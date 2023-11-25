The NFL Week 12 Injury Report is live. Which players have been ruled out? Below, we examine the injury updates from around the NFL for Week 12.
The Best NFL Betting Sites in 2023
|1.
|
$1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
|Claim Now
|2.
|
$750 Sportsbook Bonus
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
|Claim Now
|3.
|
125% Welcome Bonus, Up To $3,125 in Free Bets
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
|Claim Now
|4.
|
$750 Sports Betting Bonus
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
|Claim Now
Notable Week 12 Injuries
Players ruled out for Sunday include Noah Brown, Jimmie Ward, Tyson Campbell, Treylon Burks, Chris Hubbard, Jeremy Chinn, Hayden Hurst, Marshon Lattimore, Kendre Miller, Mack Hollins, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Tee Higgins (pictured), Joe Burrow, Cam Taylor-Britt, Evan Neal, Lavonte… pic.twitter.com/t9n5rcHjEX
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 24, 2023
Will Justin Jefferson return in Week 12? The Minnesota Vikings star wide receiver has been practicing all week but remains unsure if he’ll play on Monday night. The Vikings have a bye in Week 13, so Minnesota may elect to rest Jefferson one more week to give him extra time before returning in Week 14.
The Cincinnati Bengals will be missing two vital offensive pieces in quarterback Joe Burrow and wide receiver Tee Huggins. Jake Browning will start in Burrow’s place.
Notable players ruled out include Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David, New Orleans cornerback Marshon Lattimore, Texans wide receiver Noah Brown, Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, and Browns cornerback Denzel Ward.
NFL Week 12 Injury Report
Justin Jefferson said his hamstring recovery is going well and that he has reached top speeds during practice. He wasn’t ready to say if he thinks he can play Monday night tho. “If I’m feeling good, I will play,” he said. More to come.
— Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) November 24, 2023
Jacksonville Jaguars (7-3) at Houston Texans (6-4) – Nov. 26, 1 p.m. ET
Jaguars
- Out: CB Tyson Campbell (hamstring).
- Questionable: WR Zay Jones (knee), DL Roy Robertson-Harris (ankle).
Texans
- Out: WR Noah Brown (knee), LB Jake Hansen (hamstring, hand), S Jimmie Ward (hamstring).
- Questionable: QB Case Keenum (calf), RB Dameon Pierce (ankle), OL Juice Scruggs (hamstring).
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-6) at Indianapolis Colts (5-5) – Nov. 26, 1 p.m. ET
Buccaneers
- Out: LB Lavonte David (groin), CB Jamel Dean (ankle/foot).
- Questionable: CB Carlton Davis (hip), DL Mike Greene (calf), DL Logan Hall (illness), LB Devin White (foot).
Colts
- Out: CB Julius Brents (quadriceps), C Ryan Kelly (concussion), TE Andrew Ogletree (foot).
- Questionable: LB Grant Stuard (illness).
New England Patriots (2-8) at New York Giants (3-8) – Nov. 26, 1 p.m. ET
Patriots
- Questionable: LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (hamstring), OT Trent Brown (ankle), CB Jonathan Jones (knee), WR DeVante Parker (concussion), OL Riley Reiff (knee), WR Matthew Slater (ankle), DL Deatrich Wise (shoulder).
Giants
- Out: OL Evan Neal (ankle).
- Doubtful: DL Dexter Lawrence (hamstring), WR Darius Slayton (neck).
- Questionable: RB Eric Gray.
Carolina Panthers (1-9) at Tennessee Titans (3-7) – Nov. 26, 1 p.m. ET
Panthers
- Out: TE Hayden Hurst (concussion), S Jeremy Chinn (quadriceps), LB Yetur Gross-Matos (hamstring).
- Doubtful: CB C.J. Henderson (concussion), CB Jaycee Horn (hamstring).
- Questionable: S Sam Franklin (quadriceps), LB Marquis Haynes (back), LB Frankie Luvu (shoulder).
Titans
- Out: WR Treylon Burks (concussion), OT Chris Hubbard(biceps).
- Questionable: S Terrell Edmunds (shoulder), LB Luke Gifford (shin).
Pittsburgh Steelers (6-4) at Cincinnati Bengals (5-5) – Nov. 26, 1 p.m. ET
Steelers
- Out: S Minkah Fitzpatrick (hamstring); DT Montravius Adams (ankle).
- Questionable: CB James Pierre (shoulder).
Bengals
- Out: QB Joe Burrow (right wrist), WR Tee Higgins (hamstring), CB Cam Taylor-Britt (quadriceps).
- Doubtful: OT D’Ante Smith (knee).
- Questionable: RB Chase Brown (hamstring), LB Germaine Pratt (illness).
New Orleans Saints (5-5) at Atlanta Falcons (4-6) – Nov. 26, 1 p.m. ET
Saints
- Out: CB Marshon Lattimore (ankle), RB Kendre Miller (ankle).
- Questionable: DE Isaiah Foskey (quadricep).
Falcons
- Out: WR Mack Hollins (ankle).
- Questionable: QB Taylor Heinicke (hamstring).
Los Angeles Rams (4-6) at Arizona Cardinals (2-9) – Nov. 26, 4:05 p.m. ET
Rams
- Out: S Quentin Lake(hamstring).
- Questionable: WR Ben Skowronek (hip).
Cardinals
- Out: CB Antonio Hamilton (groin), DL Kevin Strong (knee), WR Michael Wilson (shoulder).
- Questionable: WR Marquise Brown (heel), WR Zach Pascal (hamstring), RB Emari Demercado (toe), S Joey Blount (knee), DL Jonathan Ledbetter (shoulder), LB Jesse Luketa (ankle).
Cleveland Browns (7-3) at Denver Broncos (5-5) – Nov. 26, 4:05 p.m. ET
Browns
- Out: CB Denzel Ward (shoulder), WR Marquise Goodwin (concussion).
- Questionable: S Juan Thornhill (calf), LB Anthony Walker (hamstring), and LB Jordan Kunaszyk (knee).
Broncos
- Questionable: RB Dwayne Washington (illness), S P.J. Locke (ankle).
Kansas City Chiefs (7-3) at Las Vegas Raiders (5-6) – Nov. 26, 4:25 p.m. ET
Chiefs
- Out: WR Mecole Hardman (thumb), RB Jerick McKinnon (groin).
Raiders
- Doubtful: DE Maxx Crosby (knee).
- Questionable: S Marcus Epps (neck), OT Kolton Miller (shoulder), LB Robert Spillane (ankle), S Roderic Teamer (hamstring).
Buffalo Bills (6-5) at Philadelphia Eagles (9-1) – Nov. 26, 4:25 p.m. ET
Bills
- Out: CB Dane Jackson (concussion), S Taylor Rapp (neck).
Eagles
- Out: TE Grant Calcaterra (ankle), S Justin Evans (knee), TE Dallas Goedert (forearm), DT Milton Williams (concussion).
- Questionable: WR Quez Watkins (hamstring).
SNF: Baltimore Ravens (8-3) at Los Angeles Chargers (4-6) – Nov. 26, 8:20 p.m. ET
Ravens
- Out: TE Mark Andrews (ankle), LB Trenton Simpson (concussion).
- Doubtful: LB Malik Harrison (groin).
- Questionable: WR Odell Beckham (shoulder), WR Zay Flowers (hip), CB Marlon Humphrey (calf), TE Charlie Kolar (illness), OT Ronnie Stanley (knee), CB Damarion Williams (ankle).
Chargers
- Out: TE Nick Vannett (concussion), S JT Woods (illness).
- Questionable: TE Gerald Everett (chest), WR Jalen Guyton (groin).
MNF: Chicago Bears (3-8) at Minnesota Vikings (6-5) – Nov. 27, 8:15 p.m. ET
Bears
- Out: LB Noah Sewell (knee)
- Doubtful: RB D’Onta Foreman (ankle/shin), OL Larry Borom (illness)
- Questiinable: DB Tyrique Stevenson (ankle)
Vikings
- Questionable: WR Justin Jefferson (hamstring), DL Khyiris Tonga (knee), CB Akayleb Evans (calf).