The NFL Week 17 Injury Report is live. With two games left in the regular season, which players won’t suit up this weekend? Below, we examine the injury updates from around the NFL for Week 17.
Notable Week 17 Injuries
Jaguars ruled out QB Trevor Lawrence for Sunday’s game vs Panthers.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 29, 2023
In a game they must have, the Jacksonville Jaguars will be without quarterback Trevor Lawrence (right shoulder), his first game missed due to injury. C.J. Beathard will start against the Panthers.
The Chargers will be without a trio of players against the Denver Broncos. These players include wide receiver Keenan Allen (heel), wide receiver Joshua Palmer (concussion), and linebacker Joey Bosa (foot).
Other notable players that have been ruled out include Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (ankle), Lions defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown (heel), Saints offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk (knee), Chiefs offensive tackle Donovan Smith (neck), and Eagles cornerback Darius Slay (knee).
NFL Week 17 Injury Report
Detroit Lions (11-4) at Dallas Cowboys (10-5) – Dec. 30, 8:15 p.m. ET
Lions
- Out: TE Brock Wright (hip), LB James Houston (ankle), DB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (pectoral)
- Questionable: CB Cam Sutton (toe)
Cowboys
- Out: RB Rico Dowdle (ankle), DT Johnathan Hankins (knee/ankle)
- Questionable: OT Tyron Smith (back), DE Viliami Fehoko Jr. (knee)
New England Patriots (4-11) at Buffalo Bills (9-6) – Dec. 31, 1 p.m. ET
Patriots
- Out: WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (ankle)
- Questionable: WR Matthew Slater (hamstring), TE Hunter Henry (knee), DL Christian Barmore (knee), LB Anfernee Jennings (knee), CB Jonathan Jones (knee), CB Shaun Wade (hip), DB Myles Bryant (chest), S Jabrill Peppers (hamstring), S Kyle Dugger (illness)
Bills
- Questionable: DE A.J. Epensa (rib), S Damar Hamlin (shoulder), DT DaQuan Jones (pectoral), WR Justin Shorter (hamstring)
Atlanta Falcons (7-8) at Chicago Bears (6-9) – Dec. 31, 1 p.m. ET
Falcons
- Questionable: OL Kaleb McGary (knee)
Bears
- Out: WR Darnell Mooney (concussion)
- Questionable: TE Cole Kmet (knee), OL Lucas Patrick (knee)
Las Vegas Raiders (7-8) at Indianapolis Colts (8-7) – Dec. 31, 1 p.m. ET
Raiders
- Out: TE Michael Mayer (toe)
- Doubtful: RB Josh Jacobs (quad)
- Questionable: OT Jermaine Eluemunor (knee), C Andre James (ankle)
Colts
- Out: RB Zack Moss (forearm)
- Questionable: WR Michael Pittman Jr. (concussion/shoulder), WR D.J. Montgomery (groin), OT Braden Smith (knee), LB Cameron McGrone (illness), CB Kenny Moore II (back)
Los Angeles Rams (8-7) at New York Giants (5-10) – Dec. 31, 1 p.m. ET
Rams
- Out: DB Tre Tomlinson (hamstring)
- Questionable: WR Puka Nacua (hip), OL Alaric Jackson (thigh), OL Joe Noteboom (foot), LB Ernest Jones (illness)
Giants
- Doubtful: TE Lawrence Cager (groin)
- Questionable: DB Deonte Banks (shoulder), WR Wan’Dale Robinson (quad)
Arizona Cardinals (3-12) at Philadelphia Eagles (11-4) – Dec. 31, 1 p.m. ET
Cardinals
- Out: WR Marquise Brown (heel), DL Leki Fotu (hand), DL Jonathan Ledbetter (knee)
- Questionable: QB Kyler Murray (illness), LB Owen Pappoe (ankle), CB Bobby Price (quadricep), CB Garrett Williams (knee)
Eagles
- Out: CB Darius Slay (knee)
- Questionable: TE Albert Okwuegbunam (hamstring), LB Zach Cunningham (knee)
New Orleans Saints (7-8) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-7) – Dec. 31, 1 p.m. ET
Saints
- Out: S Lonnie Johnson (knee), OT Ryan Ramczyk (knee)
- Questionable: RB Alvin Kamara (illness), RB Kendre Miller (ankle), DE Payton Turner (toe), DE Isaiah Foskey (quadriceps), P Lou Hedley (illness)
Buccaneers
- Out: LB Shaquil Barrett (groin), CB Carlton Davis (concussion), DL Mike Greene (calf), WR Rakim Jarrett (quadriceps), TE Ko Kieft (shoulder)
San Francisco 49ers (11-4) at Washington Commanders (4-11) – Dec. 31, 1 p.m. ET
49ers
- Out: WR Jauan Jennings (concussion), TE Ross Dwelley (ankle), OT Jaylon Moore (concussion), DT Arik Armstead (foot, knee), S Ji’Ayir Brown (knee)
- Questionable: RB Jordan Mason (illness), WR Danny Gray (shoulder), G Aaron Banks (toe), LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (illness), CB Ambry Thomas (knee/ hand)
Commanders
- Out: CB Kendall Fuller (knee), CB Benjamin St-Juste (concussion), S Percy Butler (wrist), C Tyler Larsen (knee), LT Charles Leno Jr. (calf)
- Questionable: RT Andrew Wylie (elbow), QB Jacoby Brissett (hamstring)
Carolina Panthers (2-13) at Jacksonville Jaguars (8-7) – Dec. 31, 1 p.m. ET
Panthers
- Out: QB Trevor Lawrence (right shoulder)
- Questionable: WR Zay Jones (knee/hamstring, OL Cam Robinson (knee)
Jaguars
- Out: CB Troy Hill (concussion)
- Questionable: CB Jaycee Horn (toe), LB Frankie Luvu (quad), OT Ikem Ekwonu (foot), LB Marquis Haynes (back)
Miami Dolphins (11-4) at Baltimore Ravens (12-3) – Dec. 31, 1 p.m. ET
Dolphins
- Out: WR Jaylen Waddle (ankle)
- Doubtful: G Robert Hunt (hamstring)
- Questionable: RB Raheem Mostert (knee/ankle), OL Liam Eichenberg (calf/ankle), OT Austin Jackson (oblique), G Lester Cotton (hip), CB Jalen Ramsey (knee) CB Xavien Howard (hip/thumb), S Jevon Holland (knees)
Ravens
- Out: CB Jalyn Armour-Davis (concussion)
- Questionable: WR Zay Flowers (calf), G Kevin Zeitler (knee/quad), LB Del’Shawn Phillips (shoulder), CB Brandon Stephens (ankle), S Kyle Hamilton (knee)
Tennessee Titans (5-10) at Houston Texans (8-7) – Dec. 31, 1 p.m. ET
Titans
- Out: CB Caleb Farley (back)
- Questionable: TE Josh Whyle (knee), DL Marlon Davidson (groin), CB Tre Avery (knee)
Texans
- Out: DE Jonathan Greenard (ankle)
- Questionable: FB Andrew Beck (calf), DE Will Anderson Jr. (ankle), DT Maliek Collins (hip), DT Sheldon Rankins (ankle), CB Steven Nelson (foot/hamstring/hand)
Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7) at Seattle Seahawks (8-7) – Dec. 31, 4:05 p.m. ET
Steelers
- Out: LB Elandon Roberts (pectoral), S Trenton Thompson (neck), S Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee)
- Questionable: QB Kenny Pickett (ankle)
Seahawks
- Out: WR D’Wayne Eskridge (ribs), OT Jason Peters (foot), DE Mario Edwards (knee), LB Frank Clark (not injury related – resting player), S Jamal Adams (knee)
- Questionable: RB Kenneth Walker (shoulder, illness), WR DK Metcalf (back), LB Nick Bellore (knee), LB Jordyn Brooks (ankle), CB Devon Witherspoon (hip)
Los Angeles Chargers (5-10) at Denver Broncos (7-8) – Dec. 31, 4:25 p.m. ET
Chargers
- Out: WR Keenan Allen (heel), WR Joshua Palmer (concussion), LB Joey Bosa (foot).
- Doubtful: LB Kenneth Murray, LB Tanner Muse (knee), DT Nick Williams (shoulder).
- Questionable: TE Nick Vannett (back), OL Zion Johnson (ankle), DB Deane Leonard (heel).
Broncos
- Out: WR Courtland Sutton (concussion), OT Alex Palczewski (knee)
- Questionable: RB Dwayne Washington (illness), WR Jerry Jeudy (illness), WR Marvin Mims Jr. (hamstring)
Cincinnati Bengals (8-7) at Kansas City Chiefs (9-6) – Dec. 31, 4:25 p.m. ET
Bengals
- Questionable: WR Ja’Marr Chase (shoulder), CB Jalen Davis (groin)
Chiefs
- Out: WR Kadarius Toney (hip), OT Donovan Smith (neck)
- Questionable: CB L’Jarius Sneed (calf), RB Isiah Pacheco (shoulder/concussion), RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (illness), WR Mecole Hardman (thumb)
SNF: Green Bay Packers (7-8) at Minnesota Vikings (7-8) – Dec. 31, 8:15 p.m. ET
Packers
- Doubtful: WR Christian Watson (hamstring), LB De’Vondre Campbell (neck), TE Luke Musgrave (kidney), RB Emanuel Wilson (shoulder) and OT Luke Tenuta (ankle)
- Questionable: S Darnell Savage (shoulder), WR Dontayvion Wicks (chest/ankle), DL T.J. Slaton (knee/foot) CB Robert Rochell (neck).
Vikings
- Out: S Theo Jackson (toe), CB Byron Murphy Jr. (knee), WR Jalen Nailor (concussion), DT Jaquelin Roy (ankle).
- Questionable: WR Jordan Addison (ankle), CB Mehki Blackmon (shoulder/illness), LB Troy Dye (wrist)