NFL Week 14 Same Game Parlay: +600 SGP Pick

Our NFL Week 14 same game parlay involves a terrific AFC matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs.

NFL Week 14 SGP:

NFL Week 14 Same Game Parlay

SGP (+600): Josh Allen Over 1.5 Passing Touchdowns, Josh Allen 1+ Touchdown, Rashee Rice Over 51.5 Receiving Yards

If the Bills were not 6-6, Josh Allen would be the overwhelming favorite to win the MVP.

Allen has thrown for 3,214 yards, 24 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions, with 342 yards rushing and nine touchdowns on the ground.

Allen is a one-man-wrecking crew that has given the Chiefs. In three games against Kansas City, Allen has thrown for 766 yards, eight touchdowns, and one interception with a 110.8 passer rating. More importantly, the Bills are 2-1 in those games.

With Buffalo’s season on the line, Allen must wear the Superman cape on Sunday. Allen has thrown for at least two touchdowns in eight of 11 games. The star QB has also rushed for a touchdown in eight of 10 games.

Expect Allen to end the game with at least three total touchdowns.

Travis Kelce says Rashee Rice, "Could be a number one on this team, he could be a number one in the league." I am convinced this kid is going to be a star! 🔥pic.twitter.com/wlxAH4Iy70 — Brad Henson Productions (@BradHensonPro) December 1, 2023

For Kansas City, Rashee Rice has emerged as Patrick Mahomes’ No. 2 option behind Travis Kelce.

Rice has 16 catches on 19 targets for 171 yards over the past two games. Despite being Mahomes’ most trustworthy receiver, Rice’s receiving total is still low at 51.5, a number he’s surpassed in five of seven games.

Rice makes it six of eight by the end of Sunday’s game.