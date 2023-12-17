The NFL Week 15 Injury Report is live. Which players are out? Below, we examine the injury updates from around the NFL for Week 15.
Notable Week 15 Injuries
Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill is inactive today.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 17, 2023
Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud will miss Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans with a concussion. Stroud suffered the injury against the Jets in Week 14. Case Keenum will start for Houston.
The Miami Dolphins will be without star wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who is dealing with an ankle injury.
Other notable players that have been ruled out include New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave, Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco, San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Arik Armstead, and Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson.
NFL Week 15 Injury Report
Actives today include:
🏈Jamaal Williams
🏈Noah Brown
🏈Aaron Jones
🏈Chris Godwin
🏈De’Von Achane
Inactives include:
🏈AJ Dillon
🏈Christian Watson
🏈Tyreek Hill
🏈Chris Olave
🏈Nico Collins
Minnesota Vikings (7-6) vs. Cincinnati Bengals (7-6) – Dec. 16, 1 p.m. ET
Vikings
- Out: RB Alexander Mattison (ankle), WR Jalen Nailor (concussion), OT Brian O’Neill (ankle)
- Questionable: WR Justin Jefferson (chest), G Chris Reed (illness)
Bengals
- Questionable: TE Drew Sample (illness), OT Jackson Carman (illness), LB Joe Bachie (oblique)
Pittsburgh Steelers (7-6) at Indianapolis Colts (7-6) – Dec. 16, 4:30 p.m. ET
Steelers
- Out: QB Kenny Pickett (ankle).
- Questionable: L Isaac Seumalo (shoulder).
Colts
- Out: RB Jonathan Taylor (thumb), RT Braden Smith (knee), LB Selgin Olubi (hip)
Denver Broncos (7-6) at Detroit Lions (9-4) – Dec. 16, 8:15 p.m. ET
Broncos
- Out: TE Greg Dulcich (hamstring/foot), OLB Nik Bonitto (knee)
- Questionable: S P.J. Locke (neck)
Lions
- Out: QB Hendon Hooker (knee).
- Questionable: WR Josh Reynolds (back), OT Taylor Decker (back), C Frank Ragnow (knee/back/toe), DL Benito Jones (neck).
Atlanta Falcons (6-7) at Carolina Panthers (1-12) – Dec. 17, 1 p.m. ET
Falcons
- Out: OL Kaleb McGary (knee/illness), DL David Onyemata (ankle), DL Kentavius Street (pectoral)
- Questionable: OL Drew Dalman (ankle), OL Chris Lindstrom (ankle), OL Jake Matthews (knee), DL LaCale London (knee), LB Bud Dupree (back), LB Nate Landman (knee), K Younghoe Koo (illness)
Panthers
- Out: TE Hayden Hurst (concussion), TE Ian Thomas (ankle), G Justin McCray (calf)
- Questionable: LB Amare Barno (illness), LB Brian Burns (ankle), LB Yetur Gross-Matos (knee), CB D’Shawn Jamison (illness), S Sam Franklin Jr. (illness), S Jammie Robinson (finger), S Xavier Woods (illness)
Chicago Bears (5-8) at Cleveland Browns (8-5) – Dec. 17, 1 p.m. ET
Bears
- Out: WR Equanimeous St. Brown (pectoral), LB Noah Sewell (knee)
- Questionable: WR DJ Moore (ankle), DB Jaquan Brisker (groin)
Browns
- Out: C Ethan Pocic (stringer), DE Ogbo Okoronbkwo (pectoral), S Juan Thornhill (calf)
- Questionable: DE Jordan Elliot (concussion), LB Anthony Walker (knee), CB Denzel Ward (shoulder)
Kansas City Chiefs (8-5) at New England Patriots (3-10) – Dec. 17, 1 p.m. ET
Chiefs
- Out: RB Isiah Pacheco (shoulder), WR Justyn Ross (not injury related/return from suspension), OL Donovan Smith (neck)
- Questionable: DB Josh Williams (illness)
Patriots
- Out: RB Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle)
- Questionable: WR DeVante Parker (knee), WR Matthew Slater (groin), WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (ankle), WR Tyquan Thornton (hamstring), TE Pharoah Brown (foot), OT Tren Brown (ankle/hand/illness), DL Christian Barmore (shoulder/illness), LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (knee)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-7) at Green Bay Packers (6-7) – Dec. 17, 1 p.m. ET
Buccaneers
- Out: DL William Gholston (knee/ankle), CB Carlton Davis (groin), S Ryan Neal (back)
- Questionable: WR Chris Godwin (knee), NT Vita Vea (toe), LB Devin White (foot), CB Jamel Dean (ankle/foot), LS Zach Triner (elbow)
Packers
- Out: WR Christian Watson (hamstring), RB AJ Dillon (thumb),
- Questionable: RB Aaron Jones (knee), WR Dontayvion Wicks (ankle), LB Quay Walker (shoulder), CB Jaire Alexander (shoulder), CB Eric Stokes (hamstring), S Darnell Savage (shoulder)
New York Jets (5-8) at Miami Dolphins (9-4) – Dec. 17, 1 p.m. ET
Jets
- Out: QB Aaron Rodgers (Achilles), WR Jason Brownlee (ankle), LB Zaire Barnes Zaire Barnes (hamstring)
- Doubtful: OL Carter Warren (hip)
- Questionable: RB Nick Bawden (knee), OL Max Mitchell (neck), OL Joe TIppmann (shoulder), DL John Franklin-Myers (ankle), DL Will McDonald IV (knee)
Dolphins
- Out: RB Chris Brooks (knee), OL Robert Hunt (hamstring), S DeShon Elliot (concussion), WR Tyreek Hill
- Questionable: RB De’Von Achane (toe), WR Tyreek Hill (ankle), OL Liam Eichenberg (calf), OL Austin Jackon (oblique), OT Terron Armstead (knee/ankle), LB Andrew Van Ginklel (oblique), CB Xavien Howard (hip), S Jevon Holland (knees)
New York Giants (5-8) at New Orleans Saints (6-7) – Dec. 17, 1 p.m. ET
Giants
- Doubtful: OT Evan Neal (ankle)
- Questionable: TE Darren Waller (hamstring), OL Justin Pugh (calf), DL Dexter Lawrence (hamstring)
Saints
- Out: RB Kendre Miller (ankle), DE Isaiah Foskey (quad), WR Chris Olave (ankle), DE Payton Turner (toe)
- Questionable: RB Jamaal Williams (groin), OT Ryan Ramczyk (rest/knee)
Houston Texans (7-6) at Tennessee Titans (5-8) – Dec. 17, 1 p.m. ET
Texans
- Out: WR Nico Collins (calf), QB C.J. Stroud (concussion), OT George Fant (hip), DE Will Anderson Jr. (ankle), LB Blake Cashman (hamstring), CB Tavierre Thomas (hamstring)
- Questionable: WR Noah Brown (knee), OT Shaq Mason (calf), LB Henry To’oTo’o, CB Steven Nelson (wrist)
Titans
- Out: WR Kyle Philips (hamstring), TE Josh Whyle (knee), DL Teair Tart (non-injury related/personal), DL Jeffery Simmons (knee)
- Questionable: WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (illness), DL Denico Autry (knee/illness), LB Azeez Al-Shaair (illness), LB Jack Gibbens (back), S K’Von Wallace (quad)
San Francisco 49ers (10-3) at Arizona Cardinals (3-10) – Dec. 17, 4:05 p.m. ET
49ers
- Out: RB Elijah Mitchell (knee), TE Ross Dwelley (ankle), DT Arik Armstead (foot/knee), DT Javon Hargrave (hamstring), LB Oren Burks (knee)
- Questionable: OG Aaron Banks (hip), OG Spencer Burford (knee), LB Dre Greenlaw (hip/ankle), CB Charvarius Ward (groin)
Cardinals
- Out: LB Tyreke Smith (not injury related/travel), CB Bobby Price (quadricep)
- Questionable: WR Marquise Brown (heel), WR Michael Wilson (neck), TE Geoff Swaim (back), OG Elijah Wilkinson (neck), LB Krys Barnes (ribs), P Blake Gillikin (back), S Budda Baker (illness)
Washington Commanders (4-9) at Los Angeles Rams (6-7) – Dec. 17, 4:05 p.m. ET
Commanders
- Out: RB Brian Robinson Jr. (hamstring), TE Curtis Hodges (back), DE James Smith-Williams (hamstring)
Rams
- Questionable: WR Tutu Atwell (concussion), OT Rob Havenstein (groin), DT Aaron Donald (groin)
Dallas Cowboys (10-3) at Buffalo Bills (7-6) – Dec. 17, 4:25 p.m. ET
Cowboys
- Out: DT Johnathan Hankins (knee/ankle)
- Questionable: WR Brandin Cooks (illness), WR Jalen Tolbert (illness), OT Matt Waletzko (shoulder), DE Viliami Fehoko Jr. (knee), CB Stephon Gillmore (illness), S Malik Hooker (ankle)
Bills
- Out: DE A.J. Espenesa (rib), S Micah Hyde (neck stinger)
- Questionable: WR Justin Shorter (hamstring), CB Kaiir Elam (ankle)
SNF: Baltimore Ravens (10-3) at Jacksonville Jaguars (8-5) – Dec. 17, 8:15 p.m. ET
Ravens
- Questionable: LB Malik Hamm (ankle), S Kyle Hamilton (knee)
Jaguars
- Out: CB Tyson Campbell (quadricep), S Andre Cisco (groin)
- Questionable: WR Jamal Agnew (shoulder), TE Brenton Strange (foot), OL Ezra Cleveland (knee), OL Walker Little (hamstring), CB Christian Braswell (hamstring), CB Tre Herndon (concussion), LS Ross Matiscik (back)
MNF: Philadelphia Eagles (10-3) at Seattle Seahawks (6-7) – Dec. 18, 8:15 p.m. ET
Eagles
- Out: OL Cam Jurgens (pectoral), LB Zach Cunningham (knee), CB Darius Slay (knee)
- Questionable: QB Jalen Hurts (illness)
Seahawks
- Questionable: QB Geno Smith (groin), WR D’Wayne Eskridge (ribs), LB Nick Bellore (knee), CB Devon Witherspoon (hip), S Jamal Adams (knee)