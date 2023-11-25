NFL News and Rumors

NFL Week 12 Injury Report: Roster Updates For Week 12 NFL Games

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
5 min read
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick

The NFL Week 12 Injury Report is live. Which players have been ruled out? Below, we examine the injury updates from around the NFL for Week 12.

The Best NFL Betting Sites in 2023

$1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now
$750 Sportsbook Bonus
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now
125% Welcome Bonus, Up To $3,125 in Free Bets
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now
$750 Sports Betting Bonus
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now

Notable Week 12 Injuries

Will Justin Jefferson return in Week 12? The Minnesota Vikings star wide receiver has been practicing all week but remains unsure if he’ll play on Monday night. The Vikings have a bye in Week 13, so Minnesota may elect to rest Jefferson one more week to give him extra time before returning in Week 14.

The Cincinnati Bengals will be missing two vital offensive pieces in quarterback Joe Burrow and wide receiver Tee Huggins. Jake Browning will start in Burrow’s place.

Notable players ruled out include Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David, New Orleans cornerback Marshon Lattimore, Texans wide receiver Noah Brown, Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, and Browns cornerback Denzel Ward.

NFL Week 12 Injury Report

Jacksonville Jaguars (7-3) at Houston Texans (6-4) – Nov. 26, 1 p.m. ET

Jaguars 

  • Out: CB Tyson Campbell (hamstring).
  • Questionable: WR Zay Jones (knee), DL Roy Robertson-Harris (ankle).

Texans

  • Out: WR Noah Brown (knee), LB Jake Hansen (hamstring, hand), S Jimmie Ward (hamstring).
  • Questionable: QB Case Keenum (calf), RB Dameon Pierce (ankle), OL Juice Scruggs (hamstring).

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-6) at Indianapolis Colts (5-5) – Nov. 26, 1 p.m. ET

Buccaneers

  • Out: LB Lavonte David (groin), CB Jamel Dean (ankle/foot).
  • Questionable: CB Carlton Davis (hip), DL Mike Greene (calf), DL Logan Hall (illness), LB Devin White (foot).

Colts

  • Out: CB Julius Brents (quadriceps), C Ryan Kelly (concussion), TE Andrew Ogletree (foot).
  • Questionable: LB Grant Stuard (illness).

New England Patriots (2-8) at New York Giants (3-8) – Nov. 26, 1 p.m. ET

Patriots

  • Questionable: LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (hamstring), OT Trent Brown (ankle), CB Jonathan Jones (knee), WR DeVante Parker (concussion), OL Riley Reiff (knee), WR Matthew Slater (ankle), DL Deatrich Wise (shoulder).

Giants

  • Out: OL Evan Neal (ankle).
  • Doubtful: DL Dexter Lawrence (hamstring), WR Darius Slayton (neck).
  • Questionable: RB Eric Gray.

Carolina Panthers (1-9) at Tennessee Titans (3-7) – Nov. 26, 1 p.m. ET

Panthers

  • Out: TE Hayden Hurst (concussion), S Jeremy Chinn (quadriceps), LB Yetur Gross-Matos (hamstring).
  • Doubtful: CB C.J. Henderson (concussion), CB Jaycee Horn (hamstring).
  • Questionable: S Sam Franklin (quadriceps), LB Marquis Haynes (back), LB Frankie Luvu (shoulder).

Titans

  • Out: WR Treylon Burks (concussion), OT Chris Hubbard(biceps).
  • Questionable: S Terrell Edmunds (shoulder), LB Luke Gifford (shin).

Pittsburgh Steelers (6-4) at Cincinnati Bengals (5-5) – Nov. 26, 1 p.m. ET

Steelers

  • Out: S Minkah Fitzpatrick (hamstring); DT Montravius Adams (ankle).
  • Questionable: CB James Pierre (shoulder).

Bengals

  • Out: QB Joe Burrow (right wrist), WR Tee Higgins (hamstring), CB Cam Taylor-Britt (quadriceps).
  • Doubtful: OT D’Ante Smith (knee).
  • Questionable: RB Chase Brown (hamstring), LB Germaine Pratt (illness).

New Orleans Saints (5-5) at Atlanta Falcons (4-6) – Nov. 26, 1 p.m. ET

Saints

  • Out: CB Marshon Lattimore (ankle), RB Kendre Miller (ankle).
  • Questionable: DE Isaiah Foskey (quadricep).

Falcons

  • Out: WR Mack Hollins (ankle).
  • Questionable: QB Taylor Heinicke (hamstring).

Los Angeles Rams (4-6) at Arizona Cardinals (2-9) – Nov. 26, 4:05 p.m.  ET

Rams

  • Out: S Quentin Lake(hamstring).
  • Questionable: WR Ben Skowronek (hip).

Cardinals

  • Out: CB Antonio Hamilton (groin), DL Kevin Strong (knee), WR Michael Wilson (shoulder).
  • Questionable: WR Marquise Brown (heel), WR Zach Pascal (hamstring), RB Emari Demercado (toe), S Joey Blount (knee), DL Jonathan Ledbetter (shoulder), LB Jesse Luketa (ankle).

Cleveland Browns (7-3) at Denver Broncos (5-5) – Nov. 26, 4:05 p.m. ET

Browns

  • Out: CB Denzel Ward (shoulder), WR Marquise Goodwin (concussion).
  • Questionable: S Juan Thornhill (calf), LB Anthony Walker (hamstring), and LB Jordan Kunaszyk (knee).

Broncos

  • Questionable: RB Dwayne Washington (illness), S P.J. Locke (ankle).

Kansas City Chiefs (7-3) at Las Vegas Raiders (5-6) – Nov. 26, 4:25 p.m. ET

Chiefs

  • Out: WR Mecole Hardman (thumb), RB Jerick McKinnon (groin).

Raiders

  • Doubtful: DE Maxx Crosby (knee).
  • Questionable: S Marcus Epps (neck), OT Kolton Miller (shoulder), LB Robert Spillane (ankle), S Roderic Teamer (hamstring).

Buffalo Bills (6-5) at Philadelphia Eagles (9-1) – Nov. 26, 4:25 p.m. ET

Bills

  • Out: CB Dane Jackson (concussion), S Taylor Rapp (neck).

Eagles

  • Out: TE Grant Calcaterra (ankle), S Justin Evans (knee), TE Dallas Goedert (forearm), DT Milton Williams (concussion).
  • Questionable: WR Quez Watkins (hamstring).

SNF: Baltimore Ravens (8-3) at Los Angeles Chargers (4-6) – Nov. 26, 8:20 p.m. ET

Ravens

  • Out: TE Mark Andrews (ankle), LB Trenton Simpson (concussion).
  • Doubtful: LB Malik Harrison (groin).
  • Questionable: WR Odell Beckham (shoulder), WR Zay Flowers (hip), CB Marlon Humphrey (calf), TE Charlie Kolar (illness), OT Ronnie Stanley (knee), CB Damarion Williams (ankle).

Chargers

  • Out: TE Nick Vannett (concussion), S JT Woods (illness).
  • Questionable: TE Gerald Everett (chest), WR Jalen Guyton (groin).

MNF: Chicago Bears (3-8) at Minnesota Vikings (6-5) – Nov. 27, 8:15 p.m. ET

Bears

  • Out: LB Noah Sewell (knee)
  • Doubtful: RB D’Onta Foreman (ankle/shin), OL Larry Borom (illness)
  • Questiinable: DB Tyrique Stevenson (ankle)

Vikings

  • Questionable: WR Justin Jefferson (hamstring), DL Khyiris Tonga (knee), CB Akayleb Evans (calf).
Topics  
NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell (

NFL Week 12 Same Game Parlay: +400 SGP Pick

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  44min
NFL News and Rumors
Cowboys vs Commanders Join List Of Most Watched NFL Thanksgiving Day Games Ever
Cowboys vs Commanders Join List Of Most Watched NFL Thanksgiving Day Games Ever
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  2h
NFL News and Rumors
dolphins int return end half vs jets (1)
Black Friday Football: NFL Fans Get Prime Opportunity to Watch Miami Dolphins Pick Off New York Jets During New Holiday Tradition
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  18h
NFL News and Rumors
Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards
How to Watch Ravens vs. Chargers on Sunday Night Football | Free SNF Live Stream
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  19h
NFL News and Rumors
New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson
NFL Week 12 Player Props: Rhamondre Stevenson Among Best Bets
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  19h
NFL News and Rumors
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns
NFL Week 12 Expert Picks Against the Spread: Browns Among Best Bets
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  20h
NFL News and Rumors
Dallas Cowboys
3 Reasons Why Washington Commanders Vs. Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving Game Earned Massive Ratings
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Nov 24 2023
More News
Arrow to top