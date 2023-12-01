NFL News and Rumors

NFL Week 13 Same Game Parlay: +425 SGP Pick

Titans running back Derrick Henry

Our NFL Week 13 same game parlay involves an AFC South matchup between the Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans.

NFL Week 13 SGP:

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

NFL Week 13 Same Game Parlay

SGP (+425): Derrick Henry Over 63.5 Rushing Yards, Derrick Henry 1+ Touchdown, Zack Moss 1+ Touchdown

Derrick Henry is returning to form. King Henry rushed for 76 yards and two touchdowns in the Titans’ Week 12 win against the Panthers. Henry has at least 75 rushing yards in four of his last six games.

When the Titans faced the Colts in Week 5, Henry rushed for 43 yards in a 23-16 loss. While speaking to reporters this week, Henry said, “43 yards makes me want to cringe.” Henry is motivated to avenge his performance from Week 5.

Henry has thrived against the Titans, rushing for 1,330 rushing yards in 15 career games against Indianapolis, the third most all-time.

The last time these two teams played, Colts defensive tackle Grover Stewart was one of the main reasons Henry struggled. Stewart is out for Sunday’s game due to a PED suspension. Without Stewart, the Colts are now ranked 26th in run defense (129.3 yards/game)

King Henry hits his rushing prop and adds a touchdown to his box score.

With Jonathan Taylor set to miss multiple weeks with a thumb injury, Zack Moss will step in as the starter, a role he previously held at the beginning of the season.

Moss rushed for 523 yards and four touchdowns in the first six games of the season.

One of Moss’ best games came against the Titans in Week 5, with 23 carries for 165 yards and two touchdowns.

Even with the Titans stacking the box to stop the run, Tennessee is not the elite run defense of years past. Moss finds a way into the end zone on Sunday.

Bet on Week 13 SGP (+425) at BetOnline
