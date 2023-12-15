NFL Week 15 Player Props: Back Derrick Henry

Our NFL Week 15 player props feature Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

NFL Week 15 Player Props

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Derrick Henry Over 71.5 Rushing Yards (-114)

Derrick Henry props have been printing money against the Texans the past few years😳 (H/T @ihartitz) pic.twitter.com/f6ONof3zsg — br_betting (@br_betting) December 13, 2023

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry has been a machine over the past three games, rushing for 212 yards on 56 carries and six touchdowns.

Henry faces a Texans defense ranked eighth against the run (95.6). However, Henry has been a monster against the Texans throughout his career. Henry has rushed for 86+ yards in seven of 12 games against Houston.

Henry has at least 126 rushing yards in his last five games against the Texans. In four of those games, Henry surpassed 200 yards on the ground.

Henry dominates in the ground game on Sunday.

Josh Allen Over 1.5 Passing Touchdowns (-136)

For the Bills to beat the Cowboys, Josh Allen must wear the cape and be Superman.

We’ve seen he’s capable of these heroic performances, especially at home. Allen has thrown for 1,898 yards, 17 touchdowns, and six interceptions in home games this season. Allen has thrown for at least two touchdowns in six of seven home games.

Despite the Cowboys’ proficiency in forcing turnovers (13 interceptions), Allen has been exceptional at home and should throw for at least two touchdowns.