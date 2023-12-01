Our NFL Week 13 player props include Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth and New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson.

NFL Week 13 Player Props

Pat Freiermuth Over 32.5 Receiving Yards (-121)

Chalk one up for the coverage scheme bros. #Steelers gameplan apparently highlighted Pat Freiermuth, and he ended up leading the entire slate in receiving yards. Via ESPN: pic.twitter.com/82nfliYT6i — Adam Levitan (@adamlevitan) November 27, 2023

Mike Tomlin fired offensive coordinator Matt Canada after the team’s Week 11 loss to the Cleveland Browns. In the team’s first game without Canada, the Steelers gained over 400 yards of offense for the first time in 59 games.

Besides the removal of Canada, the Steelers’ offense also thrived thanks to the return of a healthy Pat Freiermuth. The Steelers tight caught nine receptions on 11 targets for 120 yards in his second game back from injury.

The Steelers offense now draws a Cardinals defense that has excelled at guarding the tight end, allowing only 37.50 yards/game. However, Freiermuth’s total of 32.5 receiving yards is too low for one of Kenny Pickett’s favorite targets. Freiermuth hits his over against the Cardinals.

Rhamondre Stevenson Over 62.5 Rushing Yards (-109)

It’s hard to find any bright spot on this New England Patriots team. If there’s one silver lining, it’s been the recent play of running back Rhamondre Stevenson.

Stevenson has rushed for at least 87 yards in three straight games, including a 97-yard performance last week against the Giants. Stevenson now plays a Los Angeles Chargers’ defense giving up 110.6 rushing yards per game.

With Bailey Zappe expected to start, Stevenson should see 20+ carries, opening the door for a big day on the ground.