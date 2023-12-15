NFL News and Rumors

NFL Week 15 Player Props: Back Derrick Henry

Dan Girolamo
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22)

Our NFL Week 15 player props feature Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

NFL Week 15 Player Props

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

NFL Week 15 Player Props

Derrick Henry Over 71.5 Rushing Yards (-114)

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry has been a machine over the past three games, rushing for 212 yards on 56 carries and six touchdowns.

Henry faces a Texans defense ranked eighth against the run (95.6). However, Henry has been a monster against the Texans throughout his career. Henry has rushed for 86+ yards in seven of 12 games against Houston.

Henry has at least 126 rushing yards in his last five games against the Texans. In four of those games, Henry surpassed 200 yards on the ground.

Henry dominates in the ground game on Sunday.

Bet on Derrick Henry Over 71.5 Rushing Yards (-114) at BetOnline

Josh Allen Over 1.5 Passing Touchdowns (-136)

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17)
Nov 26, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

For the Bills to beat the Cowboys, Josh Allen must wear the cape and be Superman.

We’ve seen he’s capable of these heroic performances, especially at home. Allen has thrown for 1,898 yards, 17 touchdowns, and six interceptions in home games this season. Allen has thrown for at least two touchdowns in six of seven home games.

Despite the Cowboys’ proficiency in forcing turnovers (13 interceptions), Allen has been exceptional at home and should throw for at least two touchdowns.

Bet on Josh Allen Over 1.5 Passing Touchdowns (-136) at BetOnline
Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
