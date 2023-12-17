The NFL Week 15 Injury Report is live. Which players are out? Below, we examine the injury updates from around the NFL for Week 15.

Notable Week 15 Injuries

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill is inactive today. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 17, 2023

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud will miss Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans with a concussion. Stroud suffered the injury against the Jets in Week 14. Case Keenum will start for Houston.

The Miami Dolphins will be without star wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who is dealing with an ankle injury.

Other notable players that have been ruled out include New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave, Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco, San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Arik Armstead, and Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson.

NFL Week 15 Injury Report

Actives today include:

🏈Jamaal Williams

🏈Noah Brown

🏈Aaron Jones

🏈Chris Godwin

🏈De’Von Achane Inactives include:

🏈AJ Dillon

🏈Christian Watson

🏈Tyreek Hill

🏈Chris Olave

🏈Nico Collins — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 17, 2023

Minnesota Vikings (7-6) vs. Cincinnati Bengals (7-6) – Dec. 16, 1 p.m. ET

Vikings

Out: RB Alexander Mattison (ankle), WR Jalen Nailor (concussion), OT Brian O’Neill (ankle)

RB Alexander Mattison (ankle), WR Jalen Nailor (concussion), OT Brian O’Neill (ankle) Questionable: WR Justin Jefferson (chest), G Chris Reed (illness)

Bengals

Questionable: TE Drew Sample (illness), OT Jackson Carman (illness), LB Joe Bachie (oblique)

Pittsburgh Steelers (7-6) at Indianapolis Colts (7-6) – Dec. 16, 4:30 p.m. ET

Steelers

Out: QB Kenny Pickett (ankle).

QB Kenny Pickett (ankle). Questionable: L Isaac Seumalo (shoulder).

Colts

Out: RB Jonathan Taylor (thumb), RT Braden Smith (knee), LB Selgin Olubi (hip)

Denver Broncos (7-6) at Detroit Lions (9-4) – Dec. 16, 8:15 p.m. ET

Broncos

Out: TE Greg Dulcich (hamstring/foot), OLB Nik Bonitto (knee)

TE Greg Dulcich (hamstring/foot), OLB Nik Bonitto (knee) Questionable: S P.J. Locke (neck)

Lions

Out: QB Hendon Hooker (knee).

QB Hendon Hooker (knee). Questionable: WR Josh Reynolds (back), OT Taylor Decker (back), C Frank Ragnow (knee/back/toe), DL Benito Jones (neck).

Atlanta Falcons (6-7) at Carolina Panthers (1-12) – Dec. 17, 1 p.m. ET

Falcons

Out: OL Kaleb McGary (knee/illness), DL David Onyemata (ankle), DL Kentavius Street (pectoral)

OL Kaleb McGary (knee/illness), DL David Onyemata (ankle), DL Kentavius Street (pectoral) Questionable: OL Drew Dalman (ankle), OL Chris Lindstrom (ankle), OL Jake Matthews (knee), DL LaCale London (knee), LB Bud Dupree (back), LB Nate Landman (knee), K Younghoe Koo (illness)

Panthers

Out: TE Hayden Hurst (concussion), TE Ian Thomas (ankle), G Justin McCray (calf)

TE Hayden Hurst (concussion), TE Ian Thomas (ankle), G Justin McCray (calf) Questionable: LB Amare Barno (illness), LB Brian Burns (ankle), LB Yetur Gross-Matos (knee), CB D’Shawn Jamison (illness), S Sam Franklin Jr. (illness), S Jammie Robinson (finger), S Xavier Woods (illness)

Chicago Bears (5-8) at Cleveland Browns (8-5) – Dec. 17, 1 p.m. ET

Bears

Out: WR Equanimeous St. Brown (pectoral), LB Noah Sewell (knee)

WR Equanimeous St. Brown (pectoral), LB Noah Sewell (knee) Questionable: WR DJ Moore (ankle), DB Jaquan Brisker (groin)

Browns

Out: C Ethan Pocic (stringer), DE Ogbo Okoronbkwo (pectoral), S Juan Thornhill (calf)

C Ethan Pocic (stringer), DE Ogbo Okoronbkwo (pectoral), S Juan Thornhill (calf) Questionable: DE Jordan Elliot (concussion), LB Anthony Walker (knee), CB Denzel Ward (shoulder)

Kansas City Chiefs (8-5) at New England Patriots (3-10) – Dec. 17, 1 p.m. ET

Chiefs

Out: RB Isiah Pacheco (shoulder), WR Justyn Ross (not injury related/return from suspension), OL Donovan Smith (neck)

RB Isiah Pacheco (shoulder), WR Justyn Ross (not injury related/return from suspension), OL Donovan Smith (neck) Questionable: DB Josh Williams (illness)

Patriots

Out: RB Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle)

RB Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) Questionable: WR DeVante Parker (knee), WR Matthew Slater (groin), WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (ankle), WR Tyquan Thornton (hamstring), TE Pharoah Brown (foot), OT Tren Brown (ankle/hand/illness), DL Christian Barmore (shoulder/illness), LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (knee)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-7) at Green Bay Packers (6-7) – Dec. 17, 1 p.m. ET

Buccaneers

Out: DL William Gholston (knee/ankle), CB Carlton Davis (groin), S Ryan Neal (back)

DL William Gholston (knee/ankle), CB Carlton Davis (groin), S Ryan Neal (back) Questionable: WR Chris Godwin (knee), NT Vita Vea (toe), LB Devin White (foot), CB Jamel Dean (ankle/foot), LS Zach Triner (elbow)

Packers

Out: WR Christian Watson (hamstring), RB AJ Dillon (thumb),

WR Christian Watson (hamstring), RB AJ Dillon (thumb), Questionable: RB Aaron Jones (knee), WR Dontayvion Wicks (ankle), LB Quay Walker (shoulder), CB Jaire Alexander (shoulder), CB Eric Stokes (hamstring), S Darnell Savage (shoulder)

New York Jets (5-8) at Miami Dolphins (9-4) – Dec. 17, 1 p.m. ET

Jets

Out: QB Aaron Rodgers (Achilles), WR Jason Brownlee (ankle), LB Zaire Barnes Zaire Barnes (hamstring)

QB Aaron Rodgers (Achilles), WR Jason Brownlee (ankle), LB Zaire Barnes Zaire Barnes (hamstring) Doubtful: OL Carter Warren (hip)

OL Carter Warren (hip) Questionable: RB Nick Bawden (knee), OL Max Mitchell (neck), OL Joe TIppmann (shoulder), DL John Franklin-Myers (ankle), DL Will McDonald IV (knee)

Dolphins

Out: RB Chris Brooks (knee), OL Robert Hunt (hamstring), S DeShon Elliot (concussion), WR Tyreek Hill

RB Chris Brooks (knee), OL Robert Hunt (hamstring), S DeShon Elliot (concussion), WR Tyreek Hill Questionable: RB De’Von Achane (toe), WR Tyreek Hill (ankle), OL Liam Eichenberg (calf), OL Austin Jackon (oblique), OT Terron Armstead (knee/ankle), LB Andrew Van Ginklel (oblique), CB Xavien Howard (hip), S Jevon Holland (knees)

New York Giants (5-8) at New Orleans Saints (6-7) – Dec. 17, 1 p.m. ET

Giants

Doubtful: OT Evan Neal (ankle)

OT Evan Neal (ankle) Questionable: TE Darren Waller (hamstring), OL Justin Pugh (calf), DL Dexter Lawrence (hamstring)

Saints

Out: RB Kendre Miller (ankle), DE Isaiah Foskey (quad), WR Chris Olave (ankle), DE Payton Turner (toe)

RB Kendre Miller (ankle), DE Isaiah Foskey (quad), WR Chris Olave (ankle), DE Payton Turner (toe) Questionable: RB Jamaal Williams (groin), OT Ryan Ramczyk (rest/knee)

Houston Texans (7-6) at Tennessee Titans (5-8) – Dec. 17, 1 p.m. ET

Texans

Out: WR Nico Collins (calf), QB C.J. Stroud (concussion), OT George Fant (hip), DE Will Anderson Jr. (ankle), LB Blake Cashman (hamstring), CB Tavierre Thomas (hamstring)

WR Nico Collins (calf), QB C.J. Stroud (concussion), OT George Fant (hip), DE Will Anderson Jr. (ankle), LB Blake Cashman (hamstring), CB Tavierre Thomas (hamstring) Questionable: WR Noah Brown (knee), OT Shaq Mason (calf), LB Henry To’oTo’o, CB Steven Nelson (wrist)

Titans

Out: WR Kyle Philips (hamstring), TE Josh Whyle (knee), DL Teair Tart (non-injury related/personal), DL Jeffery Simmons (knee)

WR Kyle Philips (hamstring), TE Josh Whyle (knee), DL Teair Tart (non-injury related/personal), DL Jeffery Simmons (knee) Questionable: WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (illness), DL Denico Autry (knee/illness), LB Azeez Al-Shaair (illness), LB Jack Gibbens (back), S K’Von Wallace (quad)

San Francisco 49ers (10-3) at Arizona Cardinals (3-10) – Dec. 17, 4:05 p.m. ET

49ers

Out: RB Elijah Mitchell (knee), TE Ross Dwelley (ankle), DT Arik Armstead (foot/knee), DT Javon Hargrave (hamstring), LB Oren Burks (knee)

RB Elijah Mitchell (knee), TE Ross Dwelley (ankle), DT Arik Armstead (foot/knee), DT Javon Hargrave (hamstring), LB Oren Burks (knee) Questionable: OG Aaron Banks (hip), OG Spencer Burford (knee), LB Dre Greenlaw (hip/ankle), CB Charvarius Ward (groin)

Cardinals

Out: LB Tyreke Smith (not injury related/travel), CB Bobby Price (quadricep)

LB Tyreke Smith (not injury related/travel), CB Bobby Price (quadricep) Questionable: WR Marquise Brown (heel), WR Michael Wilson (neck), TE Geoff Swaim (back), OG Elijah Wilkinson (neck), LB Krys Barnes (ribs), P Blake Gillikin (back), S Budda Baker (illness)

Washington Commanders (4-9) at Los Angeles Rams (6-7) – Dec. 17, 4:05 p.m. ET

Commanders

Out: RB Brian Robinson Jr. (hamstring), TE Curtis Hodges (back), DE James Smith-Williams (hamstring)

Rams

Questionable: WR Tutu Atwell (concussion), OT Rob Havenstein (groin), DT Aaron Donald (groin)

Dallas Cowboys (10-3) at Buffalo Bills (7-6) – Dec. 17, 4:25 p.m. ET

Cowboys

Out: DT Johnathan Hankins (knee/ankle)

DT Johnathan Hankins (knee/ankle) Questionable: WR Brandin Cooks (illness), WR Jalen Tolbert (illness), OT Matt Waletzko (shoulder), DE Viliami Fehoko Jr. (knee), CB Stephon Gillmore (illness), S Malik Hooker (ankle)

Bills

Out: DE A.J. Espenesa (rib), S Micah Hyde (neck stinger)

DE A.J. Espenesa (rib), S Micah Hyde (neck stinger) Questionable: WR Justin Shorter (hamstring), CB Kaiir Elam (ankle)

SNF: Baltimore Ravens (10-3) at Jacksonville Jaguars (8-5) – Dec. 17, 8:15 p.m. ET

Ravens

Questionable: LB Malik Hamm (ankle), S Kyle Hamilton (knee)

Jaguars

Out: CB Tyson Campbell (quadricep), S Andre Cisco (groin)

CB Tyson Campbell (quadricep), S Andre Cisco (groin) Questionable: WR Jamal Agnew (shoulder), TE Brenton Strange (foot), OL Ezra Cleveland (knee), OL Walker Little (hamstring), CB Christian Braswell (hamstring), CB Tre Herndon (concussion), LS Ross Matiscik (back)

MNF: Philadelphia Eagles (10-3) at Seattle Seahawks (6-7) – Dec. 18, 8:15 p.m. ET

Eagles

Out: OL Cam Jurgens (pectoral), LB Zach Cunningham (knee), CB Darius Slay (knee)

OL Cam Jurgens (pectoral), LB Zach Cunningham (knee), CB Darius Slay (knee) Questionable: QB Jalen Hurts (illness)

Seahawks

Questionable: QB Geno Smith (groin), WR D’Wayne Eskridge (ribs), LB Nick Bellore (knee), CB Devon Witherspoon (hip), S Jamal Adams (knee)