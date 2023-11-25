The NFL Week 12 Injury Report is live. Which players have been ruled out? Below, we examine the injury updates from around the NFL for Week 12.

The Best NFL Betting Sites in 2023

Notable Week 12 Injuries

Players ruled out for Sunday include Noah Brown, Jimmie Ward, Tyson Campbell, Treylon Burks, Chris Hubbard, Jeremy Chinn, Hayden Hurst, Marshon Lattimore, Kendre Miller, Mack Hollins, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Tee Higgins (pictured), Joe Burrow, Cam Taylor-Britt, Evan Neal, Lavonte… pic.twitter.com/t9n5rcHjEX — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 24, 2023

Will Justin Jefferson return in Week 12? The Minnesota Vikings star wide receiver has been practicing all week but remains unsure if he’ll play on Monday night. The Vikings have a bye in Week 13, so Minnesota may elect to rest Jefferson one more week to give him extra time before returning in Week 14.

The Cincinnati Bengals will be missing two vital offensive pieces in quarterback Joe Burrow and wide receiver Tee Huggins. Jake Browning will start in Burrow’s place.

Notable players ruled out include Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David, New Orleans cornerback Marshon Lattimore, Texans wide receiver Noah Brown, Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, and Browns cornerback Denzel Ward.

NFL Week 12 Injury Report

Justin Jefferson said his hamstring recovery is going well and that he has reached top speeds during practice. He wasn’t ready to say if he thinks he can play Monday night tho. “If I’m feeling good, I will play,” he said. More to come. — Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) November 24, 2023

Jacksonville Jaguars (7-3) at Houston Texans (6-4) – Nov. 26, 1 p.m. ET

Jaguars

Out: CB Tyson Campbell (hamstring).

CB Tyson Campbell (hamstring). Questionable: WR Zay Jones (knee), DL Roy Robertson-Harris (ankle).

Texans

Out: WR Noah Brown (knee), LB Jake Hansen (hamstring, hand), S Jimmie Ward (hamstring).

WR Noah Brown (knee), LB Jake Hansen (hamstring, hand), S Jimmie Ward (hamstring). Questionable: QB Case Keenum (calf), RB Dameon Pierce (ankle), OL Juice Scruggs (hamstring).

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-6) at Indianapolis Colts (5-5) – Nov. 26, 1 p.m. ET

Buccaneers

Out: LB Lavonte David (groin), CB Jamel Dean (ankle/foot).

LB Lavonte David (groin), CB Jamel Dean (ankle/foot). Questionable: CB Carlton Davis (hip), DL Mike Greene (calf), DL Logan Hall (illness), LB Devin White (foot).

Colts

Out: CB Julius Brents (quadriceps), C Ryan Kelly (concussion), TE Andrew Ogletree (foot).

CB Julius Brents (quadriceps), C Ryan Kelly (concussion), TE Andrew Ogletree (foot). Questionable: LB Grant Stuard (illness).

New England Patriots (2-8) at New York Giants (3-8) – Nov. 26, 1 p.m. ET

Patriots

Questionable: LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (hamstring), OT Trent Brown (ankle), CB Jonathan Jones (knee), WR DeVante Parker (concussion), OL Riley Reiff (knee), WR Matthew Slater (ankle), DL Deatrich Wise (shoulder).

Giants

Out: OL Evan Neal (ankle).

OL Evan Neal (ankle). Doubtful: DL Dexter Lawrence (hamstring), WR Darius Slayton (neck).

DL Dexter Lawrence (hamstring), WR Darius Slayton (neck). Questionable: RB Eric Gray.

Carolina Panthers (1-9) at Tennessee Titans (3-7) – Nov. 26, 1 p.m. ET

Panthers

Out: TE Hayden Hurst (concussion), S Jeremy Chinn (quadriceps), LB Yetur Gross-Matos (hamstring).

TE Hayden Hurst (concussion), S Jeremy Chinn (quadriceps), LB Yetur Gross-Matos (hamstring). Doubtful: CB C.J. Henderson (concussion), CB Jaycee Horn (hamstring).

CB C.J. Henderson (concussion), CB Jaycee Horn (hamstring). Questionable: S Sam Franklin (quadriceps), LB Marquis Haynes (back), LB Frankie Luvu (shoulder).

Titans

Out: WR Treylon Burks (concussion), OT Chris Hubbard(biceps).

WR Treylon Burks (concussion), OT Chris Hubbard(biceps). Questionable: S Terrell Edmunds (shoulder), LB Luke Gifford (shin).

Pittsburgh Steelers (6-4) at Cincinnati Bengals (5-5) – Nov. 26, 1 p.m. ET

Steelers

Out: S Minkah Fitzpatrick (hamstring); DT Montravius Adams (ankle).

S Minkah Fitzpatrick (hamstring); DT Montravius Adams (ankle). Questionable: CB James Pierre (shoulder).

Bengals

Out: QB Joe Burrow (right wrist), WR Tee Higgins (hamstring), CB Cam Taylor-Britt (quadriceps).

QB Joe Burrow (right wrist), WR Tee Higgins (hamstring), CB Cam Taylor-Britt (quadriceps). Doubtful: OT D’Ante Smith (knee).

OT D’Ante Smith (knee). Questionable: RB Chase Brown (hamstring), LB Germaine Pratt (illness).

New Orleans Saints (5-5) at Atlanta Falcons (4-6) – Nov. 26, 1 p.m. ET

Saints

Out: CB Marshon Lattimore (ankle), RB Kendre Miller (ankle).

CB Marshon Lattimore (ankle), RB Kendre Miller (ankle). Questionable: DE Isaiah Foskey (quadricep).

Falcons

Out: WR Mack Hollins (ankle).

WR Mack Hollins (ankle). Questionable: QB Taylor Heinicke (hamstring).

Los Angeles Rams (4-6) at Arizona Cardinals (2-9) – Nov. 26, 4:05 p.m. ET

Rams

Out: S Quentin Lake(hamstring).

S Quentin Lake(hamstring). Questionable: WR Ben Skowronek (hip).

Cardinals

Out: CB Antonio Hamilton (groin), DL Kevin Strong (knee), WR Michael Wilson (shoulder).

CB Antonio Hamilton (groin), DL Kevin Strong (knee), WR Michael Wilson (shoulder). Questionable: WR Marquise Brown (heel), WR Zach Pascal (hamstring), RB Emari Demercado (toe), S Joey Blount (knee), DL Jonathan Ledbetter (shoulder), LB Jesse Luketa (ankle).

Cleveland Browns (7-3) at Denver Broncos (5-5) – Nov. 26, 4:05 p.m. ET

Browns

Out: CB Denzel Ward (shoulder), WR Marquise Goodwin (concussion).

CB Denzel Ward (shoulder), WR Marquise Goodwin (concussion). Questionable: S Juan Thornhill (calf), LB Anthony Walker (hamstring), and LB Jordan Kunaszyk (knee).

Broncos

Questionable: RB Dwayne Washington (illness), S P.J. Locke (ankle).

Kansas City Chiefs (7-3) at Las Vegas Raiders (5-6) – Nov. 26, 4:25 p.m. ET

Chiefs

Out: WR Mecole Hardman (thumb), RB Jerick McKinnon (groin).

Raiders

Doubtful: DE Maxx Crosby (knee).

DE Maxx Crosby (knee). Questionable: S Marcus Epps (neck), OT Kolton Miller (shoulder), LB Robert Spillane (ankle), S Roderic Teamer (hamstring).

Buffalo Bills (6-5) at Philadelphia Eagles (9-1) – Nov. 26, 4:25 p.m. ET

Bills

Out: CB Dane Jackson (concussion), S Taylor Rapp (neck).

Eagles

Out: TE Grant Calcaterra (ankle), S Justin Evans (knee), TE Dallas Goedert (forearm), DT Milton Williams (concussion).

TE Grant Calcaterra (ankle), S Justin Evans (knee), TE Dallas Goedert (forearm), DT (concussion). Questionable: WR Quez Watkins (hamstring).

SNF: Baltimore Ravens (8-3) at Los Angeles Chargers (4-6) – Nov. 26, 8:20 p.m. ET

Ravens

Out: TE Mark Andrews (ankle), LB Trenton Simpson (concussion).

TE Mark Andrews (ankle), LB Trenton Simpson (concussion). Doubtful: LB Malik Harrison (groin).

LB Malik Harrison (groin). Questionable: WR Odell Beckham (shoulder), WR Zay Flowers (hip), CB Marlon Humphrey (calf), TE Charlie Kolar (illness), OT Ronnie Stanley (knee), CB Damarion Williams (ankle).

Chargers

Out: TE Nick Vannett (concussion), S JT Woods (illness).

TE Nick Vannett (concussion), S JT Woods (illness). Questionable: TE Gerald Everett (chest), WR Jalen Guyton (groin).

MNF: Chicago Bears (3-8) at Minnesota Vikings (6-5) – Nov. 27, 8:15 p.m. ET

Bears

Out: LB Noah Sewell (knee)

LB Noah Sewell (knee) Doubtful: RB D’Onta Foreman (ankle/shin), OL Larry Borom (illness)

RB D’Onta Foreman (ankle/shin), OL Larry Borom (illness) Questiinable: DB Tyrique Stevenson (ankle)

Vikings

Questionable: WR Justin Jefferson (hamstring), DL Khyiris Tonga (knee), CB Akayleb Evans (calf).