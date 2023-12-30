The NFL Week 17 Injury Report is live. With two games left in the regular season, which players won’t suit up this weekend? Below, we examine the injury updates from around the NFL for Week 17.

Notable Week 17 Injuries

Jaguars ruled out QB Trevor Lawrence for Sunday’s game vs Panthers. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 29, 2023

In a game they must have, the Jacksonville Jaguars will be without quarterback Trevor Lawrence (right shoulder), his first game missed due to injury. C.J. Beathard will start against the Panthers.

The Chargers will be without a trio of players against the Denver Broncos. These players include wide receiver Keenan Allen (heel), wide receiver Joshua Palmer (concussion), and linebacker Joey Bosa (foot).

Other notable players that have been ruled out include Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (ankle), Lions defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown (heel), Saints offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk (knee), Chiefs offensive tackle Donovan Smith (neck), and Eagles cornerback Darius Slay (knee).

Detroit Lions (11-4) at Dallas Cowboys (10-5) – Dec. 30, 8:15 p.m. ET

Lions

Out: TE Brock Wright (hip), LB James Houston (ankle), DB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (pectoral)

TE Brock Wright (hip), LB James Houston (ankle), DB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (pectoral) Questionable: CB Cam Sutton (toe)

Cowboys

Out: RB Rico Dowdle (ankle), DT Johnathan Hankins (knee/ankle)

RB Rico Dowdle (ankle), DT Johnathan Hankins (knee/ankle) Questionable: OT Tyron Smith (back), DE Viliami Fehoko Jr. (knee)

New England Patriots (4-11) at Buffalo Bills (9-6) – Dec. 31, 1 p.m. ET

Patriots

Out: WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (ankle)

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (ankle) Questionable: WR Matthew Slater (hamstring), TE Hunter Henry (knee), DL Christian Barmore (knee), LB Anfernee Jennings (knee), CB Jonathan Jones (knee), CB Shaun Wade (hip), DB Myles Bryant (chest), S Jabrill Peppers (hamstring), S Kyle Dugger (illness)

Bills

Questionable: DE A.J. Epensa (rib), S Damar Hamlin (shoulder), DT DaQuan Jones (pectoral), WR Justin Shorter (hamstring)

Atlanta Falcons (7-8) at Chicago Bears (6-9) – Dec. 31, 1 p.m. ET

Falcons

Questionable: OL Kaleb McGary (knee)

Bears

Out: WR Darnell Mooney (concussion)

WR Darnell Mooney (concussion) Questionable: TE Cole Kmet (knee), OL Lucas Patrick (knee)

Las Vegas Raiders (7-8) at Indianapolis Colts (8-7) – Dec. 31, 1 p.m. ET

Raiders

Out: TE Michael Mayer (toe)

TE Michael Mayer (toe) Doubtful: RB Josh Jacobs (quad)

RB Josh Jacobs (quad) Questionable: OT Jermaine Eluemunor (knee), C Andre James (ankle)

Colts

Out: RB Zack Moss (forearm)

RB Zack Moss (forearm) Questionable: WR Michael Pittman Jr. (concussion/shoulder), WR D.J. Montgomery (groin), OT Braden Smith (knee), LB Cameron McGrone (illness), CB Kenny Moore II (back)

Los Angeles Rams (8-7) at New York Giants (5-10) – Dec. 31, 1 p.m. ET

Rams

Out: DB Tre Tomlinson (hamstring)

DB Tre Tomlinson (hamstring) Questionable: WR Puka Nacua (hip), OL Alaric Jackson (thigh), OL Joe Noteboom (foot), LB Ernest Jones (illness)

Giants

Doubtful: TE Lawrence Cager (groin)

TE Lawrence Cager (groin) Questionable: DB Deonte Banks (shoulder), WR Wan’Dale Robinson (quad)

Arizona Cardinals (3-12) at Philadelphia Eagles (11-4) – Dec. 31, 1 p.m. ET

Cardinals

Out: WR Marquise Brown (heel), DL Leki Fotu (hand), DL Jonathan Ledbetter (knee)

WR Marquise Brown (heel), DL Leki Fotu (hand), DL Jonathan Ledbetter (knee) Questionable: QB Kyler Murray (illness), LB Owen Pappoe (ankle), CB Bobby Price (quadricep), CB Garrett Williams (knee)

Eagles

Out: CB Darius Slay (knee)

CB Darius Slay (knee) Questionable: TE Albert Okwuegbunam (hamstring), LB Zach Cunningham (knee)

New Orleans Saints (7-8) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-7) – Dec. 31, 1 p.m. ET

Saints

Out: S Lonnie Johnson (knee), OT Ryan Ramczyk (knee)

S Lonnie Johnson (knee), OT Ryan Ramczyk (knee) Questionable: RB Alvin Kamara (illness), RB Kendre Miller (ankle), DE Payton Turner (toe), DE Isaiah Foskey (quadriceps), P Lou Hedley (illness)

Buccaneers

Out: LB Shaquil Barrett (groin), CB Carlton Davis (concussion), DL Mike Greene (calf), WR Rakim Jarrett (quadriceps), TE Ko Kieft (shoulder)

San Francisco 49ers (11-4) at Washington Commanders (4-11) – Dec. 31, 1 p.m. ET

49ers

Out: WR Jauan Jennings (concussion), TE Ross Dwelley (ankle), OT Jaylon Moore (concussion), DT Arik Armstead (foot, knee), S Ji’Ayir Brown (knee)

WR Jauan Jennings (concussion), TE Ross Dwelley (ankle), OT Jaylon Moore (concussion), DT Arik Armstead (foot, knee), S Ji’Ayir Brown (knee) Questionable: RB Jordan Mason (illness), WR Danny Gray (shoulder), G Aaron Banks (toe), LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (illness), CB Ambry Thomas (knee/ hand)

Commanders

Out: CB Kendall Fuller (knee), CB Benjamin St-Juste (concussion), S Percy Butler (wrist), C Tyler Larsen (knee), LT Charles Leno Jr. (calf)

CB Kendall Fuller (knee), CB Benjamin St-Juste (concussion), S Percy Butler (wrist), C Tyler Larsen (knee), LT Charles Leno Jr. (calf) Questionable: RT Andrew Wylie (elbow), QB Jacoby Brissett (hamstring)

Carolina Panthers (2-13) at Jacksonville Jaguars (8-7) – Dec. 31, 1 p.m. ET

Panthers

Out: QB Trevor Lawrence (right shoulder)

QB Trevor Lawrence (right shoulder) Questionable: WR Zay Jones (knee/hamstring, OL Cam Robinson (knee)

Jaguars

Out: CB Troy Hill (concussion)

CB Troy Hill (concussion) Questionable: CB Jaycee Horn (toe), LB Frankie Luvu (quad), OT Ikem Ekwonu (foot), LB Marquis Haynes (back)

Miami Dolphins (11-4) at Baltimore Ravens (12-3) – Dec. 31, 1 p.m. ET

Dolphins

Out: WR Jaylen Waddle (ankle)

WR Jaylen Waddle (ankle) Doubtful: G Robert Hunt (hamstring)

G Robert Hunt (hamstring) Questionable: RB Raheem Mostert (knee/ankle), OL Liam Eichenberg (calf/ankle), OT Austin Jackson (oblique), G Lester Cotton (hip), CB Jalen Ramsey (knee) CB Xavien Howard (hip/thumb), S Jevon Holland (knees)

Ravens

Out: CB Jalyn Armour-Davis (concussion)

CB Jalyn Armour-Davis (concussion) Questionable: WR Zay Flowers (calf), G Kevin Zeitler (knee/quad), LB Del’Shawn Phillips (shoulder), CB Brandon Stephens (ankle), S Kyle Hamilton (knee)

Tennessee Titans (5-10) at Houston Texans (8-7) – Dec. 31, 1 p.m. ET

Titans

Out: CB Caleb Farley (back)

CB Caleb Farley (back) Questionable: TE Josh Whyle (knee), DL Marlon Davidson (groin), CB Tre Avery (knee)

Texans

Out: DE Jonathan Greenard (ankle)

DE Jonathan Greenard (ankle) Questionable: FB Andrew Beck (calf), DE Will Anderson Jr. (ankle), DT Maliek Collins (hip), DT Sheldon Rankins (ankle), CB Steven Nelson (foot/hamstring/hand)

Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7) at Seattle Seahawks (8-7) – Dec. 31, 4:05 p.m. ET

Steelers

Out: LB Elandon Roberts (pectoral), S Trenton Thompson (neck), S Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee)

LB Elandon Roberts (pectoral), S Trenton Thompson (neck), S Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee) Questionable: QB Kenny Pickett (ankle)

Seahawks

Out: WR D’Wayne Eskridge (ribs), OT Jason Peters (foot), DE Mario Edwards (knee), LB Frank Clark (not injury related – resting player), S Jamal Adams (knee)

WR D’Wayne Eskridge (ribs), OT Jason Peters (foot), DE Mario Edwards (knee), LB Frank Clark (not injury related – resting player), S Jamal Adams (knee) Questionable: RB Kenneth Walker (shoulder, illness), WR DK Metcalf (back), LB Nick Bellore (knee), LB Jordyn Brooks (ankle), CB Devon Witherspoon (hip)

Los Angeles Chargers (5-10) at Denver Broncos (7-8) – Dec. 31, 4:25 p.m. ET

Chargers

Out: WR Keenan Allen (heel), WR Joshua Palmer (concussion), LB Joey Bosa (foot).

WR Keenan Allen (heel), WR Joshua Palmer (concussion), LB Joey Bosa (foot). Doubtful: LB Kenneth Murray, LB Tanner Muse (knee), DT Nick Williams (shoulder).

LB Kenneth Murray, LB Tanner Muse (knee), DT Nick Williams (shoulder). Questionable: TE Nick Vannett (back), OL Zion Johnson (ankle), DB Deane Leonard (heel).

Broncos

Out: WR Courtland Sutton (concussion), OT Alex Palczewski (knee)

WR Courtland Sutton (concussion), OT Alex Palczewski (knee) Questionable: RB Dwayne Washington (illness), WR Jerry Jeudy (illness), WR Marvin Mims Jr. (hamstring)

Cincinnati Bengals (8-7) at Kansas City Chiefs (9-6) – Dec. 31, 4:25 p.m. ET

Bengals

Questionable: WR Ja’Marr Chase (shoulder), CB Jalen Davis (groin)

Chiefs

Out: WR Kadarius Toney (hip), OT Donovan Smith (neck)

WR Kadarius Toney (hip), OT Donovan Smith (neck) Questionable: CB L’Jarius Sneed (calf), RB Isiah Pacheco (shoulder/concussion), RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (illness), WR Mecole Hardman (thumb)

SNF: Green Bay Packers (7-8) at Minnesota Vikings (7-8) – Dec. 31, 8:15 p.m. ET

Packers

Doubtful: WR Christian Watson (hamstring), LB De’Vondre Campbell (neck), TE Luke Musgrave (kidney), RB Emanuel Wilson (shoulder) and OT Luke Tenuta (ankle)

WR Christian Watson (hamstring), LB De’Vondre Campbell (neck), TE Luke Musgrave (kidney), RB Emanuel Wilson (shoulder) and OT Luke Tenuta (ankle) Questionable: S Darnell Savage (shoulder), WR Dontayvion Wicks (chest/ankle), DL T.J. Slaton (knee/foot) CB Robert Rochell (neck).

Vikings

Out: S Theo Jackson (toe), CB Byron Murphy Jr. (knee), WR Jalen Nailor (concussion), DT Jaquelin Roy (ankle).

S Theo Jackson (toe), CB Byron Murphy Jr. (knee), WR Jalen Nailor (concussion), DT Jaquelin Roy (ankle). Questionable: WR Jordan Addison (ankle), CB Mehki Blackmon (shoulder/illness), LB Troy Dye (wrist)