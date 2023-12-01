NFL News and Rumors

NFL Week 13 Player Props: Pat Freiermuth Among Best Bets

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth

Our NFL Week 13 player props include Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth and New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson. 

NFL Week 13 Player Props

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

The Best NFL Betting Sites in 2023

$1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now
$750 Sportsbook Bonus
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now
125% Welcome Bonus, Up To $3,125 in Free Bets
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now
$750 Sports Betting Bonus
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now

NFL Week 13 Player Props

Pat Freiermuth Over 32.5 Receiving Yards (-121)

Mike Tomlin fired offensive coordinator Matt Canada after the team’s Week 11 loss to the Cleveland Browns. In the team’s first game without Canada, the Steelers gained over 400 yards of offense for the first time in 59 games.

Besides the removal of Canada, the Steelers’ offense also thrived thanks to the return of a healthy Pat Freiermuth. The Steelers tight caught nine receptions on 11 targets for 120 yards in his second game back from injury.

The Steelers offense now draws a Cardinals defense that has excelled at guarding the tight end, allowing only 37.50 yards/game. However, Freiermuth’s total of 32.5 receiving yards is too low for one of Kenny Pickett’s favorite targets. Freiermuth hits his over against the Cardinals.

Bet on Pat Freiermuth Over 32.5 Receiving Yards (-121) at BetOnline

Rhamondre Stevenson Over 62.5 Rushing Yards (-109)

New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson
Oct 15, 2023; Paradise, Nevada, USA; New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) rushes against the Las Vegas Raiders during the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

It’s hard to find any bright spot on this New England Patriots team. If there’s one silver lining, it’s been the recent play of running back Rhamondre Stevenson.

Stevenson has rushed for at least 87 yards in three straight games, including a 97-yard performance last week against the Giants. Stevenson now plays a Los Angeles Chargers’ defense giving up 110.6 rushing yards per game.

With Bailey Zappe expected to start, Stevenson should see 20+ carries, opening the door for a big day on the ground.

Bet on Rhamondre Stevenson Over 62.5 Rushing Yards (-109) at BetOnline
Topics  
NFL News and Rumors NFL picks
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown

NFL Week 13 Expert Picks Against the Spread: Lions Among Best Bets

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  53min
NFL News and Rumors
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) and quarterback Dak Prescott (4)
Seahawks vs. Cowboys Same Game Parlay For Thursday Night Football
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  9h
NFL News and Rumors
Zach Ertz
JJ Watt Outscoops ESPN’s Adam Schefter In Announcing TE Zach Ertz’s Release From Arizona Cardinals
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  10h
NFL News and Rumors
Michael Irvin
Michael Irvin Never Wants His No. 88 Jersey Retired
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  11h
NFL News and Rumors
Eagles’ Jason Kelce Has Highest Selling NFL Jersey On Black Friday
Eagles’ Jason Kelce Has Highest Selling NFL Jersey On Black Friday
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  16h
NFL News and Rumors
Seattle Seahawks place kicker Jason Myers
Seahawks vs. Cowboys: Best Thursday Night Football Player Props
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Nov 30 2023
NFL News and Rumors
Joe Flacco
Are The Cleveland Browns Entering The QB1 Joe Flacco Era?
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Nov 29 2023
More News
Arrow to top