knee), G Michael Dunn (calf)

Arizona Cardinals (2-8) at Houston Texans (5-4) – Nov. 19, 1 p.m. ET

Cardinals

Out: RB Emari Demercado (toe), WR Zach Pascal (hamstring), DL Jonathan Ledbetter, S Joey Blount (knee)

Questionable: WR Michael Wilson (shoulder), OL Trystan Colon (calf), OL D.J. Humphries (ankle), DL Kevin Strong (knee), LB Ezekiel Turner (hamstring)

Texans

Out: RB Dameon Pierce (ankle), LB Jake Hansen (hamstring/hand), LB Henry To’oTo’o (concussion), S Grayland Arnold (calf), S Jimmie Ward (hamstring)

Questionable: WR Noah Brown (knee), DE Will Anderson Jr. (knee), DE Dylan Horton (knee)

Los Angeles Chargers (4-5) at Green Bay Packers (3-6) – Nov. 19, 1 p.m. ET

Chargers

Out: RB Isaiah Spiller (illness), TE Gerald Everett (chest), S JT Woods (illness)

Questionable: WR Keenan Allen (shoulder), WR Jalen Guyton (groin)

Packers

Doubtful: S Rudy Ford (biceps)

Questionable: LB Rashan Gary (shoulder), LB Quay Walker (groin), CB Jaire Alexander (shoulder)

New York Giants (2-8) at Washington Commanders (4-6) – Nov. 19, 1 p.m. ET

Giants

Out: T Ryan Neal (ankle), DB Adoree’ Jackson (concussion)

Questionable: OL Andrew Thomas (knee), S Bobby McCain (illness)

Commanders

Out: RB Alex Armah (hamstring), DE James Smith-Williams (hamstring)

Doubtful: RB Antonio Gibson (toe)

Tennessee Titans (3-6) at Jacksonville Jaguars (6-3) – Nov. 19, 1 p.m. ET

Titans

Out: WR Treylon Burks (concussion), T Andre Dillard (concussion), CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (thumb)

Questionable: G Daniel Brunskill (ankle), LB Luke Gifford (shin)

Jaguars

Out: WR Jamal Agnew (shoulder/ribs), CB Tyson Campbell (hamstring)

Questionable: WR Zay Jones (knee), WR Parker Washington (knee), OL Anton Harrison (back), DL Roy Robertson-Harris (ankle)

Chicago Bears (3-7) at Detroit Lions (7-2) – Nov. 19, 1 p.m. ET

Bears

Out: LB Noah Sewell (knee)

Questionable: RB D'Onta Foreman (ankle), LB Tremaine Edmunds (knee), LB Jack Sanborn (ankle/illness)

Lions

Out: G Jonah Jackson (wrist/ankle), DT Isaiah Buggs (illness)

Questionable: S Ifeatu Melifonwu (hand)

Las Vegas Raiders (5-5) at Miami Dolphins (6-3) – Nov. 19, 1 p.m. ET

Raiders

Questionable: T Kolton Miller (shoulder), G Dylan Parham (calf), S Roderic Teamer (hamstring)

Dolphins

Out: WR Chase Claypool (knee), OL Rob Jones (knee), OL Rob Hunt (hamstring)

Questionable: RB De'Von Achane (knee) RB Alec Ingold (foot), WR Braxton Berrios (hamstring), TE Durham Smythe (ankle)

Dallas Cowboys (6-3) at Carolina Panthers (1-8) – Nov. 19, 1 p.m. ET

Cowboys

N/A

Panthers

Out: TE Hayden Hurst (concussion), OLB Marquis Haynes Sr. (back), CB C.J. Henderson (concussion), CB Jaycee Horn (hamstring)

Questionable: WR Laviska Shenault Jr. (ankle), TE Stephen Sullivan (shoulder), TE Ian Thomas (calf), S Xavier Woods (thigh)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-5) at San Francisco 49ers (6-3) – Nov. 19, 4:05 p.m. ET

Buccaneers

Out: S Ryan Neal (thumb)

Questionable: G Matt Feiler (knee), LB Devin White (foot), CB Carlton Davis (toe), CB Josh Hayes (concussion)

49ers

Out : G Aaron Banks (toe), G Nick Zakelj (biceps)

Questionable: DE Robert Beal (hamstring), CB Darrell Luter (knee), CB Samuel Womack (knee)

Seattle Seahawks (6-3) at Los Angeles Rams (3-6) – Nov. 19, 4:25 p.m. ET

Seahawks

Out: WR Dareke Young (abdomen)

Questionable: WR Tyler Lockett (hamstring), T Abraham Lucas (knee), CB Tre Brown (foot), S Jamal Adams (knee)

Rams

Questionable: DB Cobie Durant (shoulder)

New York Jets (4-5) at Buffalo Bills (5-5) – Nov. 19, 4:25 p.m. ET

Jets

Out: TE Kenny Yeboah (hamstring), OL Duane Brown (hip), OL Billy Turner (finger), LB Sam Eguavoen (hip), Chazz Surratt (ankle)

Questionable: WR Garrett Wilson (elbow), DE Will McDonald (ankle), CB Michael Carter II (hamstring)

Bills

Questionable: WR Trent Sherfield (ankle), DT Jordan Phillips (knee)

SNF: Minnesota Vikings (6-4) at Denver Broncos (4-5) – Nov. 19, 8:20 p.m. ET

Vikings

Out: QB Jaren Hall (concussion), CB Akayleb Evans (calf)

Questionable: QB Nick Mullens (back), RB Alexander Mattison (concussion), WR Justin Jefferson (hamstring), G Chris Reed (foot), LB Brian Asamoah II (ankle)

Broncos

OUT: S P.J. Locke (ankle)

MNF: Philadelphia Eagles (8-1) at Kansas City Chiefs (7-2) – Nov. 20, 8:15 p.m. ET

Eagles

Out: TE Dallas Goedert (forearm), S Justin Evans (knee)

Chiefs

Questionable: WR Richie James (knee)