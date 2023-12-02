The NFL Week 13 Injury Report is live. Which players will not be suiting up this weekend? Below, we examine the injury updates from around the NFL for Week 13.
Notable Week 13 Injuries
Who's in? Who's out? Complete injury report for Week 13's Sunday slate of gameshttps://t.co/fgELYqgyBj pic.twitter.com/387d6f8bCq
— Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) December 1, 2023
The Indianapolis Colts were dealt a crushing blow this week with the news that running back Jonathan Taylor needs surgery on his thumb and will miss multiple weeks. Zack Moss will start in his place.
Browns quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Rams. Cleveland will turn to Joe Flacco in his absence. Flacco has not played in an NFL game since week 18 of the 2022 season.
Other notable players that have been ruled out include Texans tight end Dalton Schultz (hamstring), Packers running back Aaron Jones (knee), Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton (wrist), and Buccaneers linebackers Lavonte David (groin) and Devin White (knee).
NFL Week 13 Injury Report
Tank Dell, who DeMeco Ryans expressed confidence in, is listed as questionable https://t.co/86VgAf23Ci
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 1, 2023
Los Angeles Chargers (4-7) vs. New England Patriots (2-9) – Dec. 3, 1 p.m. ET
Los Angles Chargers
- Out: TE Nick Vannett (concussion), OT Zack Bailey (back), Ja’Sir Taylor (illness), JT Woods (illness)
- Questionable: WR Keenan Allen (quadricep), OT Trey Pipkins (wrist)
New England Patriots
- Out: WR Kayshon Boutte (shoulder), WR Demario Douglas (concussion)
- Questionable: RB Ezekiel Elliott (thigh), OT Trent Brown (ankle/chest), OL Riley Reiff (knee), OG Sidy Sow (ankle), DL Deatrich Wise (shoulder), LB Chris Board (back)
Detroit Lions (8-3) at New Orleans Saints (5-6) – Dec. 3, 1 p.m. ET
Detroit Lions
- Out: QB Hendon Hooker (knee)
- Doubtful: LB Alex Anzalone (hand)
- Questionable: G Jonah Jackson (ankle/wrist)
New Orleans Saints
- Out: RB Kendre Miller (ankle), WR Rashid Shaheed (thigh), LB Pete Werner (shoulder/oblique), S Marcus Maye (shoulder)
- Questionable: WR Chris Olave (concussion), C Erik McCoy (shoulder), DE Cameron Jordan (ankle), K Blake Grupe (right groin)
Atlanta Falcons (5-6) at New York Jets (4-7) – Dec. 3, 1 p.m. ET
Atlanta Falcons
- Questionable: WR Mack Hollins (ankle), CB Mike Hughes (hand)
New York Jets
- Out: QB Aaron Rodgers (Achilles)
- Questionable: RB Dalvin Cook (shoulder), RB Breece Hall (hamstring), RB Israel Abanikanda (illness), TE Kenny Yeboah (hamstring), OL Wes Schweitzer (calf)
Arizona Cardinals (2-10) at Pittsburgh Steelers (7-4) – Dec. 3, 1 p.m. ET
Arizona Cardinals
- Out: WR Michael Wilson (shoulder), G Elijah Wilkinson (neck), CB Antonio Hamilton (groin), CB Starling Thomas (ankle)
- Questionable: WR Marquise Brown (heel), WR Zach Pascal (not injury related – personal matter), TE Trey McBride (groin), DT Kevin Strong (knee), S Jalen Thompson (ribs), S Joey Blount (knee)
Pittsburgh Steelers
- Questionable: DT Montravius Adams (ankle)
Indianapolis Colts (6-5) at Tennesse Titans (4-7) – Dec. 3, 1 p.m. ET
Indianapolis Colts
- Out: RB Jonathan Taylor (thumb), CB JuJu Brents (quad)
Tennessee Titans
- Questionable: WR Treylon Burks (concussion)
Miami Dolphins (8-3) at Washington Commanders (4-8) – Dec. 3, 1 p.m. ET
Miami Dolphins
- Questionable: RB Chris Brooks (knee), OT Terron Armstead (knee/quad), OL Lester Cotton (illness), OL Robert Jones (knee), OT Kendall Lamm (back), S Jevon Holland (knees)
Washington Commanders
- Out: DE James Smith-Williams (hamstring), CB Emmanuel Forbes Jr. (elbow)
- Questionable: C Tyler Larsen (knee)
Denver Broncos (6-5) at Houston Texans (6-5) – Dec. 3, 1 p.m. ET
Denver Broncos
- Questionable: CB Damarri Mathis (back)
Houston Texans
- Out: TE Dalton Schultz (hamstring)
- Questionable: WR Noah Brown (knee), WR Tank Dell (calf), DT Sheldon Rankins (elbow), LB Jake Hansen (hamstring/hand)
Carolina Panthers (1-10) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-7) – Dec. 3, 4:05 p.m. ET
Carolina Panthers
- Out: TE Hayden Hurst (concussion), S Vonn Bell (shoulder)
- Doubtful: TE Tommy Tremble (hip)
- Questionable: LB Yetur Gross-Matos (hamstring), LB Marquis Haynes (back), CB Jaycee Horn (hamstring), S Jeremy Chinn (quad)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Out: DT Mike Greene (calf), OLB Lavonte David (groin), LB Devin White (knee), DB Jamel Dean (ankle/foot)
- Doubtful: LB SirVocea Dennis (illness)
- Questionable: WR Chris Godwin (neck)
San Francisco 49ers (8-3) at Philadelphia Eagles (10-1) – Dec. 3, 4:25 p.m. ET
San Francisco 49ers
- Questionable: RB Jordan Mason (hamstring), WR Ray-Ray McCloud (rib), DT Arik Armstead (foot)
Philadelphia Eagles
- Out: LB Zach Cunningham (hamstring), S Justin Evans (knee)
- Doubtful: TE Dallas Goedert (forearm)
- Questionable: TE Grant Calcaterra (ankle), DT Fletcher Cox (groin)
Cleveland Browns (7-4) at Los Angeles Rams (5-6) – Dec. 3, 4:25 p.m. ET
Cleveland Browns
- Out: QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson (concussion), WR Marquise Goodwin (concussion), CB Denzel Ward (shoulder)
- Questionable: C Nick Harris (knee)
Los Angeles Rams
- Out: S Quentin Lake (hamstring)
- Questionable: LB Michael Hoecht (knee)
SNF: Kansas City Chiefs (8-3) at Green Bay Packers (5-6) – Dec. 3, 8:20 p.m. ET
Kansas City Chiefs
- Out: LB Nick Bolton (wrist)
- Questionable: RB Jerick McKinnon (groin)
Green Bay Packers
- Out: RB Aaron Jones (knee)
- Doubtful: CB Eric Stokes (hamstring)
- Questionable: WR Jayden Reed (chest), WR Dontayvion Wicks (knee), TE Josiah Deguara (hip), LB De’Vondre Campbell (neck), CB Jaire Alexander (shoulder), CB Robert Rochell (calf), S Rudy Ford (biceps/groin), S Darnell Savage (calf)
Cincinnati Bengals (5-6) at Jacksonville Jaguars (8-3) – Dec. 4, 8:15 p.m. ET
- Released Saturday Afternoon