NFL Week 12 Same Game Parlay: +400 SGP Pick

Our NFL Week 12 same game parlay involves a pivotal matchup in the AFC South between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans.

NFL Week 12 SGP:

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

The Best NFL Betting Sites in 2023

NFL Week 12 Same Game Parlay

SGP (+400): Evan Engram Over 44.5 Receiving Yards, C.J. Stroud Over 1.5 Passing Touchdowns, Tank Dell Over 4.5 Receptions

The Jacksonville Jaguars leader in receptions is not Christian Kirk or Calvin Ridley. The player with the most catches is Evan Engram with 59.

Engram is having a productive season with 475 yards receiving. The only drawback is Engram has zero touchdowns this season.

Engram should be one of Trevor Lawrence’s top pass-catchers on Sunday since the Houston Texans allow the most catches (7.20) and fourth most yards (63.50) to tight ends per game. Engram caught seven passes for 67 yards in Week 3 against Houston. The Jags’ tight end should be in line for 50+ receiving yards.

The Texans offense is led by two rookies: quarterback C.J. Stroud and wide receiver Tank Dell.

Stroud is playing a star with the poise and confidence of a 10-year veteran. Stroud has thrown for 2,962 yards, 17 touchdowns, and five interceptions. More importantly, Stroud has the Texans at 6-4, and a win against the Jaguars would put Houston first in the AFC South.

For the Texans to win, Stroud must attack the Jaguars’ 29th-ranked passing defense (254.4 yards/game), which allows 1.60 passing touchdowns per game. Stroud has at least two touchdowns in three of his last five games and has a great chance to make it four of six.

Tank Dell put on a route running masterclass in Week 11. Aggressive in his stem, efficient in a variety of breakpoints, and effortlessly found space during scramble situations. pic.twitter.com/xBgGKtDH0Q — Mike Vannucci (@WRCoachVannucci) November 25, 2023

One of those touchdown passes could go to Dell, who has been on a tear recently.

Dell’s last three games:

8 receptions for 149 yards and 1 TD

6 receptions for 56 yards and 1 TD

6 receptions for 114 yards and 2 TDs

Dell keeps his hot streak alive with another big day on Sunday against a struggling Jaguars’ secondary.