NFL Week 14 Same Game Parlay: +600 SGP Pick

Dan Girolamo
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) celebrate

Our NFL Week 14 same game parlay involves a terrific AFC matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs.

NFL Week 14 SGP:

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

NFL Week 14 Same Game Parlay

SGP (+600): Josh Allen Over 1.5 Passing Touchdowns, Josh Allen 1+ Touchdown, Rashee Rice Over 51.5 Receiving Yards

If the Bills were not 6-6, Josh Allen would be the overwhelming favorite to win the MVP.

Allen has thrown for 3,214 yards, 24 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions, with 342 yards rushing and nine touchdowns on the ground.

Allen is a one-man-wrecking crew that has given the Chiefs. In three games against Kansas City, Allen has thrown for 766 yards, eight touchdowns, and one interception with a 110.8 passer rating. More importantly, the Bills are 2-1 in those games.

With Buffalo’s season on the line, Allen must wear the Superman cape on Sunday. Allen has thrown for at least two touchdowns in eight of 11 games. The star QB has also rushed for a touchdown in eight of 10 games.

Expect Allen to end the game with at least three total touchdowns.

For Kansas City, Rashee Rice has emerged as Patrick Mahomes’ No. 2 option behind Travis Kelce.

Rice has 16 catches on 19 targets for 171 yards over the past two games. Despite being Mahomes’ most trustworthy receiver, Rice’s receiving total is still low at 51.5, a number he’s surpassed in five of seven games.

Rice makes it six of eight by the end of Sunday’s game.

Bet on Week 14 SGP (+600) at BetOnline
NFL News and Rumors
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
